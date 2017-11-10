Sell Pandora - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/9/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, November 9.

Bullish Calls

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN): "They do central nervous disease, which is notoriously difficult. But for a young person, a spec on Supernus is a good idea. So I'm going to say yes to it only for speculation."

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS): It's oversold due to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cramer thinks if the company makes an acquisition in managed care, the stock will go higher.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO): It's good for the long term, and the company has a good CEO. It needs to diversify.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC): It's a great play on international commerce.

IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM): "I think the next quarter's going to be better. When I sat down with Ginni Rometty and also with Martin Schroeter, that's the CEO and the CFO, I feel good about it. Not great, because all these companies out there in the West - the Facebooks, the Amazons, the Googles - they have their own cloud, and people love it. But I think this level's a good level. It's a good level for IBM."

SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD): Cramer likes it along with Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD).

Bearish Calls

Pandora (NYSE:P): The company had a terrible quarter. Sell it.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE): There's nothing left here, and it's just a dividend play.

Kroger (NYSE:KR): No.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG): Its quarter was not good, and the company overpaid for the acquisition.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG): Cramer has lost faith after the second health scare incident.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN): It works if the winter is cold. Cramer thinks Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) is a better growth company.

