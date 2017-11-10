Cornerstone OnDemand: At A Turning Point

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) stock was temporarily lifted by acquisition chatter over the past few months, but that enthusiasm has largely died down. It's probably a bit unfair to the company - acquisitions don't happen in short periods of time, and the company is still actively seeking suitors. The stock's initial kick up to the $40 mark has died down and Cornerstone is back to trading in its flat $35 range.

In the meantime, Cornerstone has posted strong Q3 results, which make the company all the more attractive to a potential buyer. Revenues actually showed a slight acceleration to 13.1% y/y growth in Q3, up from 12.7% in Q2. Investors had long feared that Cornerstone had reached peak maturity and that it couldn't grow its revenues any more. While it's no longer the high-growth machine that many of its SaaS software peers are, Cornerstone is still able to grow its business modestly each quarter.

Silver Lake, the tech-focused buyout firm, seems to agree. It has joined with LinkedIn (now owned by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)) in investing $300 million in convertible notes into Cornerstone. The notes yield 5.75% and are due July 21, with a conversion price of $42 - implying that the company believes there is considerable upside in Cornerstone's equity. It also raises the possibility that Microsoft could buy out Cornerstone entirely (its enterprise value of $2 billion is peanuts to Microsoft, which spent $26.2 billion buying LinkedIn).

Despite the confluence of good news - a beat-and-raise quarter as well as a strategic investment - Cornerstone's stock has bombed this week. In any usual trading cadence, news of institutional interest would have sent shares skyrocketing - as a $42 conversion price implies that Silver Lake believes the stock to be worth substantially more. Indeed, with Cornerstone tracking to ~$500 million in annual revenues, it's trading at a bargain-basement trading multiple of 3.7x EV/FTM revenues - which, as I wrote in a prior article, is too cheap for potential acquirers to ignore.

Stay long on this name - a rebound is in store. Whether by further fundamental outperformance or by acquisition interest, Cornerstone is a classic undervalued company.

Q3 scorecard: billings growth truly impressive

Cornerstone posted revenue of $121.8 million in Q3, up 13.1% y/y (an acceleration over Q2's growth rate of 12.7% y/y) and exceeding consensus expectations of $119 million (+10.4% y/y).

Other top line-driving business metrics trended positive as well. Billings growth is the key highlight here, with Cornerstone posting $132.1 million in billings - an increase of 23.5% y/y, and a massive sequential acceleration over Q2's 11.9%. In fact, Cornerstone's y/y billings rate in Q3 was its highest ever since 1Q16.

Recall that billings, for a SaaS company, takes into account the full annual deal value of a new subscription signing - not just the portion that's recognized in that quarter's revenue. Because of this, billings is arguably the more important top line metric, as it represents a forward-looking picture of growth. A billings growth rate in the 20s represents a good chunk of new business for Cornerstone and bodes well for future earnings quarters.

Cornerstone ended the quarter with 3,146 clients, up 12.2% y/y - roughly in line with revenue growth:

Figure 2. Cornerstone client and user growth Turning next to margins and profitability: Cornerstone increased its gross margin by 170bps y/y to 70.7%, but a 2% uptick in R&D spending caused a slight decline in operating margin. Cornerstone's GAAP operating loss of $12.1 million on $121.8 million of revenue indicates a -9.9% operating margin, with break-even in sight.

About ~$20 million of this loss is non-cash (the majority owing to stock-based comp), so the company is actually profitable on a pro forma, cash basis. Pro forma earnings of $7.3 million ($0.12 pro forma EPS) tracked ahead of consensus estimates for $0.10.

Operating cash flow also made meaningful improvement in Q3, growing 68% y/y to $21.5 million. Free cash flow of $14.1 million is also up nearly double from 3Q16's $7.8 million - this quarter resulted in an FCF margin of 11.6%, versus 3Q16's 7.3%.

With Q4 generally providing the bulk of free cash flow in Cornerstone's fiscal year, if Cornerstone keeps its trend of doubling FCF through Q4, it's on track to generate roughly $48 million in FCF this year, which represents a ~40x multiple to its current enterprise value. While this isn't in the "cheap" range yet, Cornerstone's strong cash flow growth (alongside modest top line growth) makes it deserving of a premium FCF multiple, and the stock is close to having valuation support from its cash flows as well as its revenues.

Silver Lake - imagining the possibilities

It's a small miracle that Cornerstone stock hasn't immediately jumped on the Silver Lake news. Investors are rather treating the $300 million injection as a signal that Cornerstone won't be selling off the whole company soon - probably a mistake, as the company has not made any signal that it's stopped its strategic review.

The Silver Lake investment comes with three strategic principles, according to the press release:

Sharpening its focus on recurring revenue growth.

More aggressively driving operating margins and free cash flow.

And leveraging its leadership position in global learning to expand its presence in e-learning content.

And as reported by Bloomberg, Cornerstone also has two other activists in its corner. With all three of them agitating for gains on a stock that has underperformed the broader software sector, the chances of a strategic sale have only increased.

As I wrote in a prior article, private equity transactions in the software sector tend to occur around ~5x EV/FTM revenues. Acquisitions by corporate buyers occur two turns higher.

Figure 3. Software transaction comps

With Cornerstone now trading under 4x EV/FTM revenues, it's an easy and juicy prey for any buyout fund.

Key takeaways

It would be a mistake to count Cornerstone out. While it faces tough comps among its peers and shows much lower growth than the rest of the SaaS software sector, its bargain-basement valuation is its biggest selling point.

Q3's results showed that the business is still humming along, still maintaining low double-digit growth (ahead of consensus estimates) while expanding free cash flow margins. While fundamentals are improving, the share price is deteriorating - two factors working in tandem to push down Cornerstone's valuation to 3.7x EV/FTM revenues - simply too cheap.

If there was ever a stock that was priced for a rebound, it's this one - especially with activists clamoring for a sale.