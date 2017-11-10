95 Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week

Introduction
As a dividend growth investor, I am always looking for my next income-producing investment.
The first list below was created to help facilitate my own investing goals. It provides a set of upcoming dividend stock opportunities. It highlights the companies that showcase a dividend growth mindset.
Additionally, it gives investors a chance to potentially buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date. If it happens to be a dividend increase, that will be highlighted as well.
I have a second table that has some additional metrics and yearly pricing action for the list. Lastly, I have included a table sorted by dividend yield since I know some investors need more current income.
The data provided combines the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq.
The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending). Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday. This is why the timeliness of this article is critical.
The List
|Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Current Yield
|Ex-Div Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|MSA Safety Incorporated
|(MSA)
|46
|1.78
|11/13/2017
|Champion
|MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc.
|(MSM)
|15
|2.21
|11/13/2017
|6.67%
|Contender
|WEC Energy Group, Inc.
|(WEC)
|14
|3.05
|11/13/2017
|Contender
|Landstar System, Inc.
|(LSTR)
|13
|0.41
|11/13/2017
|Contender
|Invesco Ltd.
|(IVZ)
|8
|3.25
|11/13/2017
|Challenger
|PACCAR Inc.
|(PCAR)
|7
|1.42
|11/13/2017
|Challenger
|Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.
|(PROV)
|7
|2.95
|11/13/2017
|Challenger
|Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
|(BAH)
|6
|1.83
|11/13/2017
|Challenger
|Kennametal Inc.
|(KMT)
|6
|1.78
|11/13/2017
|Challenger
|Hanesbrands Inc.
|(HBI)
|5
|3.05
|11/13/2017
|Challenger
|American States Water Company
|(AWR)
|63
|1.89
|11/14/2017
|King
|Vectren Corporation
|(VVC)
|57
|2.51
|11/14/2017
|7.14%
|King
|Target Corporation
|(TGT)
|50
|4.25
|11/14/2017
|King
|Gorman-Rupp Company (The)
|(GRC)
|45
|1.51
|11/14/2017
|8.70%
|Champion
|Consolidated Edison, Inc.
|(ED)
|43
|3.14
|11/14/2017
|Champion
|AFLAC Incorporated
|(AFL)
|35
|2.05
|11/14/2017
|4.65%
|Champion
|Bemis Company, Inc.
|(BMS)
|34
|2.73
|11/14/2017
|Champion
|Enbridge Inc.
|(ENB)
|21
|5.35
|11/14/2017
|20%
|Contender
|Church & Dwight Company, Inc.
|(CHD)
|21
|1.71
|11/14/2017
|Contender
|Landmark Bancorp Inc.
|(LARK)
|16
|2.73
|11/14/2017
|Contender
|Xilinx, Inc.
|(XLNX)
|15
|1.9
|11/14/2017
|Contender
|Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc.
|(BHB)
|14
|2.71
|11/14/2017
|Contender
|Kroger Company (The)
|(KR)
|12
|2.29
|11/14/2017
|Contender
|Southwest Gas Corp.
|(SWX)
|11
|2.38
|11/14/2017
|Contender
|KLA-Tencor Corporation
|(KLAC)
|8
|2.2
|11/14/2017
|Challenger
|Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.
|(AIT)
|8
|1.88
|11/14/2017
|Challenger
|International Paper Company
|(IP)
|8
|3.35
|11/14/2017
|2.59%
|Challenger
|Standard Motor Products, Inc.
|(SMP)
|8
|1.84
|11/14/2017
|Challenger
|Pool Corporation
|(POOL)
|7
|1.22
|11/14/2017
|Challenger
|Provident Financial Services, Inc.
|(PFS)
|7
|3.07
|11/14/2017
|Challenger
|Home BancShares, Inc. - common stock
|(HOMB)
|7
|2.05
|11/14/2017
|Challenger
|Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc.
|(SBRA)
|7
|7.51
|11/14/2017
|44.52%
|Challenger
|Allete, Inc.
|(ALE)
|7
|2.77
|11/14/2017
|Challenger
|Assured Guaranty Ltd.
|(AGO)
|6
|1.52
|11/14/2017
|Challenger
|Arbor Realty Trust
|(ABR)
|6
|8.63
|11/14/2017
|5.56%
|Challenger
|Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
|(SMBC)
|6
|1.19
|11/14/2017
|Challenger
|The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated
|(CAKE)
|6
|2.64
|11/14/2017
|Challenger
|AGCO Corporation
|(AGCO)
|5
|0.81
|11/14/2017
|Challenger
|Zions Bancorporation
|(ZION)
|5
|1.08
|11/14/2017
|33.33%
|Challenger
|Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
|(ADM)
|42
|3.22
|11/15/2017
|Champion
|Thomson Reuters Corp. ordinary shares
|(TRI)
|24
|3.12
|11/15/2017
|Contender
|Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|(SBSI)
|23
|3.29
|11/15/2017
|7.14%
|Contender
|Microsoft Corporation
|(MSFT)
|16
|1.84
|11/15/2017
|7.69%
|Contender
|Lindsay Corporation
|(LNN)
|15
|1.32
|11/15/2017
|Contender
|CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (Holding Co)
|(CNP)
|12
|3.57
|11/15/2017
|Contender
|Columbia Sportswear Company
|(COLM)
|12
|1.17
|11/15/2017
|5.56%
|Contender
|Simon Property Group, Inc.
|(SPG)
|8
|4.59
|11/15/2017
|2.78%
|Challenger
|Resources Connection, Inc.
|(RECN)
|8
|3.11
|11/15/2017
|Challenger
|Corning Incorporated
|(GLW)
|7
|1.92
|11/15/2017
|Challenger
|Starbucks Corporation
|(SBUX)
|7
|1.72
|11/15/2017
|20.00%
|Challenger
|Marathon Petroleum Corporation
|(MPC)
|7
|2.53
|11/15/2017
|Challenger
|Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
|(JLL)
|7
|0.48
|11/15/2017
|5.71%
|Challenger
|Gildan Activewear, Inc. Class A Sub. Vot.
|(GIL)
|7
|1.25
|11/15/2017
|Challenger
|Expedia, Inc.
|(EXPE)
|6
|1.01
|11/15/2017
|Challenger
|Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company) Common Stock
|(OSK)
|5
|0.99
|11/15/2017
|14.29%
|Challenger
|Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
|(TSBK)
|5
|1.67
|11/15/2017
|Challenger
|Emerson Electric Company
|(EMR)
|60
|3.07
|11/16/2017
|1.04%
|King
|Black Hills Corporation
|(BKH)
|47
|3.07
|11/16/2017
|6.74%
|Champion
|Carlisle Companies Incorporated
|(CSL)
|41
|1.34
|11/16/2017
|Champion
|Sherwin-Williams Company (The)
|(SHW)
|39
|0.86
|11/16/2017
|Champion
|Chevron Corporation
|(CVX)
|30
|3.7
|11/16/2017
|Champion
|First Financial Corporation Indiana
|(THFF)
|29
|2.17
|11/16/2017
|200.00%
|Champion
|Aqua America, Inc.
|(WTR)
|25
|2.24
|11/16/2017
|Champion
|United Technologies Corporation
|(UTX)
|24
|2.33
|11/16/2017
|Contender
|Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
|(NUS)
|17
|2.34
|11/16/2017
|Contender
|Harris Corporation
|(HRS)
|16
|1.61
|11/16/2017
|Contender
|Oil Dri Corporation Of America
|(ODC)
|15
|2.19
|11/16/2017
|Contender
|Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
|(HCSG)
|15
|1.43
|11/16/2017
|0.66%
|Contender
|L3 Technologies, Inc.
|(LLL)
|14
|1.6
|11/16/2017
|Contender
|Costco Wholesale Corporation
|(COST)
|14
|1.18
|11/16/2017
|Contender
|Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company)
|(DUK)
|13
|3.99
|11/16/2017
|Contender
|Cummins Inc.
|(CMI)
|12
|2.52
|11/16/2017
|Contender
|Visa Inc.
|(V)
|10
|0.59
|11/16/2017
|18.18%
|Contender
|Primerica, Inc.
|(PRI)
|8
|0.8
|11/16/2017
|Challenger
|Whirlpool Corporation
|(WHR)
|7
|2.7
|11/16/2017
|Challenger
|j2 Global, Inc.
|(JCOM)
|7
|2.04
|11/16/2017
|2.60%
|Challenger
|Snap-On Incorporated
|(SNA)
|7
|1.81
|11/16/2017
|15.49%
|Challenger
|Neenah Paper, Inc.
|(NP)
|7
|1.75
|11/16/2017
|Challenger
|U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.
|(USPH)
|7
|1.19
|11/16/2017
|Challenger
|Honeywell International Inc.
|(HON)
|7
|1.81
|11/16/2017
|12.03%
|Challenger
|Apartment Investment & Management Company
|(AIV)
|7
|3.17
|11/16/2017
|Challenger
|Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Common Stock [DE]
|(RS)
|7
|2.33
|11/16/2017
|Challenger
|Amgen Inc.
|(AMGN)
|7
|2.65
|11/16/2017
|Challenger
|Calavo Growers, Inc.
|(CVGW)
|6
|1.27
|11/16/2017
|5.56%
|Challenger
|Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
|(CCOI)
|6
|3.97
|11/16/2017
|4.35%
|Challenger
|Phillips 66
|(PSX)
|6
|2.96
|11/16/2017
|Challenger
|Nexstar Media Group, Inc. - Class A Common Stock
|(NXST)
|5
|1.85
|11/16/2017
|Challenger
|The Kraft Heinz Company
|(KHC)
|5
|3.14
|11/16/2017
|Challenger
|Guaranty Bancorp
|(GBNK)
|5
|1.84
|11/16/2017
|Challenger
|Delta Air Lines, Inc.
|(DAL)
|5
|2.44
|11/16/2017
|Challenger
|Southern Company (The)
|(SO)
|17
|4.48
|11/17/2017
|Contender
|Bunge Limited
|(BG)
|17
|2.71
|11/17/2017
|Contender
|Ryder System, Inc.
|(R)
|13
|2.29
|11/17/2017
|Contender
|Tractor Supply Company
|(TSCO)
|8
|1.78
|11/17/2017
|Challenger
|EMC Insurance Group Inc.
|(EMCI)
|7
|2.85
|11/17/2017
|4.76%
|Challenger
Field Definitions
Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.
Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend.
Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.
Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.
Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
- King: 50+ years
- Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years
- Contender: 10-24 years
- Challenger: 5+ years
Additional Metrics
Per a request, here are some additional metrics related to these companies. These are sorted exactly the same as the table above.
|Ticker
|Current Price
|52-Week Low
|52-Week High
|P/E Ratio
|Percent Off Low
|Percent Off High
|MSA
|78.63
|58.22
|85.8
|36.23
|33% Off Low
|8% Off High
|MSM
|81.46
|65.42
|105.7
|20.15
|24% Off Low
|22% Off High
|WEC
|68.17
|53.66
|68.67
|22.42
|26% Off Low
|0% Off High
|LSTR
|98.2
|77.73
|102.55
|27.2
|25% Off Low
|3% Off High
|IVZ
|35.69
|28.75
|37.75
|15.61
|23% Off Low
|5% Off High
|PROV
|18.95
|17.62
|20.66
|46.23
|7% Off Low
|8% Off High
|PCAR
|70.52
|57.6
|75.68
|18.08
|22% Off Low
|7% Off High
|KMT
|44.89
|31.12
|48.89
|33.26
|44% Off Low
|7% Off High
|BAH
|37.07
|31.06
|39.68
|20.48
|19% Off Low
|6% Off High
|HBI
|19.69
|18.91
|26.05
|12.15
|1% Off Low
|23% Off High
|AWR
|53.95
|38.21
|56.31
|29.48
|38% Off Low
|4% Off High
|VVC
|67
|46.78
|68.84
|24.72
|41% Off Low
|3% Off High
|TGT
|58.37
|48.56
|79.33
|11.77
|18% Off Low
|26% Off High
|GRC
|30.42
|23.55
|34.45
|33.84
|27% Off Low
|11% Off High
|ED
|87.86
|68.76
|88.08
|21.99
|27% Off Low
|0% Off High
|AFL
|83.99
|66.5
|85.7
|12.18
|26% Off Low
|2% Off High
|BMS
|44.03
|40.6
|51.98
|20.97
|8% Off Low
|14% Off High
|ENB
|36.79
|36.49
|44.52
|24.66
|1% Off Low
|17% Off High
|CHD
|44.45
|42.56
|54.18
|25.55
|3% Off Low
|17% Off High
|LARK
|29
|25.57
|32.4
|29
|13% Off Low
|10% Off High
|XLNX
|73.62
|50.26
|75.14
|31.06
|46% Off Low
|2% Off High
|BHB
|27.71
|24.96
|33.41
|17.88
|11% Off Low
|15% Off High
|KR
|21.85
|19.69
|36.44
|13.2
|8% Off Low
|40% Off High
|SWX
|83.2
|69.85
|86.65
|24.55
|16% Off Low
|4% Off High
|IP
|55.28
|45.19
|58.96
|25.54
|21% Off Low
|6% Off High
|SMP
|41.35
|40.81
|55.37
|17.53
|New Low
|25% Off High
|AIT
|61.75
|53.7
|70.05
|17.35
|13% Off Low
|11% Off High
|KLAC
|107.08
|74.2
|110.01
|16.4
|43% Off Low
|2% Off High
|PFS
|26.07
|23.19
|28.92
|17.27
|11% Off Low
|9% Off High
|ALE
|77.2
|56.48
|80
|22.31
|35% Off Low
|3% Off High
|HOMB
|21.51
|21.13
|29.69
|19.04
|1% Off Low
|27% Off High
|POOL
|120.97
|94.35
|124.26
|30.63
|28% Off Low
|2% Off High
|SBRA
|19.18
|19.1
|29.1
|20.4
|New Low
|33% Off High
|CAKE
|43.86
|38.34
|67.14
|16.18
|11% Off Low
|34% Off High
|SMBC
|36.97
|25.04
|39.8
|17.27
|47% Off Low
|6% Off High
|AGO
|37.54
|33.12
|45.73
|5.32
|11% Off Low
|17% Off High
|ABR
|8.34
|6.92
|8.99
|7.94
|19% Off Low
|6% Off High
|AGCO
|69.04
|51.29
|75.59
|27.18
|33% Off Low
|8% Off High
|ZION
|44.54
|35.2
|48.33
|16.76
|25% Off Low
|7% Off High
|ADM
|39.8
|39.1
|47.44
|18.6
|1% Off Low
|16% Off High
|TRI
|44.27
|41.26
|48.61
|30.64
|6% Off Low
|9% Off High
|SBSI
|33.98
|30.44
|38.04
|17.83
|10% Off Low
|10% Off High
|MSFT
|84.56
|57.28
|86.2
|28.77
|46% Off Low
|2% Off High
|LNN
|90.94
|72.85
|95.04
|42.11
|24% Off Low
|4% Off High
|COLM
|61.61
|51.56
|67.6
|22.08
|18% Off Low
|8% Off High
|CNP
|29.95
|22.32
|30.45
|21.86
|33% Off Low
|1% Off High
|RECN
|15.45
|12.05
|19.8
|32.87
|27% Off Low
|21% Off High
|SPG
|157.03
|150.15
|189.25
|27.93
|4% Off Low
|15% Off High
|GLW
|32.22
|22.54
|32.33
|13.71
|42% Off Low
|New High
|MPC
|63.22
|42.57
|63.41
|19.78
|47% Off Low
|New High
|GIL
|29.71
|23.55
|32.15
|17.68
|26% Off Low
|7% Off High
|SBUX
|58
|52.58
|64.87
|29.44
|8% Off Low
|11% Off High
|JLL
|144.49
|92.12
|146.96
|19.37
|55% Off Low
|0% Off High
|EXPE
|118.56
|111.88
|161
|46.86
|5% Off Low
|25% Off High
|TSBK
|26.33
|16.58
|32.1
|13.81
|54% Off Low
|11% Off High
|OSK
|85.05
|60.89
|94.16
|22.64
|39% Off Low
|7% Off High
|EMR
|62.52
|53.67
|67.79
|28.62
|16% Off Low
|7% Off High
|BKH
|57.97
|54.76
|72.02
|22.13
|5% Off Low
|18% Off High
|CSL
|110.14
|92.09
|116.4
|21.79
|19% Off Low
|5% Off High
|SHW
|395.51
|258.17
|398.22
|34.79
|52% Off Low
|0% Off High
|CVX
|116.67
|102.55
|120.89
|33.96
|13% Off Low
|3% Off High
|THFF
|46.05
|39.55
|53.49
|16.16
|16% Off Low
|13% Off High
|WTR
|36.56
|28.03
|36.6
|27.47
|29% Off Low
|New High
|UTX
|120.28
|101.09
|124.79
|18.65
|19% Off Low
|3% Off High
|NUS
|61.66
|46.35
|65.85
|22.58
|30% Off Low
|6% Off High
|HRS
|141.29
|99.13
|141.97
|31.37
|40% Off Low
|0% Off High
|ODC
|41.93
|31.35
|50.82
|28.39
|34% Off Low
|17% Off High
|HCSG
|52.5
|35.69
|55.68
|44.11
|46% Off Low
|5% Off High
|LLL
|187.05
|143.54
|192
|25.73
|29% Off Low
|2% Off High
|COST
|169.05
|139.73
|182.72
|27.8
|19% Off Low
|7% Off High
|DUK
|89.23
|72.34
|89.68
|29.4
|23% Off Low
|New High
|CMI
|171.38
|130.86
|181.79
|17.4
|30% Off Low
|5% Off High
|V
|112.47
|75.17
|112.91
|41.13
|49% Off Low
|New High
|PRI
|99.8
|63.4
|99.95
|19.43
|42% Off Low
|0% Off High
|AMGN
|173.58
|138.83
|191.1
|15.71
|25% Off Low
|9% Off High
|USPH
|67
|56.4
|78
|40.41
|17% Off Low
|14% Off High
|WHR
|162.77
|154.3
|202.99
|15.33
|5% Off Low
|20% Off High
|JCOM
|75.52
|69.22
|91.48
|27.91
|7% Off Low
|17% Off High
|NP
|84.45
|72.35
|90.23
|18.59
|11% Off Low
|6% Off High
|SNA
|157.33
|140.83
|181.73
|16.13
|10% Off Low
|13% Off High
|HON
|146.86
|111.78
|147.51
|22.25
|31% Off Low
|0% Off High
|RS
|77.19
|68.46
|88.58
|15.2
|12% Off Low
|12% Off High
|AIV
|45.36
|39.66
|46.86
|144.18
|13% Off Low
|3% Off High
|CCOI
|46.25
|35.75
|54.85
|128.61
|28% Off Low
|16% Off High
|CVGW
|70.7
|48.75
|76.85
|34.14
|41% Off Low
|8% Off High
|PSX
|94.55
|75.14
|95
|23.69
|25% Off Low
|0% Off High
|DAL
|50.06
|43.81
|55.75
|10.06
|13% Off Low
|10% Off High
|NXST
|64.8
|50.8
|73.9
|24.37
|26% Off Low
|12% Off High
|GBNK
|27.1
|18.6
|30.3
|20.41
|44% Off Low
|8% Off High
|KHC
|79.58
|75.21
|97.77
|24.79
|4% Off Low
|18% Off High
|BG
|67.89
|63.96
|83.75
|21.59
|5% Off Low
|19% Off High
|SO
|51.77
|46.2
|53.51
|94.15
|11% Off Low
|3% Off High
|R
|80.21
|62.52
|85.5
|21.81
|28% Off Low
|6% Off High
|TSCO
|60.64
|49.87
|78.25
|17.99
|19% Off Low
|22% Off High
|EMCI
|29.43
|24.96
|31.47
|18.21
|10% Off Low
|6% Off High
Tickers By Yield
I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. As a bonus, I have the increase amount (if any).
|Ticker
|Current Yield
|Increase Percent
|ABR
|8.63
|5.56%
|SBRA
|7.51
|44.52%
|ENB
|5.35
|-3.85%
|SPG
|4.59
|2.78%
|SO
|4.48
|TGT
|4.3
|DUK
|4
|CCOI
|3.98
|4.35%
|CVX
|3.7
|CNP
|3.57
|IP
|3.35
|2.59%
|SBSI
|3.3
|7.14%
|IVZ
|3.25
|ADM
|3.22
|AIV
|3.17
|ED
|3.14
|KHC
|3.14
|TRI
|3.12
|RECN
|3.11
|BKH
|3.07
|6.74%
|EMR
|3.07
|1.04%
|PFS
|3.07
|WEC
|3.05
|HBI
|3.05
|PSX
|2.96
|PROV
|2.96
|EMCI
|2.85
|4.76%
|ALE
|2.77
|LARK
|2.76
|BMS
|2.73
|BHB
|2.71
|BG
|2.71
|WHR
|2.7
|AMGN
|2.66
|CAKE
|2.64
|MPC
|2.53
|CMI
|2.52
|VVC
|2.51
|7.14%
|DAL
|2.44
|SWX
|2.38
|NUS
|2.34
|RS
|2.33
|UTX
|2.33
|KR
|2.29
|R
|2.29
|WTR
|2.24
|MSM
|2.21
|6.67%
|KLAC
|2.2
|ODC
|2.19
|THFF
|2.17
|200.00%
|AFL
|2.05
|4.65%
|HOMB
|2.05
|JCOM
|2.04
|2.60%
|GLW
|1.92
|XLNX
|1.9
|AWR
|1.89
|AIT
|1.88
|NXST
|1.85
|GBNK
|1.85
|MSFT
|1.85
|7.69%
|SMP
|1.84
|BAH
|1.83
|SNA
|1.81
|15.49%
|HON
|1.81
|12.03%
|MSA
|1.78
|TSCO
|1.78
|KMT
|1.78
|SBUX
|1.75
|20.00%
|NP
|1.75
|CHD
|1.71
|TSBK
|1.67
|-42.11%
|HRS
|1.61
|LLL
|1.6
|AGO
|1.52
|GRC
|1.51
|8.70%
|HCSG
|1.43
|0.66%
|PCAR
|1.42
|CSL
|1.34
|LNN
|1.32
|CVGW
|1.27
|5.56%
|GIL
|1.25
|POOL
|1.22
|USPH
|1.19
|SMBC
|1.19
|COST
|1.18
|COLM
|1.17
|5.56%
|ZION
|1.08
|33.33%
|EXPE
|1.01
|OSK
|0.99
|14.29%
|SHW
|0.86
|AGCO
|0.81
|PRI
|0.8
|V
|0.59
|18.18%
|JLL
|0.48
|5.71%
|LSTR
|0.41
Conclusion
I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Enjoy and happy investing!
Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABT, AFL, AMGN, AMP, AMZN, ANTM, BRK.B, CMI, CSCO, CVS, DEO, DIS, DUK, FB, GILD, GLW, GOOG, HD, JNJ, JPM, KORS, MDT, MO, NKE, O, OHI, PRU, PSA, SBUX, SCHD, SJM, SKT, SPHD, STAG, SWK, T, TGT, TROW, TRV, UA, UTX, VFC, VTR, VZ, WFC, WPC, WSM.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.