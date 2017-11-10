General Electric: The 2 Things That I Want To Hear From Management

General Electric’s (NYSE:GE) new CEO, Mr. John Flannery, is scheduled to release the company's 2018 financial guidance on November 13, 2017. More importantly, he also plans to update investors on the results of his business portfolio review. It was previously announced that the company would sell or spin off approximately $20 billion in assets over the next two years, so investors, including myself, are anxious to hear what may be in store for this industrial conglomerate.

2017 has not been kind to GE or its shareholders, because the bear story has played out to a tee. On a YTD basis, the company's shares are down by almost 40%, while the S&P 500 is up almost 15%.

The people that follow me here on Seeking Alpha ("SA") know that I am a long-term bull, so I will not bore everyone with describing my investment thesis again, but instead, I wanted to let the SA community know what I want to hear from Mr. Flannery when he updates investors in a few short days. In my opinion, GE shares will trade higher if we hear these two things.

What I Want To Hear

The new CEO has already said all the right things, with a recent example being his CNBC interview, but he is under a lot of pressure to perform well next week. The market already understands that Mr. Flannery fully intends to shake things up at GE, and that no business (or person, e.g. Mr. Jeff Bornstein, CFO) should be viewed as a sacred cow. To this point, there are two things that I want to hear from Mr. Flannery: [1] the dividend will be reduced to a more reasonable figure, and [2] that there will be significant changes to the board.

1. The Dividend - Sometimes The Right Decision Is The Hardest One To Make

A person that is bullish wants GE to cut its dividend? Yes. I not only want management to cut the dividend, but I think the payout ratio should be at least 50% lower (more on this below). GE’s dividend has taken center stage in 2017, and rightfully so, as this storied company has reported substantial declines in its operating cash flows over the past four quarters. So far in 2017, the company has disappointed when it comes to showing the market that its dividend is sustainable.

As shown, the operating cash flows do not come close to covering its dividend. Additionally, it is hard to justify GE paying an almost 5% dividend, especially since management will not be able to use GE Capital as a piggy bank in the near term, when the company's cash flows are expected to be under pressure for at least the remainder of 2017, if not a lot longer.

Before we go any further, let me clarify one thing. As I have described in the past, GE without a doubt has the capacity to keep the dividend intact for several years if (a big "if") management wanted to. With the cash on hand, coupled with the company's ability to borrow more funds, GE could sustain the current dividend through 2018, but that would not be a prudent decision, of course, in my opinion, based on the amount of cash that will be needed in the near future - remember, there will be a major restructuring effort for the next two-plus years.

Mr. Michael Boyd recently published a great article on GE and described to the SA community what type of restructuring he believes will happen. Mr. Boyd believes that GE will either spin off or sell the Healthcare division and GE Capital Aviation Services, but will keep the Transportation division and the newly formed Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE), in the fold. I would hate to see the Healthcare division go, but in my opinion, these assets will create a lot of value for shareholders. It also makes sense to get rid of a division that does not seem to fit with the other industrial businesses, even if it used to be run by the CEO.

I, however, believe that the Transportation division should be sold and that Mr. Flannery should spin off BHGE. If GE truly wants to streamline operations and focus on improving margins, I believe that the "new" company should only be made up of the following three operating units: Power, Renewable Energy, and Aviation - as described in this article.

In October 2017, Mr. Flannery reset expectations and provided a 2017 financial framework that guided for GE's current year Industrial operating + Verticals EPS to be in the range of $1.05-1.10. Therefore, on November 13, 2017, I want to hear him say that he plans to heavily reinvest in the company's great industrial businesses and that the dividend would be cut by ~50% (from $0.96 to $0.50). If this happens, GE shares would still have an ~2.5% yield based on today's price, and the company would have a more manageable adjusted payout ratio of ~50% (based on the low end of the range). Lastly, let's be honest with ourselves, this may be the only chance for GE, and more specifically Mr. Flannery, to show the market that short-term market movements is not the main concern, but instead, the long-term health of this company is the "top priority".

2. Board Changes - No, Actually The Buck Stops With You

During the Q3 2017 conference call, Mr. Bornstein, announced that he would be transferring his job duties to the new CFO, and he made the following statement: "We are not living up to our own standards or those of investors and the buck stops at me".

While I agree with Mr. Bornstein that management should take responsibility for the company's declining operating results and poor stock performance, I think the buck stops with GE's Board of Directors. GE is a company that has had to deal with several game-changing events over the last two decades - most notably, 9/11 and the Financial Crisis - and the direct result has been a stock that has underperformed the broader market by a wide margin since the early 2000s.

Mr. Flannery hinted at the possibility of shaking up the board in the CNBC interview (linked above), but in my opinion, the need for "fresh eyes" is undeniable at this point in time. The fact that the board "had no idea" about Mr. Immelt's spare plan only confirms the need for new leadership at this company. If changes to the board do not happen, I will seriously consider reducing my overweight position.

Valuation

GE shares are currently trading at 19x adjusted 2017 earnings, which sounds like a rich valuation. The company is, however, trading in line with its peers.

GE does not deserve to trade in line with the likes of Honeywell (NYSE:HON), but we also have to consider three factors: (1) the asset disposals, specifically Healthcare, have the potential to unlock a great deal of value, (2) the company's adjusted earnings guidance already factors in the headwinds that the Power and Oil & Gas segments will have to contend with in the near future (i.e., there's only one way to go, up), and (3) GE would still have an above-average dividend, even with a 50% haircut.

Bottom Line

I have stated this several times in the past, but to clarify, I do not expect for GE to be a market beater over the next year. However, I do believe it has some great industrial businesses that have promising long-term business prospects, so the company's future definitely looks brighter than what has played out over the past two years.

Looking back, most of my best investments have been made during times of uncertainty, so I view the pullback in GE shares a long-term buying opportunity. Could I be wrong? Yes. Mr. Flannery needs to convince the financial community that the new GE is more manageable, and that the company will not be held back by its operational structure. If he is successful in doing this, GE stock will be a market beater over the next three-to-five years. If he fails, we will having a similar type of discussion a year from now.

I look forward to hearing your thoughts on the current state of General Electric and/or what you want to hear from Mr. Flannery on November 13, 2017.

Author's Note: GE is a core holding in my R.I.P. portfolio, and I have no plans to reduce my position in the near future.

