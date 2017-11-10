Sage's PhIII Success In PPD: What It Means For Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Sage Therapeutic's (SAGE) positive PhIII readout of brexanolone, an IV formulation of the endogenous neurosteroid allopregnanolone, in moderate and severe PPD clearly excited investors as the stock jumped 50%, propelling market capitalization from an already juicy $2.4bn to a whopping $3.6bn. In a single session, the stock closed the gap created by a disappointing PhIII readout in SRSE where the same compound, brexanolone, failed to meet either primary or secondary endpoints. Unlike Marinus Pharmaceutical's (MRNS) ganaxolone, which has shown significant and sustained anti-seizure activity in children with CDKL5, a devastating condition for neither approved nor off-label treatments with durable effect exist, the fortunes of Sage’s brexanolone rest squarely on the shoulders of its future commercial success in depressive disorders such as PPD. In this article, which complements my comprehensive PRO analysis of the investment case for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, I will discuss ganaxolone’s differentiation in the light of today’s brexanolone PhIII readout and near-term implications for Marinus’ share price.

First the obvious: the consistently positive results produced by brexanolone in PPD throughout PhII & PhIII are clearly encouraging for ganaxolone in the same indication. Right off the bat, this means that a positive interim PhII readout of Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Magnolia study evaluating ganaxolone in severe PPD, which is expected for Q1 2018, will be even more predictive for PhIII success than previously anticipated. JMP securities recognized as much and now includes the PPD indication in their valuation model for Marinus, adjusting their price target to $26/share which aligns nicely with my own valuation model and resulting PT range as outlined in my most recent PRO article. Now comes the really interesting part: differentiation between ganaxolone and brexanolone based on what we know about their respective clinical profiles & PK/PD. In today’s conference call, which is a great listen if you enjoy MGNT reiterating a gazillion times that brexanolone was awarded breakthrough therapy designation and has met its primary endpoints in PPD rather than address questions from analysts directly, it became apparent (pending further information) that the HAM-D improvements seen on brexanolone were not predicated on any particular HAM-D items. The good news for Sage is that this provides a pretty straightforward path to approval as brexanolone shows statistically significant, across-the-board improvement in depressive symptoms. The good news for Marinus is that this offers an opportunity for differentiation. Ganaxolone’s distinct anxiolytic properties are well documented and bode well for treatment of female patients, whether in PPD or in post-menopausal MDD.

Also of note, today’s PhIII readout & conference call highlighted the lack of / paradoxical dose-dependent effect of brexanolone in severe PPD: brexanolone 90 μg/kg/hour resulted in a 17.7-points mean reduction of HAM-D, whereas brexanolone 60 μg/kg/hour resulted in a 19.9-points mean reduction, both comparing favorably to the 14-points reduction observed on placebo. Sage deduces that brexanolone’s effect on depressive disorders is predicated on entirely different mechanisms than current SOC such as SSRI, which is entirely plausible given the rapid onset of effect consistently observed in PhII & PhIII. Another insight to be gleaned from the PhIII readout is that variations in placebo response tend to make it harder for an allopregnanolone based drug to reach statistical significance in moderate PPD.

The above findings are informative for ganaxolone's ongoing evaluation in PPD: Marinus now benefits from insights on optimal dosing from the evaluation of Sage’s comparable IV therapy and the brexanolone readout demonstrates that success is statistically more probable in severe than in moderate PPD. As a result, an upcoming interim readout on Marinus’ Magnolia study ought to prove eventful for the company and help narrow the massive 10x valuation gap vis-à-vis Sage.

Turning to durability of effect, Sage has shied away from providing information beyond the 30-day follow-up mandated by the agreed upon PhIII protocol. I must not have been alone in seeing this as a bit of a cop-out on behalf of Sage given the questions surrounding administration of IV-only brexanolone. Figure this: you are a woman with PPD, feel miserable and are prescribed brexanolone while still hospitalized following childbirth. Following your infusion, your mood improves substantially within 3 days, remains relatively stable a month later, but you subsequently relapse and fall into renewed depression. You will long for another shot of brexanolone, which for the time being we must assume can only be administered correctly at the desired 60 μg/kg/hour in the in-patient setting. Back to the hospital you go! A sub-optimal situation for patients, families and overcrowded hospitals alike. With ganaxolone on the other hand, there is continuity of care: the IV formulation of ganaxolone could be administered as a first-line treatment in severe PPD and mothers could self-administer the oral (capsule) formulation of ganaxolone at home and continue treatment for, say, a month and avoid relapse. This would be great for patients and investors alike – unsurprisingly, such an IV-to-oral switch is already being explored in the Magnolia study. I expect the switch to be straightforward, anticipate that it will significantly expand durability of effect of Ganaxolone in PPD beyond what can be achieved with brexanolone and predict that it presents a major boon for the real-world adoption of ganaxolone. Additionally, Marinus are evaluating ganaxolone capsules as an oral-only option for mothers with moderate PPD, further expanding the addressable patient population. These assumptions are bolstered by the sustained treatment effect & lack of dose-limiting safety concerns of ganaxolone capsules as borne out in the CDKL5 data.

A new era is dawning for the treatment of depressive disorders and we all have Sage to thank for their pioneering work in this field. As investors, we must remain pragmatic. The PPD market will not be a winner-takes-all situation: on average, in a 2-drug market, first-comers eventually garner 60% of market share and runner-ups 40%. In the particular case of PPD, Marinus’s ganaxolone is well-positioned for substantial differentiation from Sage’s first-to-market drug and it is entirely possible that ganaxolone will ultimately command the lion’s share of that market. Expect Marinus to continue its upwards trajectory unabated as investors embrace the rare confluence of success in orphan pediatric indications and blockbuster potential in depressive disorders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRNS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.