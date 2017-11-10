Curo Group Holdings Files For U.S. IPO

I'll provide a final opinion when we know more details about the IPO.

Financial performance is solid, with positive free cash flow and reasonable loan loss provisions.

The company provides consumer credit to underbanked persons in the U.S., UK and Canada.

Curo Group has filed for a $100 Million U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Curo Group Holdings (CURO) intends to raise up to $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the amount may be a placeholder figure.

The firm provides consumer finance to underbanked consumers in the U.S., Canada and the UK.

Curo is operating a moderately-growing, positive free cash flow business with reasonable loan loss provisions given the part of the market the firm operates in. When we know more details, I’ll provide a final opinion on the IPO.

Company and Business



Wichita, KS-based Curo Group Holdings was founded in 1987 as a technology-enabled consumer finance company that serves a diverse range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Management is headed by President, CEO & Director Donald F. Gayhardt, who previously worked as President for Dollar Financial Group.

Its IT platform, the "Curo Platform," integrates loan underwriting, scoring, servicing, collections, regulatory compliance and reporting activities into a centralized system.

Since 2010, Curo has extended $13.1 billion in total credit across approximately 34.8 million total loans.

It operates in the United States under two principal brands, "Speedy Cash" and “Rapid Cash,” with the newly launched brand “Avio Credit” in the second quarter of 2017. In the United Kingdom, it operates as "Wage Day Advance" and in Canada the company is branded "Cash Money" and "LendDirect."

Curo offers a broad range of consumer finance products including Unsecured Installment Loans, Secured Installment Loans, Open-End Loans and Single-Pay Loans. The various product serves a very broad group of potential borrowers.

Market and Competition

According to a recent study by FactorTrust cited by Curo management, underbanked customers in the United States tend to have the following characteristics:

Average age of 39 for applicants and 41 for borrowers

Applicants are 47% male and 53% female

41% are homeowners

45% have a bachelor’s degree or higher and

The top five employment segments are Retail, Food Service, Government, Banking/Finance and Business Services

A market research report by CFSI stated that ‘up to 140 million individuals fall within the definition of our target market and these underserved consumers spent an estimated $126.5 billion on fees and interest related to credit products in total.’

However, according to a 2017 research report by IBIS World, the Check Cashing and Payday Loan Services industry has a CAGR of negative 1.6% from 2011-2016; over the five years to 2021, industry revenue is forecast to continue decreasing mainly due to rising competition from online vendors.

Major competitors that provide check cashing and payday loan services include a large number of vendors in the categories of:

Short-term consumer lenders

Banks

Savings and loan institutions

Alternative financial services providers

Financials and IPO Details

Curo Group’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Moderate topline revenue increase

Consistent gross margin increases

Steadily increasing positive cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two and half years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Curo Group Holdings S-1)

Net Revenue

1H 2017: $314 million, 6% increase vs. prior

2016: $570 million, 7% increase vs. prior

2015: $532 million

Gross Margin (%)

1H 2017: 56%

2016: 51%

2015: 45%

Cash Flow From Operations

1H 2017: $50 million cash flow from operations

2016: $48 million cash flow from operations

2015: $17 million cash flow from operations

The firm is significantly free cash flow positive, which it has been since 2016. 1H 2017’s free cash flow was $31.7 million.

As of June 30th, 2017, the company had $126 million in cash and restricted cash and $680 million in total liabilities, of which $552 million was long-term debt.

Curo Group Holdings intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Common Stock.

Curo Group says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Invest in short-term and intermediate term interest-bearing obligations, investment grade investments, certificates of deposit or direct or guaranteed U.S. government obligations. General corporate purposes and the purchase, repurchase, redeem, defease or otherwise repay portions of outstanding indebtedness.

Listed managers of the IPO include Credit Suisse, Jefferies, Stephens, William Blair & Company and Janney Montgomery Scott.

Commentary

Curo offers a wide variety of loan products to consumers with low credit scores and a generally poor track record of timely loan repayment.

Accordingly, the interest rates that it charges must make up for the extremely high loan loss provisions it must report.

For example, in 1H 2017, Curo booked a ‘Provision for Losses’ of $127.2 million against topline revenue of $441.5 million, for a loan loss ratio of 28.8%. This is not unusual for financial services to the underbanked, low end of the consumer credit market.

Below is a table of Curo’s loan loss provisions in the last three reporting periods:

1H 2017 1H 2016 2016 2015 Revenue $441,524 $396,768 $828,596 $813,131 Provision For Losses $127,182 $100,278 $258,289 $281,210 Loan Loss Ratio 29% 25% 31% 35%

(Source: Curo Group S-1)

So, while these loan losses are large and uneven, the general trend appears to be downward since a high in 2015.

Financial services firms such as Curo receive a lot of negative press over the high-interest rates that they charge, and perhaps some of it is reasonable.

Curo reported net income in 2016 of $65.4 million on revenues of $829 million. It’s a nice business and one that I believe will likely have a successful IPO, but those results aren’t exorbitant and are reasonable given the high loan losses endemic to lending money to large numbers of consumers who won’t or can’t pay it back.

We don’t know the final terms of the IPO, such as expected share price range or proposed market capitalization post-IPO.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we know those details.

Expected IPO Date: Undisclosed

