Ring Energy: Cash Flow Growing Faster Than Production

Ring Energy (NYSEMKT:REI) has a lot more going for it than just current production. Recently, management announced the addition of a second rig which began operations in August. That second rig did not affect operations much in the third quarter. But the fourth-quarter growth rate will accelerate. Far more important to the production results was the hiring of a dedicated completion crew. Before, there was one rig drilling and then the completion crew was hired once a few wells needed to be completed. So production grew by groups of completions. That will probably still be the case, but the backlog will now be constantly worked on by a dedicated crew.

Source: Ring Energy November 2017 Investor Presentation

A lot of companies post returns shown above. What makes this company unusual is that a location cost is included in the return. Many companies never include the cost paid to drill. In the Permian, some of the costs per location are well past $1 million. That can decrease the advertised returns spectacularly.

These wells are very cheap to drill and complete. The company's management already built the necessary infrastructure with plenty of extra capacity. So the drilling and hookup stage of development can proceed with maximum efficiency and minimal problems. It does not take much of a budget to spectacularly increase production. The "groundwork" or the homework has been done. Now it is time for the production explosion.

Source: Ring Energy Third-Quarter 2017 Earnings Press Release

Another difference is those great returns are showing as cash flow. Cash flow per share in the third quarter was $.19 before changes in working capital accounts. That second rig will send that cash flow figure soaring quickly. Second-quarter cash flow was $.17 per share. A second rig and a dedicated completion crew could improve the cash flow from operations before changes in working capital accounts to at least $.22 per share for the fourth quarter. Only five wells began producing the second quarter. The new staffing should change the number of wells brought on production dramatically.

These shares may appear to be a little expensive based upon current production. But a two rig program that obtains the rates of return shown above will make this stock a bargain rather quickly. Plus, management has now started a hedging program to protect profits. That will further stabilize cash flow. Production has been growing by double digits every quarter with one rig. That growth will at least maintain itself with the addition of a second rig. Cash flow growth will likewise at least keep pace unless commodity prices sustain a significant drop. This company with its low costs will be one of the most likely companies to maintain its growth during a downturn.

The company had eight wells awaiting completion at the end of the quarter. Four wells were in the completion or testing process. So the fourth quarter has a lot of potential to make the cash flow forecast above very conservative. These are fairly cheap wells to drill and complete. Expect the dedicated completion crew to decrease the backlog. Two rigs and a dedicated completion crew could become extremely efficient. That would cause an acceleration of cash flow growth. Cash flow could easily approach $.50 per share a quarter by the end of next year. Count on Mr. Market to like that kind of growth and increase the share price dramatically. This is a top-notch Permian performer that is outperforming some far more public names.

Source: Ring Energy Third-Quarter 2017 Earnings Press Release

General and administration costs per BOE are falling as predicted. This management built the company resources as well as the infrastructure for growth. Now that the lease operating expenses plus the finding and development costs combine for a low breakeven, a lot of growth can happen under some very harsh industry conditions. As production grows, that general and administrative expense will fall further to comparable industry levels.

Summary

The stock appears a little expensive currently based upon the usual production and cash flow metrics. But the addition of a dedicated completion crew and a second rig changes the scenario completely. The current stock price is probably about six times annualized cash flow on or before the fourth quarter of next year. That is very cheap for a company that is rapidly growing both production and earnings.

Management has not yet begun to really exploit the Reeves County acreage. Nor have the usual intervals (Wolfcamp, for example) been exploited. So there is considerable upside for this stock in the future.

The balance sheet is debt free. Management maintains an abnormally low credit line that can probably be increased at will. So there is a lot of flexibility should the right opportunity come along.

This management has built and sold oil companies before. So there is a lot less risk investing with experienced management. Previous track records of several of the managers are very encouraging. But there are no guarantees of future results. This company is probably one of the less risky investments in the industry at the current time. Yet, the future prospects are very attractive.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.