Fossil: The Brutal Truth

Having had time to digest Fossil’s (NASDAQ:FOSL) results, I am still shocked and surprised by management’s lack of control over the business. I have been bullish on the stock, alas, since it traded for $31.30. At that time, I thought it was a bargain, and while I thought I understood the risks, I felt adequately compensated by what I perceived to be a cheap price for the company. The true wonders of the stock market - where everyone is a genius in hindsight.

The more time that passes, the cheaper Fossil’s shares become and the less faith I have in management. I will pre-empt the question from many readers: Why do I not just sell the stock and cut my losses? Because I naively believe that although I was wrong at $31 and wrong again, all the way down, I do not believe the company will go bankrupt. I may come to regret not cutting my losses, but I hesitantly believe Fossil might be undervalued (at today’s price). Stay with me while I explain my rationale.

Fossil released its Q3 2017 results on Tuesday night. And its results showed me just how wrong I was to expect that worse was over. The results show that the company is not even close to stabilizing its business's performance.

Although I'm an investor and not in the watch industry, I know enough from my coverage of Movado (NYSE:MOV), Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) and Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) to know that wearable technology is too expensive for manufacturers and companies selling these products to be able to command the prices they had originally envisioned. Even for Michael Kors, its Access smartwatch was not a key driver of its superb Q2 2018 results. From the company's earnings call:

[...] the fashion watch business remains challenging and we expect sales in this category to decline through the second half of this fiscal year



[...] we do not see [fashion watch business] turning around, [...] for the balance of the year. The smartwatch business is mitigating that to some degree, but not enough to offset the decline in the fashion watch business.



- Michael Kors, Q2 2018

Thus, for now, Fossil's strategy will possibly be slightly less focused on smartwatches and will attempt to follow the footsteps of Movado with its continued exposure for the most part to just traditional watches.

One other thing I would mention, because it's very important is we talk a lot about wearables, but keep in mind that our number one objective is to gain share of the traditional watch business.



- Fossil, Q3 2017

CEO Kartsotis' comment above is an important reminder that Fossil's exposure to smartwatches is actually relatively small. For the first time, they finally disclosed what some analysts, such as me, were extremely curious about. Just how big are wearables to Fossil's business? And it appears that now, it has reached the 10% of total sales milestone. So for all the noise that Fossil has been making, this is remarkably insignificant to the overall business.

Guidance

Hopefully, the table below will justify my distrust of Fossil's management. From the start of 2017 to this most recent quarter, Q3 2017, Fossil has downward revised its forecast EPS for fiscal 2017 guidance by at least $1.25 at the low end with its high guidance coming down by approximately $1.40.

I understand that the previous CFO Dennis Secor has now left Fossil for personal reasons, but that still does not explain the revision we witnessed in Q2 2017.

Debt Position

Fossil's financial position is markedly stronger compared with the same period a year ago. Fossil's net debt position has come down by approximately $170 million. At the end of Q3 2017, Fossil's net debt position stood at roughly $318 million. So this, at least, is some welcome news.

However, interestingly, management has been stating since the beginning of 2017 that it wishes to diversify its capital structure,

Given that our debt is concentrated with banks; our availability is a significant function of our historical EBITDA, which has been recently declining, including a significant impact from currencies. We remain focused on solutions to mitigate these issues, including diversifying our capital structure, both in terms of markets and tenor. Fossil, Q1 2017 As we also said last time, one of our goals is to diversify our capital structure. All of our debt right now is provided by banks and that puts us in a situation where our access to debt right now is really a function of our most recent 12 months EBITDA. So our goal is to diversify and get some additional tenor and we're working hard on that. Fossil, Q2 2017 We are continuing our efforts to diversify our capital structure, both in terms of tenor and sources of capital. Fossil, Q3 2017

I'm unsure what Fossil means by its efforts to diversify its capital structure. Are they signalling that an equity raise could be in the cards? At this point in the game, I would not be too concerned. While I do not wish to get engaged in a theoretical WACC discussion, I suspect that Fossil's cost of equity at this stage is possibly less than its cost of raising additional debt. After all, Fossil has been consistently raising its debt load while its revenues are consistently falling. If that is not a short candidate I do not know what is. Furthermore, Fossil, to state the obvious, is a retailer and while other retailers have managed to raise much-needed debt in the current retail slump, they have done so on onerous terms; and I’m unsure of how Fossil would cope in its current fragile state.

Cash Flow Statement

Maintenance CapEx for 2018 was mentioned to be in the ballpark of $25 million. Now, having looked over the previous ten years, this is abnormally low. Fossil did comment that they are not in investment mode, but maintenance mode - read: survival mode. But I do not trust Fossil's ability to project their own cash flows and prefer to rely on a more conservative appraisal of $30 million of CapEx. Fossil has downward revised their aggressive full-year fiscal 2017 guidance from Q1 2017 all the way through Q3 2017, so my trust in this management team is non-existent.

On the other hand, interestingly, the company did generate some cash in the quarter. I understand that we should be mindful of this cash. Since we were told, that customers accelerated certain deliveries from the fourth quarter into the third, primarily to take advantage of pending price increases. So readers might want to temper their excitement.

However, that is a very meaningful improvement over the previous 3 years. I have signalled that I have used very approximate capex. I have not included any proceeds from real estate sales because I felt it would have added to unnecessary volatility in my estimates - also, those are not from a recurring source of cash. Overall, the capex number while close is not precise, but close enough for our discussion purposes.

Essentially, I am attempting to argue that Fossil appears to be generating some much-needed cash. The question obviously lies on the all-important peak Q4 number, which Fossil's own guidance does not inspire any optimism from this analyst.

Valuation

Hopefully, I have highlighted throughout the article my skepticism of Fossil and my own doubt in my ability, to in any way, shape or form understand the value of this business. The more time I spend with Fossil the more uncertain I am of its intrinsic value.

As the table above demonstrates, compared with its peers Fossil is trading at a discount. But unless Fossil's operations show any near-term ability to stabilize its operations the company could in fact already be trading at fair value. I am doubtful that this is the case. But it could well be true. A little ray of hope falls on my estimation of its ultimate worth, from the fact that 5 different insiders have bought into the stock - late in August 2017. These insiders had previously been selling the stock all the way while the stock was imploding. Now they are reversing their opinions - and buying. However, the timing of their sales, with the benefit of hindsight, was poor. Will it be poor now, again?

Takeaway

As value investors, we are taught to remain rational when the stock is consistently falling and going against you. I remain stubbornly objective and highlight the few strengths I see in Fossil, predominantly, its valuation. I also highlight a couple of other strengths together with several weaknesses.

