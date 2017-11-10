Universal Insurance Holdings' Q3: Bend Like A Reed But Never Break

UVE did not break after Irma's wrath and seemed to have proven to the market its resilience, based on a strong underwriting discipline and an on-going portfolio diversification.

Executive Summary

Two months ago, Florida was hit by one of the most massive hurricanes in the history, Irma. Fearing billions of insured losses, the investors ran away from the Florida-exposed insurers. Consequently, the panic disorder provoked a massive drop in the stock price of the Floridian P&C insurance companies, like Universal, HCI Group (HCI), United Insurance (UIHC) and Federated National (FNHC).

The insurers tried to reassure their shareholders by proving their resilience to the catastrophe events.

Yesterday, UVE shared its Q3 results and has shown to everyone its resilience, and proved that its underwriting know-how was at the heart of its strategy. Yes, the underwriting income deteriorated compared to last year; yes, UVE was hit by Irma. But the quarterly reported combined ratio was below 100%, while the other Florida-exposed insurers reported underwriting losses.

Diversification Continues

As I mentioned in another article, Universal’s strategy is to develop more and more of its activities outside Florida to be less exposed to flood-related claims, increase its portfolio diversification and conquer new markets. During Q3 2017, the direct premiums grew by 13.6%, with 10.5% growth in Florida and 38.8% in the other states. Furthermore, the first policies have been written in New York, as the company has the requested license to do it now.

In Q3, the other states represented 13.3% of the total written premiums against 10.8% one year ago. On a year-to-date basis, the premiums coming from the other states than Florida represented 12% of the total against 9.3% one year ago.

In Florida, the prices of both new and renewal business seemed to have been increased after Irma. In other words, Universal revised upwardly the policy pricing; and it is good news.

Furthermore, the commission revenues and policy fees produced double-digit growth versus the prior year’s quarter. With the observed upward trend regarding portfolio growth, we can expect UVE’s FY2017 revenues to reach around $730-750 million.

The Reasons 2 & 3 Were Also Right

In my latest article on UVE, I mentioned three points: the management’s willingness to conquer new markets, the excellent track record regarding the operating performance and the resilient reinsurance scheme. The reasons 2 and 3 were correlated indeed. In Q3, the underwriting discipline of the company and the mitigation reinsurance strategy were visible. With a 99.5% net combined ratio, Q3 underwriting performance was not excellent on an absolute view. The underwriting profitability was reduced due to the increase in the loss ratio. Hurricane Irma’s effect contributed to 21.2 percentage points to the rise in the combined ratio. From a relative standpoint, the underwriting performance delivered by UVE is fantastic. Compared to its peers, the insurance company delivered a positive performance, which was not the case for HCI (which reported a net combined ratio of 285.2%), Federated National (136.3%) or United Insurance (141.6%). However, to be sure that UVE is not hiding something (yes, the gross reserves increased, but at the net level it seems that it is not the case), the next 10-Q report and the Q4 results release will be scrutinized.

Another good thing is the reduction of the expense ratio. The cost ratio decreased by 1.5 percentage points to 32.8% in the third quarter of 2017. At the year-to-date level, we can observe the same trend, with a 1.6 percentage point reduction of the expense ratio.

A Tiny Safety Margin Still Exists

With an intrinsic value evaluated at $25 per share, the company seems to be slightly undervalued, even if the overall bullish opinion on the stock reduced the safety margin drastically over the last weeks. With a forward P/E of 8.63 and a forward P/B of 1.83 (based on an FY 2017 book value per share of around 12.82), a potential upside still exists.

Conclusion

During the third quarter, the company repurchased 406,266 shares, nearly exhausting share repurchase authorization. Furthermore, the management maintained a cash dividend of $0.14 per share. In spite of a reduced underwriting profit, the company succeeded in Q3 to deliver relatively high results. With a 7% safety margin, the company is almost reasonably priced. If the growth continues and the operating performance increases more than expected in Q4, the upside could be slightly higher (around 15%).

