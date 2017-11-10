What Is The Driving Force Of The Gold Market Now?

The disappointing dynamics of both the dollar and the UST10 yield reduces the pressure on the gold market.

Investment Thesis

The gold market is currently in a situation when the fundamental factors become less important, giving way to the market technique, which, admittedly, is now positive and in the short term suggests growth in both gold price and the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) tied to the gold price.

Over almost the entire year, gold has been in inverse interdependence with the U.S. real interest rates. Moreover, this interdependence has remained stable even during relatively short 30-day intervals:

Now, however, it tends to weaken, and it is likely that in the coming month the real rate dynamics will not have a strong effect on gold. Therefore, the fact that gold is now overpriced relative to the current level of the real interest rate, temporarily cannot justify a negative forecast for this market.

Indeed, it is worth noting that the UST10 yield could not keep the upward momentum and, as a result, stopped at the level of 2.3% which is even lower than the maximum levels in May and July:

The U.S. Congress holds back on the decision on the tax reform, and the gubernatorial elections in two states emphasized the low popularity of Trump. Against this background, it is really inappropriate to expect rates growth in the near future. The absence of the positive atmosphere in this market is being automatically translated into a positive atmosphere in the gold market.

Gold remains in a strong inverse interdependence with the dollar value, although this interdependence gives signs of the beginning of the cyclical weakening:

However, we have to admit that the bulls' confidence in the dollar is weakening along with the yield of the U.S. bonds. Although, in my opinion, the general upward trend of the dollar still persists.

Moving on.

Contrary to the established opinion, gold has no stable interdependence with the dynamics of the U.S. stock market. The periods of strong inverse interdependence alternate with the periods of equally strong direct interdependence.

Thus, in October the dynamics of gold strongly correlated with S&P500 (SPY), but recently this interdependence has declined and is likely to continue weakening towards the average level, i.e. zero. Therefore, even if S&P500 shows growth in the nearest future, this situation is unlikely to have a negative effect on gold. Moreover, given the yield dynamics of the bonds and the dollar, I would not count on the new S&P500 rally in the nearest future.

And, finally, there is another interesting fact about correlations.

In September, the price of gold was in almost 100% inverse interdependence with the Yuan exchange rate. I don't even know how to explain the nature of this phenomenon, but the important thing is that this dependence has recently weakened by 50% and no longer exerts a strong influence on gold.



Putting It All Together

So, gold is now clearly less dependent on the fundamental factors, and, therefore, the temporarily positive market technique has stepped into the spotlight.

The gold price has found a clear support at the level $1267 and is now moving towards the level of $1308.

For the price of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF ((NYSEARCA:GLD)) (a fund that tracks the price of gold), this means support at the level of $120,18, as well as the likely growth to the level of $124 in the horizon of one month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.