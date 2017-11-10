Pengrowth Energy: Wipeout

Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) basically wiped out the shareholders. That hole in the back pocket was the money siphoning away. Management literally wiped out the cash flow for the third quarter and nearly eliminated the cash flow for the fourth quarter. Without cash flow, it is extremely hard to value the company no matter how strong the commodity price rally continues to be. Probably the best thing to do is run the other way into something far less risky with better prospects. Clearly this company is a "disaster waiting to happen" that happened.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Pengrowth Energy Third-Quarter 2017 Management Discussion and Analysis

The adjusted net income is bad enough. Management sold about C$1 billion or so in properties. But impairment charges resulting from the sales wiped out about another C$500 million of shareholders' equity. There is not enough whisky to make this look good. As a result, a lot of key ratios are still in horrible shape despite the asset sales.

Rubbing salt in the wounds is the negative cash flow from the quarter. Management not only gave the properties away, but it also had to invest to give these properties away. Just in case the cash flow situation could be blamed on some old wells, the guidance for the whole year is in the C$65 million range. Anyone who thought that Lindbergh was cash flowing in a sufficient manner now must deal with effective guidance that is about C$10 million for the fourth quarter. No matter what Lindbergh is supposedly doing, the cash flow from operations is horrible.

Management trumpeted the lending covenant concessions. But this management clearly has a tremendous amount of work to do before the lending covenant concessions expire. There is still a fair amount of debt that is not properly serviced by the current cash flow. So the first order of business has to be to straighten out the cash flow in the next fiscal year. Ideally the company needs about C$200 million a year and the production going forward should generate that kind of cash flow. Clearly something is very wrong with operations. It cannot be sugarcoated in any way, shape or form.

Source: Pengrowth Energy Third-Quarter 2017 Financial Statements

Even without the impairment charges, the company was still going to run a loss for the third quarter. Operating expenses still totaled C$105 million! In fact, the operating losses were so large they wiped out the cash flow. Supposedly, much of that cash flow decrease was due to non-recurring items associated with the sale. However, the fourth quarter cash flow is not much of an improvement. So management may have sold the most profitable part (or at least the part with the cash flow) of the company in the process of rationalizing operations. Next year, cash flow from operations needs a fantastic improvement. Cash flow has taken a tremendous hit over the last few years. Worse yet, there is still C$500 million of debt at least.

"The Company anticipates a 2018 capital program of $50 to $60 million which is expected to support an annual production rate between 22,500 to 24,500 boe/d representing a production growth rate of approximately 18 percent (based on mid-point of Guidance) from December 2017 anticipated production of 20,000 boe/d. Pengrowth anticipates providing full year 2018 Guidance in January of 2018."

The management discussion and analysis does provide some production guidance for next year. Missing from the guidance is a very aggressive cash flow improvement plan. So shareholders have been warned. Sales prices and production costs need to improve a lot. Every single penny should be up for grabs. This management has been slacking for far too long.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Pengrowth Energy Third-Quarter 2017 Management Discussion and Analysis

For as much as management touts a Lindbergh expansion, the above analysis and the capital budget next year pretty much doom those hopes. Cash flow clearly dropped when the hedges ran out. Management never came up with a cohesive plan to replace that cash flow. In fact, management still does not appear to have a plan to replace the lost cash flow. If anything, management has a plan to lose more cash flow and that plan is succeeding.

The bank line has been reduced to about $C330 million. Of that bank credit line, about C$100 million will be outstanding after some notes have been prepaid. Plus there is debt coming due in 2019 that management will need to deal with soon. This management has dug itself quite a hole.

Source: Pengrowth Energy Third-Quarter 2017 Management Discussion and Analysis

Clearly, despite management assertions to the contrary, this company has made no operating cost progress. In fact, costs appear to be rising. Some of that could be due to the sales of gas production. But the above detail really shows no support for that assumption. For some reason, hedging the natural gas production has not been a priority nor has finding multiple markets for natural gas. In fact, hedging this year did not appear to be a priority at all, period. The sales price reflects some very minimal hedging for the current year. I cover a whole lot of competitors doing better with the pricing and the hedging than this.

Summary

This earnings report is a disaster of epic proportions. Investors need to steer clear of this company until management cleans up operations a whole lot. Stock prices can fluctuate. So those investors with a death wish can certainly trade this stock. But it would be hard to find a company with worse prospects at the current time.

A Lindbergh expansion (as in the proposed phase 2) is very unrealistic at the current time. This management needs to thoroughly demonstrate the profitability of Lindbergh 1 in the current and future pricing environment before any investor will be interested in any type of expansion. This company may need to merge with a refinery in order to achieve any reasonable profitability.

Many of the issues discussed above could have been properly handled long before now. It is clearly up to management to convince the market that the correct decision was made to keep the remaining assets. Right now, that strategy looks awful. It is very seldom that management achieves "wipeout status". But this management clearly blew by the goalposts. So it's time to watch from the sidelines and put your money elsewhere.

