Cameco Shuts Down The World's Largest Uranium Mine

Investing case

On 8 November Cameco (CCJ) announced a 10-month shutdown of McArthur River, the world's largest uranium mine:

I don't think the move was a big surprise as Cameco had already included an extended summer shutdown in its production plan. The summer shutdown consisted of a four-week vacation period in July, followed by a two-week maintenance period at the McArthur River mine and a four-week maintenance period at the Key Lake mill. Also, planned work on the Key Lake's calciner took longer than expected which resulted in an unplanned outage in October. I think that was a "the writing's on the wall" moment.

As a whole, I think that this 10-month shutdown presents a short-term loss, long-term gain situation as the elimination of 11% of world uranium production will help the uranium market to finally end its six-year bear market and reach sustainable levels. Cameco should therefore benefit in the long term.

The shutdown

McArthur River is the world's largest high-grade uranium deposit with an average grade of 9.6% U308 and proven and probable reserves of 258.1 million pounds of uranium.

The shutdown envisages that the workforce at the project will be reduced by 560 employees and 285 contractors. Around 160 employees and 50 contractors will maintain the facilities in a safe shutdown state. Cameco expects its share of the costs to maintain the McArthur River mine and Key Lake mill during the shutdown to range between CAD 6.5mn (USD 5.1mn) and USD 7.5mn (USD 5.9mn) per month. The shutdown will start by the end of January 2018.

Cameco said that it does not make economic sense for it to continue producing at the project when it holds a large inventory and I agree. With production at McArthur River already very low in the third quarter of 2017, inventories remained very high:

And this was at a time when average uranium spot were still hovering around USD 20 per pound and Cameco's average realized price was in the low 30s:

The company barely generated a gross profit during the third quarter of 2017. I think that the current uranium prices are unsustainable as very few mines in the world can make money.

The last major contracting period for utilities was 2005-2009 with prices peaking in the middle of 2007. Industry consultants estimate that the cumulative uncovered requirements of utilities over the next decade stand at more than 600 million pounds but I think that it's impossible to forecast when prices will normalize. It could take a few months or it could take years.

In any case, I think that because of the current low uranium prices, a shutdown of more than 10 months at McArthur River is possible.

Conclusion

Cameco announced a 10-month shutdown of McArthur River, the world's largest uranium mine. I view it as cutting an arm in order to survive for the company.

Uranium prices are at unsustainable levels as almost all mines in the world are working at a loss. A shutdown of a mine accounting for 11% of annual supply should help uranium prices immensely and should prove to be a very good move by Cameco in the long term. However, it's impossible to forecast when the bear market in uranium will end and therefore no one knows when prices could pick up.

Cameco had CAD 871.8mn (USD 700mn) in concentrate at the end of September, which is a very high inventory worth over half a year. I don't know if that quantity can be sold off fast.

As an investment, I prefer to steer clear of uranium producers like Cameco for now. When almost all companies in the industry are losing money, the best bet could be to invest in a mix of well-financed developers and explorers.

