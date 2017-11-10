Sell Pandora - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/9/17)

|
Includes: CELG, CMG, CVS, GLD, GOLD, IBM, KO, KR, NSC, P, PFE, SUPN, SWN, XEC
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a speculative buy.

Coca-Cola is a long-term buy.

Cramer said he's lost faith in Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, November 9.

Bullish Calls

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN): "They do central nervous disease, which is notoriously difficult. But for a young person, a spec on Supernus is a good idea. So I'm going to say yes to it only for speculation."

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS): It's oversold due to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cramer thinks if the company makes an acquisition in managed care, the stock will go higher.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO): It's good for the long term, and the company has a good CEO. It needs to diversify.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC): It's a great play on international commerce.

IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM): "I think the next quarter's going to be better. When I sat down with Ginni Rometty and also with Martin Schroeter, that's the CEO and the CFO, I feel good about it. Not great, because all these companies out there in the West - the Facebooks, the Amazons, the Googles - they have their own cloud, and people love it. But I think this level's a good level. It's a good level for IBM."

SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD): Cramer likes it along with Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD).

Bearish Calls

Pandora (NYSE:P): The company had a terrible quarter. Sell it.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE): There's nothing left here, and it's just a dividend play.

Kroger (NYSE:KR): No.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG): Its quarter was not good, and the company overpaid for the acquisition.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG): Cramer has lost faith after the second health scare incident.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN): It works if the winter is cold. Cramer thinks Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) is a better growth company.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up

About this article:

Expand
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here