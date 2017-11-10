California Resources Corporation: Our Favorite Oil Producer Gets Even Better

If you follow our articles, we've been fairly bullish on oil prices all along, and if you have, here's our updated thesis in three parts (Part 1, Part 2, Part 3). We still think oil prices are completely nonsensical at this stage, and that they're going much higher.

Having said that, we believe one of the better E&P companies to own for the coming oil price inflection is California Resources Corporation (CRC), a company we think is fairly misunderstood as its extensive asset base, quality management team, and optionality has been masked by high debt levels. Given its debt obligations, many investors have been scared away from this name, but as oil prices rise, however, we think CRC has the ability to delever materially, and rising oil prices coupled with its structural leverage will provide significant torque for its equity. Here's some background:

1. The Curious Case of California Resources Corporation

2. CRC Quarterly Reviews (Q1, Q2, Q3)

Refinancing

Recently, CRC announced that it was amending its 2014 Credit Facility. The 2014 Credit Facility, and the tightening financial covenants contained with the facility were a source of heartburn for some investors. If oil prices continued to wallow, there was a chance CRC could technically default on the loan. We maintained that the risk was overblown as the management team had a track record of successfully renegotiating with its banks. After the Q3 call, this risk has now greatly diminished (or will be when the amendment is signed), as the amendment now pushes back the maturity date of the facility to 2021, and refinances a large portion of the debt.

In short, CRC's 2014 Credit Facility has 2 parts, a term loan and a credit facility. It's entering into a new First Out Substitute Facility Indebtedness Agreement (FOFSI), which will provide it with at least $900M to repay the original 2014 Credit Facility.

There are many, many moving pieces to this amendment, so we thought it may be easier to walk through it in pictures, diagrams and snapshots for our readers. Here goes!

Here's the issue and CRC's proposed solution:

Here are the basic steps . . .

Here's one more benefit... free-up $200M of cash to reinvest (or pay off some debt?)

Since nothing in life is ever really free (or at least on Wall Street), here are some of the tradeoffs...

Here's where it gets interesting (language from CRC's Form 10-Q (2017 Q3) provides that the new amendment...

Elk Hills and Midstream asset monetization? What's it worth in total?

Maybe $1B to $2B (even after applying a significant discount)... for a company worth less than $700M in market cap.

While we certainly don't expect CRC to monetize all of its infrastructure assets, even a partial monetization could bring down the debt significantly, especially since CRC's debt continues to trade at a large discount.

Moreover, the 2016 Credit Agreement (i.e., the 1st Lien Second Out Term Loan) bears an interest rate of at least 11.375%, the Senior Notes around 8%, and the Unsecured Notes yield anywhere from 5 to 6% (face value), so the interest savings wouldn't be insignificant.

Now certainly any sale of infrastructure assets would lead to higher operating cost, but with the amended credit amendment, CRC is now less constrained in exploring these options (prior to the amendment, CRC was forced to pay down the first lien debts before applying any proceeds to junior debt). The incremental operational costs can now be weighed against the return on capital if the sale proceeds were applied to reduce discounted debt.

What's interesting is that as oil prices rise, CRC's options for delevering increases dramatically. The higher operational cash flow always makes the banks more cooperative, and this latest amendment is indicative of that. As oil prices increase, CRC shareholders will not only gain from the rising value of the company's productions and reserves, but also from the shift in sentiment. As this company delevers, the company's shares will also rerate because of the lower risk. We previously said this in our first article, and we continue to believe it's true.

Oh the Potential . . . So now what? Well, what if oil prices really shouldn't be $50/barrel? What if this "new normal" is anything but, and that if it takes companies and countries $70/barrel to produce what's needed, $70/barrel is where prices will eventually wind-up, if not higher? If oil prices rises to $70/barrel, CRC's EBITDAX should exceed $1.6B. Even applying a conservative multiple of 5x means the stock would trade at well over +$100/share. We're intentionally being vague about that target price because anything at that level is frankly silly. Yet, it's possible given the company's operating leverage and capital structure. What's fair to say is that if oil languishes in today's current range, CRC's stock will continue to languish, but it shouldn't be zero, which means the risk/reward ratio isn't 1:10, it's arguably higher.

That statement is more true today than when we wrote it 7 months ago. Interesting days ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.