95 Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week

The data is provided by David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champion spreadsheet in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq.

The CCC list is the exhaustive list of U.S. companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year.

This is the list of dividend stocks from the popular U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I am always looking for my next income-producing investment.

The first list below was created to help facilitate my own investing goals. It provides a set of upcoming dividend stock opportunities. It highlights the companies that showcase a dividend growth mindset.

Additionally, it gives investors a chance to potentially buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date. If it happens to be a dividend increase, that will be highlighted as well.

I have a second table that has some additional metrics and yearly pricing action for the list. Lastly, I have included a table sorted by dividend yield since I know some investors need more current income.

The data provided combines the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending). Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday. This is why the timeliness of this article is critical.

The List

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 46 1.78 11/13/2017 Champion MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) 15 2.21 11/13/2017 6.67% Contender WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 14 3.05 11/13/2017 Contender Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 13 0.41 11/13/2017 Contender Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) 8 3.25 11/13/2017 Challenger PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) 7 1.42 11/13/2017 Challenger Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) 7 2.95 11/13/2017 Challenger Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 6 1.83 11/13/2017 Challenger Kennametal Inc. (KMT) 6 1.78 11/13/2017 Challenger Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) 5 3.05 11/13/2017 Challenger American States Water Company (AWR) 63 1.89 11/14/2017 King Vectren Corporation (VVC) 57 2.51 11/14/2017 7.14% King Target Corporation (TGT) 50 4.25 11/14/2017 King Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (GRC) 45 1.51 11/14/2017 8.70% Champion Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 43 3.14 11/14/2017 Champion AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) 35 2.05 11/14/2017 4.65% Champion Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) 34 2.73 11/14/2017 Champion Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 21 5.35 11/14/2017 20% Contender Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) 21 1.71 11/14/2017 Contender Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) 16 2.73 11/14/2017 Contender Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) 15 1.9 11/14/2017 Contender Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (BHB) 14 2.71 11/14/2017 Contender Kroger Company (The) (KR) 12 2.29 11/14/2017 Contender Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 11 2.38 11/14/2017 Contender KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) 8 2.2 11/14/2017 Challenger Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 8 1.88 11/14/2017 Challenger International Paper Company (IP) 8 3.35 11/14/2017 2.59% Challenger Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) 8 1.84 11/14/2017 Challenger Pool Corporation (POOL) 7 1.22 11/14/2017 Challenger Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) 7 3.07 11/14/2017 Challenger Home BancShares, Inc. - common stock (HOMB) 7 2.05 11/14/2017 Challenger Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) 7 7.51 11/14/2017 44.52% Challenger Allete, Inc. (ALE) 7 2.77 11/14/2017 Challenger Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 6 1.52 11/14/2017 Challenger Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) 6 8.63 11/14/2017 5.56% Challenger Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 6 1.19 11/14/2017 Challenger The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) 6 2.64 11/14/2017 Challenger AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 5 0.81 11/14/2017 Challenger Zions Bancorporation (ZION) 5 1.08 11/14/2017 33.33% Challenger Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 42 3.22 11/15/2017 Champion Thomson Reuters Corp Ordinary Shares (TRI) 24 3.12 11/15/2017 Contender Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 23 3.29 11/15/2017 7.14% Contender Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 16 1.84 11/15/2017 7.69% Contender Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 15 1.32 11/15/2017 Contender CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (Holding Co) (CNP) 12 3.57 11/15/2017 Contender Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) 12 1.17 11/15/2017 5.56% Contender Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) 8 4.59 11/15/2017 2.78% Challenger Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) 8 3.11 11/15/2017 Challenger Corning Incorporated (GLW) 7 1.92 11/15/2017 Challenger Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 7 1.72 11/15/2017 20.00% Challenger Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) 7 2.53 11/15/2017 Challenger Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) 7 0.48 11/15/2017 5.71% Challenger Gildan Activewear, Inc. Class A Sub. Vot. (GIL) 7 1.25 11/15/2017 Challenger Expedia, Inc. (EXPE) 6 1.01 11/15/2017 Challenger Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company) Common Stock (OSK) 5 0.99 11/15/2017 14.29% Challenger Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 5 1.67 11/15/2017 Challenger Emerson Electric Company (EMR) 60 3.07 11/16/2017 1.04% King Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 47 3.07 11/16/2017 6.74% Champion Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 41 1.34 11/16/2017 Champion Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) 39 0.86 11/16/2017 Champion Chevron Corporation (CVX) 30 3.7 11/16/2017 Champion First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF) 29 2.17 11/16/2017 200.00% Champion Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) 25 2.24 11/16/2017 Champion United Technologies Corporation (UTX) 24 2.33 11/16/2017 Contender Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 17 2.34 11/16/2017 Contender Harris Corporation (HRS) 16 1.61 11/16/2017 Contender Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC) 15 2.19 11/16/2017 Contender Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) 15 1.43 11/16/2017 0.66% Contender L3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) 14 1.6 11/16/2017 Contender Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 14 1.18 11/16/2017 Contender Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company) (DUK) 13 3.99 11/16/2017 Contender Cummins Inc. (CMI) 12 2.52 11/16/2017 Contender Visa Inc. (V) 10 0.59 11/16/2017 18.18% Contender Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 8 0.8 11/16/2017 Challenger Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 7 2.7 11/16/2017 Challenger j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) 7 2.04 11/16/2017 2.60% Challenger Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) 7 1.81 11/16/2017 15.49% Challenger Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) 7 1.75 11/16/2017 Challenger U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) 7 1.19 11/16/2017 Challenger Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 7 1.81 11/16/2017 12.03% Challenger Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) 7 3.17 11/16/2017 Challenger Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Common Stock ((NYSE:DE)) (RS) 7 2.33 11/16/2017 Challenger Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 7 2.65 11/16/2017 Challenger Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) 6 1.27 11/16/2017 5.56% Challenger Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 6 3.97 11/16/2017 4.35% Challenger Phillips 66 (PSX) 6 2.96 11/16/2017 Challenger Nexstar Media Group, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (NXST) 5 1.85 11/16/2017 Challenger The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) 5 3.14 11/16/2017 Challenger Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) 5 1.84 11/16/2017 Challenger Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) 5 2.44 11/16/2017 Challenger Southern Company (The) (SO) 17 4.48 11/17/2017 Contender Bunge Limited Bunge Limited (BG) 17 2.71 11/17/2017 Contender Ryder System, Inc. (R) 13 2.29 11/17/2017 Contender Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 8 1.78 11/17/2017 Challenger EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI) 7 2.85 11/17/2017 4.76% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

King: 50+ years

Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Additional Metrics

Per a request, here are some additional metrics related to these companies. These are sorted exactly the same as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52-Week Low 52-Week High P/E Ratio Percent Off Low Percent Off High MSA 78.63 58.22 85.8 36.23 33% Off Low 8% Off High MSM 81.46 65.42 105.7 20.15 24% Off Low 22% Off High WEC 68.17 53.66 68.67 22.42 26% Off Low 0% Off High LSTR 98.2 77.73 102.55 27.2 25% Off Low 3% Off High IVZ 35.69 28.75 37.75 15.61 23% Off Low 5% Off High PROV 18.95 17.62 20.66 46.23 7% Off Low 8% Off High PCAR 70.52 57.6 75.68 18.08 22% Off Low 7% Off High KMT 44.89 31.12 48.89 33.26 44% Off Low 7% Off High BAH 37.07 31.06 39.68 20.48 19% Off Low 6% Off High HBI 19.69 18.91 26.05 12.15 1% Off Low 23% Off High AWR 53.95 38.21 56.31 29.48 38% Off Low 4% Off High VVC 67 46.78 68.84 24.72 41% Off Low 3% Off High TGT 58.37 48.56 79.33 11.77 18% Off Low 26% Off High GRC 30.42 23.55 34.45 33.84 27% Off Low 11% Off High ED 87.86 68.76 88.08 21.99 27% Off Low 0% Off High AFL 83.99 66.5 85.7 12.18 26% Off Low 2% Off High BMS 44.03 40.6 51.98 20.97 8% Off Low 14% Off High ENB 36.79 36.49 44.52 24.66 1% Off Low 17% Off High CHD 44.45 42.56 54.18 25.55 3% Off Low 17% Off High LARK 29 25.57 32.4 29 13% Off Low 10% Off High XLNX 73.62 50.26 75.14 31.06 46% Off Low 2% Off High BHB 27.71 24.96 33.41 17.88 11% Off Low 15% Off High KR 21.85 19.69 36.44 13.2 8% Off Low 40% Off High SWX 83.2 69.85 86.65 24.55 16% Off Low 4% Off High IP 55.28 45.19 58.96 25.54 21% Off Low 6% Off High SMP 41.35 40.81 55.37 17.53 New Low 25% Off High AIT 61.75 53.7 70.05 17.35 13% Off Low 11% Off High KLAC 107.08 74.2 110.01 16.4 43% Off Low 2% Off High PFS 26.07 23.19 28.92 17.27 11% Off Low 9% Off High ALE 77.2 56.48 80 22.31 35% Off Low 3% Off High HOMB 21.51 21.13 29.69 19.04 1% Off Low 27% Off High POOL 120.97 94.35 124.26 30.63 28% Off Low 2% Off High SBRA 19.18 19.1 29.1 20.4 New Low 33% Off High CAKE 43.86 38.34 67.14 16.18 11% Off Low 34% Off High SMBC 36.97 25.04 39.8 17.27 47% Off Low 6% Off High AGO 37.54 33.12 45.73 5.32 11% Off Low 17% Off High ABR 8.34 6.92 8.99 7.94 19% Off Low 6% Off High AGCO 69.04 51.29 75.59 27.18 33% Off Low 8% Off High ZION 44.54 35.2 48.33 16.76 25% Off Low 7% Off High ADM 39.8 39.1 47.44 18.6 1% Off Low 16% Off High TRI 44.27 41.26 48.61 30.64 6% Off Low 9% Off High SBSI 33.98 30.44 38.04 17.83 10% Off Low 10% Off High MSFT 84.56 57.28 86.2 28.77 46% Off Low 2% Off High LNN 90.94 72.85 95.04 42.11 24% Off Low 4% Off High COLM 61.61 51.56 67.6 22.08 18% Off Low 8% Off High CNP 29.95 22.32 30.45 21.86 33% Off Low 1% Off High RECN 15.45 12.05 19.8 32.87 27% Off Low 21% Off High SPG 157.03 150.15 189.25 27.93 4% Off Low 15% Off High GLW 32.22 22.54 32.33 13.71 42% Off Low New High MPC 63.22 42.57 63.41 19.78 47% Off Low New High GIL 29.71 23.55 32.15 17.68 26% Off Low 7% Off High SBUX 58 52.58 64.87 29.44 8% Off Low 11% Off High JLL 144.49 92.12 146.96 19.37 55% Off Low 0% Off High EXPE 118.56 111.88 161 46.86 5% Off Low 25% Off High TSBK 26.33 16.58 32.1 13.81 54% Off Low 11% Off High OSK 85.05 60.89 94.16 22.64 39% Off Low 7% Off High EMR 62.52 53.67 67.79 28.62 16% Off Low 7% Off High BKH 57.97 54.76 72.02 22.13 5% Off Low 18% Off High CSL 110.14 92.09 116.4 21.79 19% Off Low 5% Off High SHW 395.51 258.17 398.22 34.79 52% Off Low 0% Off High CVX 116.67 102.55 120.89 33.96 13% Off Low 3% Off High THFF 46.05 39.55 53.49 16.16 16% Off Low 13% Off High WTR 36.56 28.03 36.6 27.47 29% Off Low New High UTX 120.28 101.09 124.79 18.65 19% Off Low 3% Off High NUS 61.66 46.35 65.85 22.58 30% Off Low 6% Off High HRS 141.29 99.13 141.97 31.37 40% Off Low 0% Off High ODC 41.93 31.35 50.82 28.39 34% Off Low 17% Off High HCSG 52.5 35.69 55.68 44.11 46% Off Low 5% Off High LLL 187.05 143.54 192 25.73 29% Off Low 2% Off High COST 169.05 139.73 182.72 27.8 19% Off Low 7% Off High DUK 89.23 72.34 89.68 29.4 23% Off Low New High CMI 171.38 130.86 181.79 17.4 30% Off Low 5% Off High V 112.47 75.17 112.91 41.13 49% Off Low New High PRI 99.8 63.4 99.95 19.43 42% Off Low 0% Off High AMGN 173.58 138.83 191.1 15.71 25% Off Low 9% Off High USPH 67 56.4 78 40.41 17% Off Low 14% Off High WHR 162.77 154.3 202.99 15.33 5% Off Low 20% Off High JCOM 75.52 69.22 91.48 27.91 7% Off Low 17% Off High NP 84.45 72.35 90.23 18.59 11% Off Low 6% Off High SNA 157.33 140.83 181.73 16.13 10% Off Low 13% Off High HON 146.86 111.78 147.51 22.25 31% Off Low 0% Off High RS 77.19 68.46 88.58 15.2 12% Off Low 12% Off High AIV 45.36 39.66 46.86 144.18 13% Off Low 3% Off High CCOI 46.25 35.75 54.85 128.61 28% Off Low 16% Off High CVGW 70.7 48.75 76.85 34.14 41% Off Low 8% Off High PSX 94.55 75.14 95 23.69 25% Off Low 0% Off High DAL 50.06 43.81 55.75 10.06 13% Off Low 10% Off High NXST 64.8 50.8 73.9 24.37 26% Off Low 12% Off High GBNK 27.1 18.6 30.3 20.41 44% Off Low 8% Off High KHC 79.58 75.21 97.77 24.79 4% Off Low 18% Off High BG 67.89 63.96 83.75 21.59 5% Off Low 19% Off High SO 51.77 46.2 53.51 94.15 11% Off Low 3% Off High R 80.21 62.52 85.5 21.81 28% Off Low 6% Off High TSCO 60.64 49.87 78.25 17.99 19% Off Low 22% Off High EMCI 29.43 24.96 31.47 18.21 10% Off Low 6% Off High

Tickers By Yield

I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. As a bonus, I have the increase amount (if any).

Ticker Current Yield Increase Percent ABR 8.63 5.56% SBRA 7.51 44.52% ENB 5.35 -3.85% SPG 4.59 2.78% SO 4.48 TGT 4.3 DUK 4 CCOI 3.98 4.35% CVX 3.7 CNP 3.57 IP 3.35 2.59% SBSI 3.3 7.14% IVZ 3.25 ADM 3.22 AIV 3.17 ED 3.14 KHC 3.14 TRI 3.12 RECN 3.11 BKH 3.07 6.74% EMR 3.07 1.04% PFS 3.07 WEC 3.05 HBI 3.05 PSX 2.96 PROV 2.96 EMCI 2.85 4.76% ALE 2.77 LARK 2.76 BMS 2.73 BHB 2.71 BG 2.71 WHR 2.7 AMGN 2.66 CAKE 2.64 MPC 2.53 CMI 2.52 VVC 2.51 7.14% DAL 2.44 SWX 2.38 NUS 2.34 RS 2.33 UTX 2.33 KR 2.29 R 2.29 WTR 2.24 MSM 2.21 6.67% KLAC 2.2 ODC 2.19 THFF 2.17 200.00% AFL 2.05 4.65% HOMB 2.05 JCOM 2.04 2.60% GLW 1.92 XLNX 1.9 AWR 1.89 AIT 1.88 NXST 1.85 GBNK 1.85 MSFT 1.85 7.69% SMP 1.84 BAH 1.83 SNA 1.81 15.49% HON 1.81 12.03% MSA 1.78 TSCO 1.78 KMT 1.78 SBUX 1.75 20.00% NP 1.75 CHD 1.71 TSBK 1.67 -42.11% HRS 1.61 LLL 1.6 AGO 1.52 GRC 1.51 8.70% HCSG 1.43 0.66% PCAR 1.42 CSL 1.34 LNN 1.32 CVGW 1.27 5.56% GIL 1.25 POOL 1.22 USPH 1.19 SMBC 1.19 COST 1.18 COLM 1.17 5.56% ZION 1.08 33.33% EXPE 1.01 OSK 0.99 14.29% SHW 0.86 AGCO 0.81 PRI 0.8 V 0.59 18.18% JLL 0.48 5.71% LSTR 0.41

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Enjoy and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABT, AFL, AMGN, AMP, AMZN, ANTM, BRK.B, CMI, CSCO, CVS, DEO, DIS, DUK, FB, GILD, GLW, GOOG, HD, JNJ, JPM, KORS, MDT, MO, NKE, O, OHI, PRU, PSA, SBUX, SCHD, SJM, SKT, SPHD, STAG, SWK, T, TGT, TROW, TRV, UA, UTX, VFC, VTR, VZ, WFC, WPC, WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.