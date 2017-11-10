The Madness Of Bears

This long vol. obsession, when everyone is short - it tends to drive people crazy. They are convinced they are right, but reality does not acknowledge that. Such a conflict is a cause of massive cognitive dissonance that does strange thing to people's minds.

That's a quote from a conversation I had earlier this week with a guy who is a lot smarter than I am.

Anyone who knows Heisenberg knows that if I'm admitting someone is a lot smarter than I am, that other person must be pretty smart, because as regular readers are acutely aware, I think pretty highly of my own intellect.

There's a tendency for people who read my posts on this platform to think of me as someone who is "convinced he is right" despite "reality not acknowledging" my rightness. What's interesting about that characterization is that it really doesn't extend to my audience elsewhere. It seems to be a "this platform" phenomenon - so to speak.

I don't tunnel on specific trades. I never have. In fact, anyone who is familiar with how I've traded over the years (and there aren't a whole lot of people who are) knows that if anything, one of my biggest weaknesses is not being obsessed enough. I've never been good at letting my winners run, and when it comes to the losers, I generally don't stick around very long if something starts moving against me even when I think there's a very good chance I'll be proven right.

Of course, I have a rather cynical take on markets as a whole and you might fairly say I'm "obsessed" with that, but that's really more an academic obsession. I'm not sitting around biting my nails all day and screaming at my monitors as time decay on a portfolio full of OTM lottery tickets subjects me to death by a thousand paper cuts. Similarly, I would never - ever - put myself in a situation where one or two or three trades defines me.

If you read my entire body of "work" on this site (and I use that term loosely, because no matter how good you or I think my stuff is, there's something inherently absurd about calling a bunch of blog posts written by a TV character "a body of work"), you'll hopefully see it for what it is: a manifestation of an academic obsession with the macro/structural factors that drive markets as a whole. I'm quite sure a lot of my critics understand that, because there's a palpable sense of frustration among some readers at the inability to pin me down on anything - that's communicated via comments that portray my posts as "cryptic" or "non committal." And it also shows up in myriad highly amusing efforts to discern who I might be.

I say all of that because when it comes to the long vol. trade (VXX), I've spent quite a bit of time both here and elsewhere explaining why it is that volatility can't sustain a bid. Yes, I've also spent quite a bit of time explaining why the dynamics that serve to compress volatility are setting the stage for a rather epic cataclysm, but that's the thing about cataclysms - they're inherently rare. I don't think I want to live in a world where the word "cataclysm" can ever be preceded by an adjective that's synonymous with "frequent."

That's not to say I've been some kind of advocate for short vol. And lord knows I do not think inverse VIX ETPs (XIV) are a particularly positive development in terms of what they've done to embed dangerous feedback loops in markets. But the point is similar to that which I made in something called "Heisenberg The Uber-Bull" - namely that if you're reading my stuff right, you know that my overarching goal is to explain why things are the way they are and then having established that, explore the implications of the existing state of affairs for the future trajectory of markets. That's not revisionist history - the "Uber-Bull" title was so obviously tongue-in-cheek that I struggled to find the right words to respond to commenters who took it completely literally.

Well, in the same vein, one of the things I've been particularly keen on explaining to readers is the extent to which the two-way communication loop between central banks and markets makes it almost impossible for vol. spikes to be anything other than fleeting. Rather than paraphrase myself for the thousandth time, I'll just quote a piece I wrote last month and save us all some effort:

By making you co-author of the policy script, policymakers are essentially long an option to act on your behalf and that option is financed by selling an OTM option on the Fed’s credibility. As Deutsche Bank's Kocic wrote in a note dated September, “the ‘credibility’ short has been the major source of volatility supply to the markets - the reason why, despite all the risk associated with policy unwind, carry trade and volatility selling remain dominant across a range of market sectors.” There are any number of problems implicit in this arrangement, not the least of which is that it transforms policy into a referendum. There are no clearly identifiable anchors. The goal posts aren’t fixed. Or, as Kocic puts it, there’s an absence of “rigid reference point[s], like a well specified reaction function, objectives, and triggers.” So this is just a kind of rolling plebiscite. Clearly, that creates substantial risks in terms of encouraging mass myopia. Thanks to near-daily speeches and media appearances by Fed officials, this is quite literally a real-time information exchange between markets and policymakers. No one can see outside of this information exchange and if you’re a trader, there’s really no utility in trying.

In that environment, vol. always mean reverts; any spike is transient almost by definition.

Now consider what I said earlier this week about the retail short vol. trade:

The overarching point here is that it has undoubtedly occurred to a lot of the folks utilizing short VIX ETPs that this is too good to be true. But that characterization wouldn't be entirely correct. If you understand everything said above, then you know this is playing out the only way that it can considering the interaction between market microstructure and central bank forward guidance.

You can see how that bolded bit aligns nicely with the quote I used here at the outset. If you are long vol. and you do not understand that bolded bit, cognitive dissonance kicks in, and it leads people to do things like pen manifestos on long vol.

One such manifesto that's getting a lot of spin lately can be found here. Upon a quick skim, you might be inclined to think that it's the kind of thing I would like, but it's not. I mean, I admire the effort, but as I wrote to another friend when I first read it: "this guy is going to convince everyone he's right on the long vol. trade or die trying."

Implicit in all of the above is the absolute necessity of understanding why something is working, and once you understand it, making sure you don't fool yourself into believing that just because it can't work forever, it will stop working tomorrow, or next month.

That might sound trivial to smaller investors, but it's not to the bigger fish. Here's a favorite excerpt of mine from a Citi note that came out way back in February:

When spreads are low, volatility is low and dispersion is low, a few basis points of carry can matter a lot to a fund’s percentile performance against peers. And against the short-term metrics by which performance tends to be measured many will struggle to forego the incremental carry - until a negative trigger becomes immediately obvious.

And here's the above-mentioned Kocic noting something similar:

We know there will be tears at the end, but can we be certain that if we internalize this message and “do the right thing” along the way, there won’t be tears in the meantime? The current mode of market functioning is really not so much about complacency as a result of willful blindness or ignorance as it is about difficult choices and high costs associated with those choices. More than eight years of monetary stimulus and forced status quo have created a situation where change has become impossible. To facilitate a change that would improve market conditions, there have to be multiple concessions to those forces against which change is directed. This has set in place the swarm effect: You can say no, but it is inconsequential.

The reason why this persists and the reason why no one can "do the right thing" and remain solvent is precisely because the unshakable belief in central bank forward guidance serves to perpetuate that "swarm effect." Consider this, from a brand new note out on Thursday from BofAML:

Over the last few weeks, three major central banks have tightened monetary policy: the ECB announced a halving of QE from January next year, the Bank of England raised interest rates by 25bp, and the Federal Reserve began reducing its holdings of Treasury and Mortgage securities. Little, if any, of this has shaken financial markets though. In fact, in Europe it’s been virtually risk-on for all asset classes since the ECB meeting, despite monetary support being significantly dialed back. What markets wanted to hear was Draghi delivering a consensus – and patient – taper...and they got exactly that. Central bank predictability and prudence looks to have become an elixir for risk assets of late, encouraging markets to embrace carry trades again. But note how widespread – and unwavering – this belief in central bank “gradualism” has become: rate volatility everywhere has collapsed recently, and in many cases has now reached record lows. For instance, EU rates vol is at a record low of 29, US rates vol is at a record low of 50, UK rates vol is at a record low at 44 and even Canadian rates vol is almost there at 49.

What can change this? Well, as usual, something has to force them to abandon "gradualism" - something that overwhelms the shadow or, the "third", mandate (as it's often called in the U.S. context). That something, of course, would be a sudden rise in inflation pressures. Here's a quick excerpt from Albert Edwards' latest, also out on Thursday:

Indeed throughout this cycle wage inflation has been the dog that failed to bark. The risk is that the market is hugely vulnerable if it hears a distant bark, let alone feels its bite.

In the absence of that though, we're left to ponder whether concerns about financial stability could prompt a move to aggressively tighten. Here's one more excerpt from the BofAML note:

What else may cause central banks to exit sooner than expected? One risk we see is that financial stability concerns and fears over misallocation of capital prompt central banks to curtail stimulus sooner than expected. We sense some central banks are already becoming more cognizant of the financial stability implications of low for long rates. And given how much monetary support has already been doled out (Chart 6), reducing stimulus would at least build some ammunition for any slowdown in the future.

Do you see the paradox in that? Persisting in gradualism may be inflating bubbles. But abandoning gradualism and restoring the "wall" between policymaking and market participants would almost certainly prick any bubbles that already exist. It seems unlikely that central banks would chance a virtually certain adverse outcome (bursting any bubbles that are already floating around out there) in the interest of heading off an outcome that is not entirely certain (more bubbles will inflate if a gradualistic approach is maintained).

On one hand, understanding all of that should disabuse you of the notion that an end to the current regime is on the horizon. On the other hand, understanding all of the above also makes you aware of how ultimately unsustainable it is over the long-term.

But again, we are in a world where policymaker transparency makes forming a long-term view impossible or, at the very least, futile.

And so, people become consumed.

It "does strange things to their minds," to quote my friend.

Call it the madness of bears.

