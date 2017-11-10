Bitcoin May Be In A Bubble But Blockchain Is Here To Stay

Blockchian could be just as disruptive for the global payments industry and financial intermediaries as Amazon has been for retail.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies keep soaring to new highs and there are claims of a massive bitcoin bubble that will end badly.

Bitcoin (OTCQX:GBTC) and other cryptocurrencies continue to amass significant attention especially in light of the massive surge in value that the majority have enjoyed over the last year. In only a year the market-cap for bitcoin has exploded with is growing six-fold in value to now be $119 billion and still climbing.

To put bitcoin’s value in perspective it now has a market-cap that places it among some of the largest publicly listed companies on U.S. exchanges, putting it just behind diversified global mining heavy weight BHP Billiton (BHP)(BBL) and ahead of Canada’s largest bank Royal Bank of Canada. The total market-cap for all cryptocurrencies comes to $204 billion and keeps growing at a rapid clip as interest in the currencies and the blockchain technology behind them keeps surging ever higher.

While there are justifiably claims that bitcoin and other major digital currencies are in the midst of an exceptionally frothy bubble that will end badly for investors, one thing that is increasingly clear is that blockchain technology is here to stay. The technology has a wide range of applications across a large number of industries and possesses the potential to have the same transformative effect on traditional transactional models and infrastructure in the same way that the rise of Amazon (AMZN) has disrupted the retail industry.

Interest in blockchain technology is growing at a phenomenal rate

It is difficult to nail down any single reason for the exponential growth in the value of cryptocurrencies but key among them is the deluge of interest from Wall Street, mainstream financial institutions and commodity markets in the blockchain technology that sits behind these currencies.

You see, blockchain has the potential to transform the technological infrastructure that supports the global payments industry as well as alter how a wide range of financial and other transactions are conducted. By its very nature it can simplify and reduce the costs associated with conducting a considerable array of transactions because it allows them to remain secure, easily recorded, incorruptible, traceable and effortlessly verifiable.

Several organizations are focused on developing blockchain solutions for an appreciable collection of transactions across a wide range of industries. Oil majors BP (NYSE:BP), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and Statoil (STAT) have teamed up to develop a digital trading tool using blockchain technology to more easily facilitate energy trading. The trading tool is to be backed by European banks ABN Amro (OTCPK:ABNRY),[[ING]] and Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY).

Once up and running it will simplify transactions, reduce costs, virtually eliminate counterparty risk and remove the need for third party verification as well as other third-party services. Given the ability of blockchain to provide instantaneous and secure transaction processing it will significantly cut oil trading costs while providing greater transactional security.

Clearly, such a tool could easily be extended to other commodities including metals, precious metals, coffee and other agricultural products.

The versatility of blockchain which is essentially a digital ledger system extends far beyond providing secure low risk commodity trading tools. It can be used to create a secure transactional system anywhere that an instantaneous as well as secure payment system is required and there are various counterparties to the transactions. That has seen it being considered by the maritime industry for marine insurance contracts and by banks for conducting cross-border trade finance.

In fact, tech giant IBM (IBM) is developing a new blockchain banking solution that is aimed at simplifying and facilitating less complicated cross-border financial transactions. Typically, these are quite complex as well as costly to conduct because they involve a range of parties including intermediaries to send, receive and verify transaction as well as convert currencies.

Because of its unique characteristics blockchain simplifies this process and makes it far more rapid and easier to verify payments. IBM’s technology is expected to process up to 60% of all foreign currency transactions in the South Pacific's retail foreign exchange corridors including Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Samoa and Tonga by early next year.

The reality is that blockchains uses are almost limitless. Given its unique characteristics including that once a transaction has been made and recorded it can’t be changed it has the potential to revolutionize how complex transactions which involved numerous counterparties and considerable risk are conducted.

Central banks are also investigating whether using it to introduce their own digital currencies and it has the potential to fundamentally alter how investment banks conduct their financing and trading activities. Recent surveys show that 69% of financial intermediaries believe that blockchain will play a major role in the future of banking in coming years.

Leading management consultancy Accenture believes that blockchain if correctly implemented could reduce technology infrastructure costs for major investment banks by up to $12 billion annually. Banks including JPMorgan (JPM), the CEO of which recently called Bitcoin a fraud, and Morgan Stanley (MS) are investigating and implementing systems based on blockchain technology for making cross border payments. Global miner BHP is even considering using Ethereum blockchain to improve its supply chain processes and simplify the interaction between itself and vendors.

This clearly demonstrates the revolutionary nature of blockchain technology, its versatility and utility which has the ability to fundamentally disrupt how the majority of transaction across a range of industries are currently conducted. Such a unique position should not be ignored by investors with the technology capable of sparking the next secular trend.

The widespred adoption of blockchain could make bitcoin obsolete

Herein lies the rub for investors in existing cryptocurrencies, it is not the currency that is important but rather the blockchain technology that sits behind it. Once the big end of town becomes involved in developing their own blockchain technology and systems it could cause existing cryptocurrencies to become obsolete.

Those risks are further magnified by moves by governments notably most recently Australia, Japan and China to regulate bitcoin and other digital currencies. That will cause them to lose their allure of existing outside of the mainstream financial system along with the anonymity typically associated with using them to make payments.

Bottom-line

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could certainly well be caught in the midst of a massive speculative bubble that makes the South Sea Bubble and Tulipmania look mundane. While there is every likelihood of the bubble bursting and causing many cryptocurrencies to lose significant value or even disappear what is clear is that blockchain is here to stay.

It is poised to trigger a massive transformation of how commercial trades and transactions, especially for cross-border commerce, are conducted. The uptake of blockchain technology once accepted will grow at a rapid rate having a far-reaching effect on a wide array of financial institutions, intermediaries, commodities traders and shipping companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.