Plug Power Q3 Takeaways - 2017 Financial Targets Lowered Substantially

Weakest bookings quarter in years caused overall backlog to decline for the first time, putting both 2017 bookings targets and 2018 revenue growth expectations at substantial risk.

After Plug Power reported Q3/2017 results on Wednesday morning, it became instantly clear that 2017 will be just another year of overpromising and underdelivering by the company's notorious management.

Picture: Pro-Gen powered electric delivery truck from Chinese collaboration partner Dongfeng Motor Group at a recent trade show in Wuhan, China

While the company, this time, did not miss analysts' expectations for revenues and earnings per share (in fact, revenues even surprised to the upside), product gross margins, usually the company's sole stronghold, were a huge disappointment, coming in at just 21% despite thousands of high-margin GenDrive units being recognized as revenue.

Consequently, management was forced to materially lower its FY17 gross margin guidance from 8-12% to a new range of just 5-6%.

In addition, the company also guided for a higher annual cash usage range of $40-45 million compared to $25-$35 million previously. Allegedly, this is mostly due to an unexpected pull-in of deployments into Q1/FY18 that were originally scheduled later in the year.

There was more bad news for investors as bookings decelerated even further to $44 million, sliding to their lowest levels in two years, resulting in an actual backlog decrease for the very first time. After three quarters, total new bookings amount to $156 million, requiring the company to book almost $170 million in new orders during Q4 to achieve its reaffirmed annual bookings target of $325 million. While the final quarter of the year has historically been strong from a bookings perspective, achieving a number of that magnitude looks entirely out of reach, at least in my opinion, and even Plug Power's notoriously overoptimistic management somewhat acknowledged the issue in its shareholder letter:

(...) While this is encouraging, and we reiterate our bookings target for the year, it is not without risk. We need to maintain a high level of performance with Amazon and Wal-Mart to close additional 2018 commitments in the fourth quarter, and attract additional customers to multi-site agreements. We will need our manufacturing teams to convert the bookings we have already made to orders, by the end of the year. With the sales team maintaining its booking momentum, we are re-confirming our projected full year guidance of $325 million in bookings.

Unfortunately, the company will, most likely, miss out on its lowered targets again and I would actually expect them to miss by a wide margin given the simple math behind the numbers:

Plug Power reiterated annual revenue guidance of $130 million, which implies Q4 revenues of slightly above $30 million, a roughly 50% decrease from Q3 levels (and substantially below current analyst consensus). At this revenue level, the company would need to almost double its consolidated gross margin quarter over quarter from 10.8% to above 20% to arrive at the new full-year gross margin guidance range of 5-6% which is, of course, impossible. Particularly, as Q4 will include several Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) deployments on which the company will be unable to recognize high-margin product revenue upfront. Given these issues, I expect Q4 consolidated gross margin to fall back below the Q3 number and, consequently, the company to miss its lowered gross margin target range literally by a mile.

Same for the company's new range for cash usage. Again, management felt the need to add some unusual caveat on this topic in the shareholder letter:

The shipment dates of a number of customer orders have been pulled into first quarter 2018. While this signals healthy growth for the business, in order to deliver on these orders, we expect higher than anticipated inventory build to take place in Q4. As a result, free cash flow use for the year will also be impacted, with our new forecast between $40-$45 million, although final numbers will be dependent on timing of cash conversion for Q4 deployments.

To put things into perspective:

Until the end of Q3, Plug Power has already used $110 million in cash from operating and investing activities (again more than $30 million during Q3). In consequence, the company would have to incur positive free cash flow of at least $65 million during Q4 which, again, seems impossible.

While I don't doubt management's claim that the company will be overall cash flow positive in the second half of 2017 given large amounts of expected cash collections from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), the number will be nowhere near the level required to arrive at the lowered range for cash usage given

Refinancing of Wal-Mart deployments usually have an at least one-quarter time-lag Ongoing high working capital needs for pulled in Q1/2018 deployments Timing of cash receipts for non-Wal-Mart deployments during Q4

Taking all these issues into consideration, I would expect Q4 free cash flow of $35-40 million at best, which brings us to a more realistic cash usage range of $70-75 million for 2017.

While this is by no means the first time that management is literally taking analysts and shareholders for a ride, this is clearly the boldest attempt so far. I am actually shocked by the amount of hubris and shareholder disregard management has been showing on a regular basis. I have complained on many occasions about management's ongoing inability to accurately forecast the business, but given the issues discussed above, this might have never been their intention.

To be perfectly clear:

In my opinion, management is intentionally misleading investors here as there's no realistic way to arrive at the lowered guidance ranges for 2017.

Looking further ahead into FY2018, the company's fate will, once again, almost entirely dependent on the number of conversions from Amazon and Wal-Mart as these two customers combined accounted for almost 85% of Plug Power's revenues so far in 2017.

As a reminder:

Management previously guided for Amazon revenues to double from 2017 levels and this would actually be needed to come even close to current consensus estimates for more than 70% year over year revenue growth.

That said, I doubt this to be the case particularly in light of the disappointing bookings trends so far in 2017 and the fact that some scheduled 2018 deployments were simply pulled forward into Q1 without additional site conversions being ordered for now.

Against this backdrop let's now take a closer look at the company's segment margin performance during Q3:

As discussed above, product margins were the quarter's biggest disappointment, actually dropping from Q2 levels despite thousands of high margin GenDrive units being recognized as revenue. As predicted by me, the company was unable to handle the ambitious deployment schedule in an efficient way, with elevated deployment costs taking a big toll on the product gross margin and overall site deployments also below target (9 instead of 10).

The service business continued its encouraging trend during Q3, albeit just slightly for the quarter, finally crossing the break-even level which, of course, is good news as this part of the business has long been the company's biggest issue.

The increased reliability of Plug Power's products was also evidenced by the strong improvement in the company's Wal-Mart leasing business which the company accounts for under "Power Purchase Agreements". Adjusted for non-cash depreciation expense, gross margins in the PPA segment improved to almost break-even levels in Q4.

Lastly, the company's hydrogen delivery business also improved meaningfully quarter over quarter as the company was able to charge higher fees to Amazon relative to Wal-Mart, which should also benefit segment results going forward.

In sum, the company made good progress improving margins within its recurring revenue streams during Q3 but the disappointing handling of the Amazon rollout literally killed not only the quarter but the entire fiscal year.

Assuming management's claims are correct (not a given by any means as shown above), product margins should recover meaningfully going forward. That said, improvements in Q4 might be difficult to achieve in light of the diverse Wal-Mart deployments obviously scheduled for the quarter.

Not surprisingly, liquidity remained tight during Q3 despite the company raising more than $30 million in debt financing but given expectations for sizeable cash inflows in Q4, the company's cash balance should have improved considerably at year end.

Let's now take a look at the some of the company's ongoing new business initiatives and recent other developments:

China As expected, management remained cautious on China and therefore refrained from rolling out the previously stated 100 units in the country. Company is still searching for the right partners and sufficient ways to protect its intellectual property. Meanwhile, field trials in China continue to go on but obviously at a very slow pace given the stated number of only 1,000 kilometers of on-road experience so far for the Chinese units and all units delivered to FedEx so far combined.

With even management admitting that the company's near- and medium-term focus will continue to be on material handling, it is quite clear that Plug Power won't see any material revenue contribution from China for the foreseeable future. FedEx range extender project A small number of units have been deployed during Q4. Keep in mind, this is a pilot testing program that is expected to go on for at least 18 months. There won't be any material revenue contributions from this project for the foreseeable future either. Europe The company recently reported a tiny pilot project with Norway-based grocery wholesaler ASKO in collaboration with Toyota Material Handling Norway. Otherwise there have been no new developments on this front.

I continue to view the company's efforts in Europe as mostly a waste of resources due to limited use cases, fierce competition from advanced conventional technology and customer interest being largely tied to their publicly stated environmentals commitments. Given these issues, investors should not expect Plug Power to gain meaningful market share in Europe anytime soon. New customer additions The company disclosed new contracts with "two large manufacturing clients in the US automotive industry" but on the conference call it turned out that these are just small demonstration projects for now. Investors should also be mindful that previous contracts with auto manufacturers have remained limited to a single site. Technology collaborations with Amazon and Wal-Mart After being asked by an analyst on the call, management only came up with some vague statements about delivery vans being the most obvious applications for the company's technology. Big surprise here.

Just like with the remainder of the company's new business initiatives, I would be very surprised to see any material revenue contributions from this collaborations for the foreseeable future.

Lastly, I would like to discuss the most important recent development for the fuel cell industry, the potential reinstatement of the fuel cell investment tax credit (FTC).

Meaningful progress has been made in Washington on the issue as of late. While not a given by any means, chances for the FTC to be reinstated have improved considerably due as a respective provision has now been included in the tax bill. A reinstatement of the FTC would be a major positive for Plug Power that should not only result in improved business prospects but also in meaningful margin improvement, at least with regards to new business.

With existing customers, things will be somewhat more tricky as admitted by management on the call:

Craig Irwin

(...) And as the second part of the question, can you maybe comment about how you would expect a potential reinstatement of the ITC to impact profitability of shipments for Amazon and Wal-Mart. Is this is something that you had previously discussed with them or is this something you'll need to go back and ask for your fair piece? Andy Marsh So Craig, it is a real significant move for - to us that the ITC is included. And we think that from a product perspective you can almost think of about half of that accruing to Plug Power. In some of the contracts that have been established, the ITC is incorporated in, you know, they have the rights to that ITC, with some of the other customers that's a benefit that would accrue to Plug. So that's why we'd split the baby in half. For new customers going forward, really a new deal is going forward; it really impacts the price we can sell our products for. Craig Irwin Maybe you can comment if I ask the question this way. Do you have a pre-existing arrangement to split the benefit of the ITC with your marquee customers Wal-Mart and Amazon, or is this something that would need to be negotiated on the potential reinstatement. Andy Marsh With some it's in place, with others it's not.

Against this backdrop, Wal-Mart has actually shown no interest in utilizing the FTC themselves in the past and instead forced the company into operating leases at highly unfavorable conditions leaving it up to Plug Power to find ways to monetize the tax benefits. As the requirement to provide operating leases hasn't changed by the recent amendment to the Wal-Mart contract terms, the company would, most likely, again be free to improve the contract economics by monetizing the FTC independently.

Amazon is a different story as the company is outright buying the equipment from Plug Power so they are obviously entitled to the entire tax benefit, which would make an already great deal for Amazon even better. Given that general contract terms have been fixed for potential future deployments, Plug Power would realize no benefits from the reinstatatement of the FTC in its current and future business with Amazon.

While certainly disappointing, the company would still be able to monetize new Wal-Mart deployments and attract new business at better margins with the FTC being reinstated.

Bottom line:

Just another year of broken promises from Plug Power but that's not all this time as even the materially lowered full year targets just set by management remain entirely out of reach. CEO Marsh and CFO Middleton are actually misleading the investment community big time, as they have already done many times in the past.

Consequently, investors should prepare for full year cash usage, gross margins and bookings to all miss expectations by a mile and initial 2018 revenue guidance to be below current analyst consensus.

In the shareholder letter, management stated that the company "will be cash flow positive on quarterly revenues starting in the second half of 2018" but as demonstrated for many years now and again in Q3, investors would be well served to not put any faith in management's projections.

For 2018, Plug Power will remain almost entirely dependent on securing sufficient deployments with Amazon and Wal-Mart as the remainder of their business has been down to just a little over 15% of overall revenues so far in 2017. Particularly Amazon will have to double its order levels for the company to even come close to current analyst consensus expectations

That said, the quarter wasn't without a silver lining as the company's adjacent business segments showed improvement across the board.

Moreover, given the anticipated cash inflows over the course of the current quarter, liquidity shouldn't be an issue going forward.

Furthermore, the potential reinstatement of the FTC in early 2018, at the earliest point, should have a meaningful positive impact on the company's overall business prospects and margins.

But in the near- to medium-term, Plug Power's fate remains almost solely tied to its two largest customers with which the company urgently needs to secure additional 2018 deployments. In addition, Plug Power will have to improve its execution with regard to Amazon site deployments and perhaps consider some long overdue changes at the top management level to position itself for a successful fiscal year 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a daytrader, I might chose to enter a position in any of the above discussed stocks, both long or short, at any time.