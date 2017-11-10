Northern Dynasty: Final Thoughts Before Consortium Partnership PR

With the clock ticking down, Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) has seen a flurry of activity in the past several days. The first update concerns the EPA. On November 7, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to the EPA encouraging Administrator Pruitt to rescind the Obama-era pre-emptive veto. The weight of the Chamber of Commerce siding with NAK is noteworthy, and is another indication that the conclusion of the EPA due process work is nearing a favorable outcome. That said, we also learned in the past week through statements from NAK’s IR that the repartnering process is not contingent on formal EPA news since the EPA already agreed to allow NAK to file a permit as part of the settlement reached on May 12, 2017. As a result, investors should anticipate news flow in the following order: (1) repartnering, (2) permit filing, and (3) formal EPA news. Specifically, NAK’s IR noted the following:

“[…] our legal settlement with EPA/DOJ on May 12th provides Pebble with legally binding unfettered access to the Corps-led, Environmental Impact Statement-based permitting process. This was a key 'win' in terms of our and our future potential partners ability to advance the project into a permitting process that is well understood by us, and well established by the long-standing National Environmental Policy Act (OTC:NEPA) permitting process.”

After thoroughly describing the administrative process that the EPA undertook following the settlement (which included a public comment period and public hearings), NAK IR goes on: “Given all this, it remains our best estimate that EPA will complete their due process regarding the considerations for the removal of the Proposed Determination either late this year, or perhaps more likely in 1Q 2018 […] I reiterate three things:

“When EPA has completed their due process work, it remains our strongly held view that they will in fact at that time remove the Proposed Determination. If so, this will be an administrative ‘win’ for the project.

“Much more importantly, our legal agreement of May 12 th guarantees the project unrestricted access to the Corps-led, EIS-based, permitting process regardless of whether the PD is removed or not.

agreement of May 12 guarantees the project unrestricted access to the Corps-led, EIS-based, permitting process regardless of whether the PD is removed or not. “Moreover, our goals to both re-partner and enter permitting this quarter are not dependent on the removal of the PD.”

Ultimately, although the permitting process and the EPA's proposed withdrawal are independent, as the EPA itself has pointed out, the Army Corps of Engineers cannot grant a permit while this Proposed Determination is still extant. In other words, it has to go, and it will.

Moving on, the second update concerns recent speeches by Tom Collier on November 8 and 9 presenting the attached slides. First, we highlight that management is now saying “we will” in reference to filing permits by year end rather than noting it is their goal. Related to this new verbiage, management now has approximately 8 different references to partnering and permitting by end of year on the NAK website. Another important takeaway from Tom Collier’s speech was the Q&A on November 8 in which one attendee asked about the start date of the new hire, Mark Hamilton. Collier responded mid-November. This is important as it coincides with my predicted partner release timeframe of November 13-17.

The hiring of Mark Hamilton is clearly a major coup for Pebble. The General is well respected throughout Alaska and known for bringing opposite sides to the table and focusing on fact, not fear in a respectful, productive negotiation process. We note that Hamilton arrives at Pebble at an opportune moment, when the general consensus in Alaska is slowly changing. In recent weeks, Alaskans have seen NAK take a number of steps in the right direction, such as PLP's phenomenal effort to address environmental concerns in its new mine plans. Alaskans have also begun to see real money being spent to work with Alaskans. This goes back to NAK’s decision earlier this year to hire an Alaska based consulting firm, HDR Alaska, to lead external affairs. Alaskans are realizing that the Pebble Project will provide much needed jobs for the economy and will help the state to meet minimum budgetary goals. Only villages far outside of Pebble land are still voicing opposition. Villages near the mine have become much more pro-Pebble due to the mine’s smaller, more environmentally friendly footprint, along with the added benefit of providing jobs to the local communities. The new hire, General Hamilton, is well respected and will further help to bridge the gap and reframe the misinformation being circulated among some further out villages and the lower 48.

Lastly, we believe the consortium of partners will include Barrick Gold (ABX), along with two of the following four majors: Rio Tinto (RIO), BHP Biliton (BHP), Freeport McMoran (FCX), and Goldcorp (GG). Barrick, a major gold producer with experience in Alaska tied to the Donlin Gold Mine, is a natural fit for the project, especially considering NAK's recent hire of James Fueg as part of Pebble’s technical leadership. Prior to joining Pebble, Fueg was a long-time Barrick employee who was seconded to the Donlin Gold Mine (a 50/50 JV with Barrick). Readers may be wondering the need to formally 'hire' Fueg if Barrick is part of the consortium. In our opinion, there were several remaining pieces to work out in the ‘advanced negotiations,’ yet Barrick was confident enough to temporarily let go of one of its top technical employees to get the permitting application started while the final negotiations were completed. Notably, Fueg’s LinkedIn profile still reflects that he works for Barrick.

We also note that RIO has been busy with asset sales, which seems to line up well with a capital contribution. Thirdly, FCX, a major U.S. based copper producer, has been struggling with the unfortunate situation in Indonesia in which it is being forced to sell about half of the Grasberg mine to the Indonesian government. FCX would naturally be interested in replacing the lost copper supply from Grasberg with part ownership in the largest undeveloped copper mine in the world. Another potential consortium member is Goldcorp, a Vancouver-based gold production company with relative proximity to the Pebble Mine and perhaps more importantly, a shared headquarter city with Northern Dynasty Minerals. Finally, BHP is a natural fit for the consortium and could be an alternate for RIO.

In summary, we continue to ascribe a high degree of likelihood that consortium partnership news will arrive by November 13-17. Fellow contributor Nic Harvey presented a number of qualitative arguments which point to a PR prior to the Thanksgiving holiday on November 23. We would also point out that, although not yet confirmed, quarterly filings are anticipated to be released on Tuesday, November 14, pending audit committee progress. We further point out that the presence of the following combination of bullish technical indicators in recent weeks suggests major news is forthcoming: volume several times normal volume for 1 or more days, biggest green candle, large jump in accumulation/distribution line, and Chaikin money flow, not to mention two 'best friend' signals. As for the structure of the deal, we expect a $2.5 - $3.0 billion consortium for 50% ownership with option for right of first refusal to the initial majors involved, similar to Tonogold's option with Comstock. A consortium buyout is a remote possibility at this stage, but not impossible given that all of the recent hires have officially joined NAK's wholly-owned Alaska-based US subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership (new hire PRs strategically state PLP has filled the positions, rather than NAK). Nevertheless, our best estimate is that consortium partnership is the short-term plan and a buyout will become much more likely once the federal permit is approved in 1-3 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NAK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.