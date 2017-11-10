Don't Rule Out That Raise

As Federal Reserve policymakers move further along on plans for monetary policy normalization, they will look to key inflation indicators in deciding the appropriate pace of tightening. One of those key indicators, wage growth, has been disappointingly modest over the course of the current business cycle according to some measures.

These substandard increases to employee wages have puzzled many investors. Typically, as the labor market heats up, and as the unemployment rate dips below what is considered the natural rate of unemployment, workers gain bargaining power and wages rise.

Despite an increasingly tight labor market and a reported unemployment rate of 4.1% for October, headline wage growth in the current expansion has lagged as compared with prior business cycles. The modest gains have slowed the business cycle and have held back inflation, providing the Fed with a longer runway for maintaining low interest rates and quantitative easing.

Part of the reason for such modest wage growth is that the current dynamics of the labor force are different than what we have historically seen. First, the severity of the Global Financial Crisis drove a significant number of workers into part-time employment due to a lack of full-time jobs. As the economy recovers, these part-time workers have been gradually shifting back into full-time employment. While this shift may be favorable for individual workers, these new full-time employees tend to make below-average wages, pushing down many wage growth metrics.

The ongoing U.S. demographic shift is also pulling down wage growth statistics. As the baby boomer generation moves into the later stages of their careers and toward retirement, there has been a dramatic rise in the share of older workers in the labor force. These older workers, defined as employed persons aged 55 years or older, are by far at the highest levels in the history of the data series.

This shift to an older workforce drags on wage growth in two ways. First, older workers tend to realize lower annual wage increases than younger peers. Second, older workers have higher absolute earnings than younger workers. As baby boomers reach the end of their careers and retire, these higher-earning employees are leaving the workforce, pulling down wage statistics as they are replaced with lower-earning workers in the beginning of their careers.

One way to adjust for the ongoing compositional changes to the workforce is to look at the wage growth of similar groups of individuals. This method is known as using a matched sample, and it allows for a better comparison over long periods of time. The Atlanta Fed Wage Growth Tracker uses a matched sample to show the median growth in hourly wages over the past twelve months.

The Atlanta Fed data series shows stronger and steadier wage growth than the headline number. Using the matched sample, we can also look deeper into the data at specific groups to see that both young and low-skilled workers are enjoying notable recent wage gains, a particularly positive sign considering the declines each cohort experienced following the Global Financial Crisis.

Gains for these groups are also approaching levels seen in the later stages of the most recent economic expansion. As the labor market further tightens, it is possible that some employers may seek alternatives to raising worker wages, such as outsourcing abroad or increasing automation, though it does not appear as if these outlets are sufficient to halt future wage gains.

Thus, while headline wage growth has so far been modest for most of the expansion, other measures are showing signs of relatively robust growth, and a further acceleration should not be ruled out. These dynamics will be important to monitor going forward, given the potential effects on inflation and the current economic expansion.