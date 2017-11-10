95 Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week

|
by: Dividend Derek

Summary

This is the list of dividend stocks from the popular U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

The CCC list is the exhaustive list of U.S. companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year.

The data is provided by David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champion spreadsheet in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq.

Additionally, I have some additional metrics for each company.

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I am always looking for my next income-producing investment.

The first list below was created to help facilitate my own investing goals. It provides a set of upcoming dividend stock opportunities. It highlights the companies that showcase a dividend growth mindset.

Additionally, it gives investors a chance to potentially buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date. If it happens to be a dividend increase, that will be highlighted as well.

I have a second table that has some additional metrics and yearly pricing action for the list. Lastly, I have included a table sorted by dividend yield since I know some investors need more current income.

The data provided combines the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending). Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday. This is why the timeliness of this article is critical.

The List

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 46 1.78 11/13/2017 Champion
MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) 15 2.21 11/13/2017 6.67% Contender
WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 14 3.05 11/13/2017 Contender
Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 13 0.41 11/13/2017 Contender
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) 8 3.25 11/13/2017 Challenger
PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) 7 1.42 11/13/2017 Challenger
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) 7 2.95 11/13/2017 Challenger
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 6 1.83 11/13/2017 Challenger
Kennametal Inc. (KMT) 6 1.78 11/13/2017 Challenger
Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) 5 3.05 11/13/2017 Challenger
American States Water Company (AWR) 63 1.89 11/14/2017 King
Vectren Corporation (VVC) 57 2.51 11/14/2017 7.14% King
Target Corporation (TGT) 50 4.25 11/14/2017 King
Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (GRC) 45 1.51 11/14/2017 8.70% Champion
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 43 3.14 11/14/2017 Champion
AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) 35 2.05 11/14/2017 4.65% Champion
Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) 34 2.73 11/14/2017 Champion
Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 21 5.35 11/14/2017 20% Contender
Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) 21 1.71 11/14/2017 Contender
Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) 16 2.73 11/14/2017 Contender
Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) 15 1.9 11/14/2017 Contender
Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (BHB) 14 2.71 11/14/2017 Contender
Kroger Company (The) (KR) 12 2.29 11/14/2017 Contender
Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) 11 2.38 11/14/2017 Contender
KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) 8 2.2 11/14/2017 Challenger
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 8 1.88 11/14/2017 Challenger
International Paper Company (IP) 8 3.35 11/14/2017 2.59% Challenger
Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) 8 1.84 11/14/2017 Challenger
Pool Corporation (POOL) 7 1.22 11/14/2017 Challenger
Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) 7 3.07 11/14/2017 Challenger
Home BancShares, Inc. - common stock (HOMB) 7 2.05 11/14/2017 Challenger
Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (SBRA) 7 7.51 11/14/2017 44.52% Challenger
Allete, Inc. (ALE) 7 2.77 11/14/2017 Challenger
Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 6 1.52 11/14/2017 Challenger
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) 6 8.63 11/14/2017 5.56% Challenger
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 6 1.19 11/14/2017 Challenger
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) 6 2.64 11/14/2017 Challenger
AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 5 0.81 11/14/2017 Challenger
Zions Bancorporation (ZION) 5 1.08 11/14/2017 33.33% Challenger
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 42 3.22 11/15/2017 Champion
Thomson Reuters Corp. ordinary shares (TRI) 24 3.12 11/15/2017 Contender
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 23 3.29 11/15/2017 7.14% Contender
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 16 1.84 11/15/2017 7.69% Contender
Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 15 1.32 11/15/2017 Contender
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (Holding Co) (CNP) 12 3.57 11/15/2017 Contender
Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) 12 1.17 11/15/2017 5.56% Contender
Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) 8 4.59 11/15/2017 2.78% Challenger
Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) 8 3.11 11/15/2017 Challenger
Corning Incorporated (GLW) 7 1.92 11/15/2017 Challenger
Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 7 1.72 11/15/2017 20.00% Challenger
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) 7 2.53 11/15/2017 Challenger
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) 7 0.48 11/15/2017 5.71% Challenger
Gildan Activewear, Inc. Class A Sub. Vot. (GIL) 7 1.25 11/15/2017 Challenger
Expedia, Inc. (EXPE) 6 1.01 11/15/2017 Challenger
Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company) Common Stock (OSK) 5 0.99 11/15/2017 14.29% Challenger
Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 5 1.67 11/15/2017 Challenger
Emerson Electric Company (EMR) 60 3.07 11/16/2017 1.04% King
Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 47 3.07 11/16/2017 6.74% Champion
Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 41 1.34 11/16/2017 Champion
Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) 39 0.86 11/16/2017 Champion
Chevron Corporation (CVX) 30 3.7 11/16/2017 Champion
First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF) 29 2.17 11/16/2017 200.00% Champion
Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) 25 2.24 11/16/2017 Champion
United Technologies Corporation (UTX) 24 2.33 11/16/2017 Contender
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 17 2.34 11/16/2017 Contender
Harris Corporation (HRS) 16 1.61 11/16/2017 Contender
Oil Dri Corporation Of America (ODC) 15 2.19 11/16/2017 Contender
Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) 15 1.43 11/16/2017 0.66% Contender
L3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) 14 1.6 11/16/2017 Contender
Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 14 1.18 11/16/2017 Contender
Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company) (DUK) 13 3.99 11/16/2017 Contender
Cummins Inc. (CMI) 12 2.52 11/16/2017 Contender
Visa Inc. (V) 10 0.59 11/16/2017 18.18% Contender
Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 8 0.8 11/16/2017 Challenger
Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 7 2.7 11/16/2017 Challenger
j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) 7 2.04 11/16/2017 2.60% Challenger
Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) 7 1.81 11/16/2017 15.49% Challenger
Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) 7 1.75 11/16/2017 Challenger
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) 7 1.19 11/16/2017 Challenger
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 7 1.81 11/16/2017 12.03% Challenger
Apartment Investment & Management Company (AIV) 7 3.17 11/16/2017 Challenger
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Common Stock [DE] (RS) 7 2.33 11/16/2017 Challenger
Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 7 2.65 11/16/2017 Challenger
Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) 6 1.27 11/16/2017 5.56% Challenger
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 6 3.97 11/16/2017 4.35% Challenger
Phillips 66 (PSX) 6 2.96 11/16/2017 Challenger
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (NXST) 5 1.85 11/16/2017 Challenger
The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) 5 3.14 11/16/2017 Challenger
Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) 5 1.84 11/16/2017 Challenger
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) 5 2.44 11/16/2017 Challenger
Southern Company (The) (SO) 17 4.48 11/17/2017 Contender
Bunge Limited (BG) 17 2.71 11/17/2017 Contender
Ryder System, Inc. (R) 13 2.29 11/17/2017 Contender
Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 8 1.78 11/17/2017 Challenger
EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI) 7 2.85 11/17/2017 4.76% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

  • King: 50+ years
  • Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years
  • Contender: 10-24 years
  • Challenger: 5+ years

Additional Metrics

Per a request, here are some additional metrics related to these companies. These are sorted exactly the same as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52-Week Low 52-Week High P/E Ratio Percent Off Low Percent Off High
MSA 78.63 58.22 85.8 36.23 33% Off Low 8% Off High
MSM 81.46 65.42 105.7 20.15 24% Off Low 22% Off High
WEC 68.17 53.66 68.67 22.42 26% Off Low 0% Off High
LSTR 98.2 77.73 102.55 27.2 25% Off Low 3% Off High
IVZ 35.69 28.75 37.75 15.61 23% Off Low 5% Off High
PROV 18.95 17.62 20.66 46.23 7% Off Low 8% Off High
PCAR 70.52 57.6 75.68 18.08 22% Off Low 7% Off High
KMT 44.89 31.12 48.89 33.26 44% Off Low 7% Off High
BAH 37.07 31.06 39.68 20.48 19% Off Low 6% Off High
HBI 19.69 18.91 26.05 12.15 1% Off Low 23% Off High
AWR 53.95 38.21 56.31 29.48 38% Off Low 4% Off High
VVC 67 46.78 68.84 24.72 41% Off Low 3% Off High
TGT 58.37 48.56 79.33 11.77 18% Off Low 26% Off High
GRC 30.42 23.55 34.45 33.84 27% Off Low 11% Off High
ED 87.86 68.76 88.08 21.99 27% Off Low 0% Off High
AFL 83.99 66.5 85.7 12.18 26% Off Low 2% Off High
BMS 44.03 40.6 51.98 20.97 8% Off Low 14% Off High
ENB 36.79 36.49 44.52 24.66 1% Off Low 17% Off High
CHD 44.45 42.56 54.18 25.55 3% Off Low 17% Off High
LARK 29 25.57 32.4 29 13% Off Low 10% Off High
XLNX 73.62 50.26 75.14 31.06 46% Off Low 2% Off High
BHB 27.71 24.96 33.41 17.88 11% Off Low 15% Off High
KR 21.85 19.69 36.44 13.2 8% Off Low 40% Off High
SWX 83.2 69.85 86.65 24.55 16% Off Low 4% Off High
IP 55.28 45.19 58.96 25.54 21% Off Low 6% Off High
SMP 41.35 40.81 55.37 17.53 New Low 25% Off High
AIT 61.75 53.7 70.05 17.35 13% Off Low 11% Off High
KLAC 107.08 74.2 110.01 16.4 43% Off Low 2% Off High
PFS 26.07 23.19 28.92 17.27 11% Off Low 9% Off High
ALE 77.2 56.48 80 22.31 35% Off Low 3% Off High
HOMB 21.51 21.13 29.69 19.04 1% Off Low 27% Off High
POOL 120.97 94.35 124.26 30.63 28% Off Low 2% Off High
SBRA 19.18 19.1 29.1 20.4 New Low 33% Off High
CAKE 43.86 38.34 67.14 16.18 11% Off Low 34% Off High
SMBC 36.97 25.04 39.8 17.27 47% Off Low 6% Off High
AGO 37.54 33.12 45.73 5.32 11% Off Low 17% Off High
ABR 8.34 6.92 8.99 7.94 19% Off Low 6% Off High
AGCO 69.04 51.29 75.59 27.18 33% Off Low 8% Off High
ZION 44.54 35.2 48.33 16.76 25% Off Low 7% Off High
ADM 39.8 39.1 47.44 18.6 1% Off Low 16% Off High
TRI 44.27 41.26 48.61 30.64 6% Off Low 9% Off High
SBSI 33.98 30.44 38.04 17.83 10% Off Low 10% Off High
MSFT 84.56 57.28 86.2 28.77 46% Off Low 2% Off High
LNN 90.94 72.85 95.04 42.11 24% Off Low 4% Off High
COLM 61.61 51.56 67.6 22.08 18% Off Low 8% Off High
CNP 29.95 22.32 30.45 21.86 33% Off Low 1% Off High
RECN 15.45 12.05 19.8 32.87 27% Off Low 21% Off High
SPG 157.03 150.15 189.25 27.93 4% Off Low 15% Off High
GLW 32.22 22.54 32.33 13.71 42% Off Low New High
MPC 63.22 42.57 63.41 19.78 47% Off Low New High
GIL 29.71 23.55 32.15 17.68 26% Off Low 7% Off High
SBUX 58 52.58 64.87 29.44 8% Off Low 11% Off High
JLL 144.49 92.12 146.96 19.37 55% Off Low 0% Off High
EXPE 118.56 111.88 161 46.86 5% Off Low 25% Off High
TSBK 26.33 16.58 32.1 13.81 54% Off Low 11% Off High
OSK 85.05 60.89 94.16 22.64 39% Off Low 7% Off High
EMR 62.52 53.67 67.79 28.62 16% Off Low 7% Off High
BKH 57.97 54.76 72.02 22.13 5% Off Low 18% Off High
CSL 110.14 92.09 116.4 21.79 19% Off Low 5% Off High
SHW 395.51 258.17 398.22 34.79 52% Off Low 0% Off High
CVX 116.67 102.55 120.89 33.96 13% Off Low 3% Off High
THFF 46.05 39.55 53.49 16.16 16% Off Low 13% Off High
WTR 36.56 28.03 36.6 27.47 29% Off Low New High
UTX 120.28 101.09 124.79 18.65 19% Off Low 3% Off High
NUS 61.66 46.35 65.85 22.58 30% Off Low 6% Off High
HRS 141.29 99.13 141.97 31.37 40% Off Low 0% Off High
ODC 41.93 31.35 50.82 28.39 34% Off Low 17% Off High
HCSG 52.5 35.69 55.68 44.11 46% Off Low 5% Off High
LLL 187.05 143.54 192 25.73 29% Off Low 2% Off High
COST 169.05 139.73 182.72 27.8 19% Off Low 7% Off High
DUK 89.23 72.34 89.68 29.4 23% Off Low New High
CMI 171.38 130.86 181.79 17.4 30% Off Low 5% Off High
V 112.47 75.17 112.91 41.13 49% Off Low New High
PRI 99.8 63.4 99.95 19.43 42% Off Low 0% Off High
AMGN 173.58 138.83 191.1 15.71 25% Off Low 9% Off High
USPH 67 56.4 78 40.41 17% Off Low 14% Off High
WHR 162.77 154.3 202.99 15.33 5% Off Low 20% Off High
JCOM 75.52 69.22 91.48 27.91 7% Off Low 17% Off High
NP 84.45 72.35 90.23 18.59 11% Off Low 6% Off High
SNA 157.33 140.83 181.73 16.13 10% Off Low 13% Off High
HON 146.86 111.78 147.51 22.25 31% Off Low 0% Off High
RS 77.19 68.46 88.58 15.2 12% Off Low 12% Off High
AIV 45.36 39.66 46.86 144.18 13% Off Low 3% Off High
CCOI 46.25 35.75 54.85 128.61 28% Off Low 16% Off High
CVGW 70.7 48.75 76.85 34.14 41% Off Low 8% Off High
PSX 94.55 75.14 95 23.69 25% Off Low 0% Off High
DAL 50.06 43.81 55.75 10.06 13% Off Low 10% Off High
NXST 64.8 50.8 73.9 24.37 26% Off Low 12% Off High
GBNK 27.1 18.6 30.3 20.41 44% Off Low 8% Off High
KHC 79.58 75.21 97.77 24.79 4% Off Low 18% Off High
BG 67.89 63.96 83.75 21.59 5% Off Low 19% Off High
SO 51.77 46.2 53.51 94.15 11% Off Low 3% Off High
R 80.21 62.52 85.5 21.81 28% Off Low 6% Off High
TSCO 60.64 49.87 78.25 17.99 19% Off Low 22% Off High
EMCI 29.43 24.96 31.47 18.21 10% Off Low 6% Off High

Tickers By Yield

I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. As a bonus, I have the increase amount (if any).

Ticker Current Yield Increase Percent
ABR 8.63 5.56%
SBRA 7.51 44.52%
ENB 5.35 -3.85%
SPG 4.59 2.78%
SO 4.48
TGT 4.3
DUK 4
CCOI 3.98 4.35%
CVX 3.7
CNP 3.57
IP 3.35 2.59%
SBSI 3.3 7.14%
IVZ 3.25
ADM 3.22
AIV 3.17
ED 3.14
KHC 3.14
TRI 3.12
RECN 3.11
BKH 3.07 6.74%
EMR 3.07 1.04%
PFS 3.07
WEC 3.05
HBI 3.05
PSX 2.96
PROV 2.96
EMCI 2.85 4.76%
ALE 2.77
LARK 2.76
BMS 2.73
BHB 2.71
BG 2.71
WHR 2.7
AMGN 2.66
CAKE 2.64
MPC 2.53
CMI 2.52
VVC 2.51 7.14%
DAL 2.44
SWX 2.38
NUS 2.34
RS 2.33
UTX 2.33
KR 2.29
R 2.29
WTR 2.24
MSM 2.21 6.67%
KLAC 2.2
ODC 2.19
THFF 2.17 200.00%
AFL 2.05 4.65%
HOMB 2.05
JCOM 2.04 2.60%
GLW 1.92
XLNX 1.9
AWR 1.89
AIT 1.88
NXST 1.85
GBNK 1.85
MSFT 1.85 7.69%
SMP 1.84
BAH 1.83
SNA 1.81 15.49%
HON 1.81 12.03%
MSA 1.78
TSCO 1.78
KMT 1.78
SBUX 1.75 20.00%
NP 1.75
CHD 1.71
TSBK 1.67 -42.11%
HRS 1.61
LLL 1.6
AGO 1.52
GRC 1.51 8.70%
HCSG 1.43 0.66%
PCAR 1.42
CSL 1.34
LNN 1.32
CVGW 1.27 5.56%
GIL 1.25
POOL 1.22
USPH 1.19
SMBC 1.19
COST 1.18
COLM 1.17 5.56%
ZION 1.08 33.33%
EXPE 1.01
OSK 0.99 14.29%
SHW 0.86
AGCO 0.81
PRI 0.8
V 0.59 18.18%
JLL 0.48 5.71%
LSTR 0.41

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Enjoy and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABT, AFL, AMGN, AMP, AMZN, ANTM, BRK.B, CMI, CSCO, CVS, DEO, DIS, DUK, FB, GILD, GLW, GOOG, HD, JNJ, JPM, KORS, MDT, MO, NKE, O, OHI, PRU, PSA, SBUX, SCHD, SJM, SKT, SPHD, STAG, SWK, T, TGT, TROW, TRV, UA, UTX, VFC, VTR, VZ, WFC, WPC, WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

About this article:

