Broadcom: By Reader Request

A reader requested an alternate way to hedge Broadcom, which we present here. We close by addressing the tradeoffs involved.

We presented two hedges for Broadcom longs who remained bullish, but wanted to limit their risk in the event Thomas turned out to be right.

In a recent article, we mentioned warning by Ranjit Thomas, CFA that Broadcom could be the next Valeant.

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan at the White House last week (still from The Star's YouTube video).

In Case Broadcom Is The Next Valeant

In a recent article, we mentioned the warning by Ranjit Thomas, CFA that Broadcom (AVGO) could be the next Valeant (VRX), and we presented two optimal hedges for Broadcom longs who were still bullish but wanted to limit their risk. Here, in response to a reader's request, we present an alternate hedge.

Aiming Higher While Limiting Your Risk

In our previous article, we presented an optimal, or least expensive put option hedge for Broadcom against a greater-than-15% decline by mid-June. The cost of that hedge, as a percentage of position value, as 6.23%. We also presented an optimal collar hedge against the same decline threshold which had a negative cost, but which capped potential upside at a share price of $310 by June. Reader "Dave McKay1" asked for a collar with a higher cap:

We present an updated collar for Dave below, but first a couple of quick comments about the price target.

According to Nasdaq, which is the source of the image below, Wall Street's consensus price target for Broadcom is $293.50.

Also, bear in mind that this is a 12-month price target, and our hedges are going out 7 months, to June.

With that said, here is an updated optimal collar for Broadcom longs who want to limit their risk to a drawdown of no more than 15% by mid-June, while still having a shot at participating in a ride up to $325, if that happens:

The cost of the put leg of this collar, as you can see above, was $7,450, or 5.61% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). The income generated by selling the call leg was $3,000, or 2.26% of position value (calculated conservative again, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost of this collar was $4,450, or 3.35% of position value, assuming you placed both trades at the worst end of their respective spreads.

Hedging And Tradeoffs

There are tradeoffs involved in hedging, and you can see some of them here. For starters, there aren't always option strikes exactly where you want them: in this case the $330 call strike was the closest one that gave us exposure to possible price appreciation up to $325. Then there's the cost to consider. Unlike our previous collar, which had a negative cost (meaning you would have started with a net credit), this one has a positive cost. Nevertheless, it's less than half the cost you'd pay for the same level of protection without an upside cap. So it's worth considering for Broadcom longs who share Dave McKay1's view on the stock.

