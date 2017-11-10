Tecogen: Another Profitable Quarter But Margin Woes Remain - An Overview

This growth story continues to reflect my bullish thesis for the company as they continue to grow interest for their products and enhance servicing contracts with sustained revenue implications.

Tecogen reported a mixed quarter with sales fueled by acquisition synergies and services contracts but profits were effected by lower overall gross margins.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) reported their Q3 FY 2017 earnings before the opening bell today with a mixed overall picture as the company showed continued improved sales and servicing contracts with lower gross margins resulted from product and servicing mix with the following highlights:

Sales grew 28.5% to $8.5 million from acquisition synergies from American DG Energy (FORMER:ADGE) alongside high servicing revenues from the company's installation activity.

Gross profit grew 17.4% to $3.3 million due primarily to the contribution from American GD Energy and servicing solutions.

Net income per share of $0.00, totaling $27,211 representing another profitable quarter alongside much higher expenses as touched upon later.

Net income comparable to 2016 was down from $207,868 as higher expenses and lowered overall margins from product sales mix and servicing installation boost hindered profitability.

Product gross margin decreased to 36.6% as chiller sales accounted for a larger portion of product mix with lower overall margins.

Services gross margins decreased to 34% on behalf of lower turnkey installation activity which has lower overall margins.

Product Sales

When it comes to the company's core products, where sales decreased 14.9% YoY, it seems to go both ways. On the one hand last year's performance was hard to compare to with a high delivery rate following the release of the InVerde e+ yet the 30.2% lower sales of cogeneration in the current quarter remain a mild concern heading into the winter and next fiscal year.

On the bright side, as touched upon in my earlier article, chiller sales rose 176.3% as the indoor agricultural market demand continues to rise and Tecogen's solutions continue to evolve and remain preferable over its competitors with high efficiency and cooling capacities, cutting growing costs.

Additional product partnerships since my latest report include a sale agreement of 2 Tecochill DTx 400 Chillers to Westchester County Hospital, a repeat sale that replaces 2 existing older models sold in 1995. It is important to note that according to management, these partnerships do not yet include a full contract and are subject to other terms.

The higher mix of energy product sales from the completed acquisition of American DG Energy carried a slightly higher margin and contributed $1.6 million to quarterly revenues. The seamless integration of American DG Energy is working for Tecogen with higher margin sales and increased demand from the overall industry should continue and contribute meaningfully in the years to come, as evident by past growth.

Services Solutions

The company continued its strong performance of servicing solutions for its existing products and growth came primarily from installation activities which comprise of lower margins services but gave a boost to overall revenues, rising over 20% from last year's quarter.

Additional conclusive servicing contracts signed during the quarter (since my latest report) include the aforementioned sales of 2 Tecochill DTx 400 to Westchester County Hospital which includes a long term servicing contract, adding to the company's steady revenue stream. These types of deals have me optimistic for consistent revenue streams growth due to the increase and sustainability of servicing contract with every new unit sold. With the overall growth prospect, even with the company matching sales YoY, servicing revenues are expected to increase dramatically and allow for a much more flexible working and expansion environment for Tecogen.

Growing: A "Growth" Story

On their earnings release, management's continued emphasis on the expanding cannabis and other indoor growing markets using the adaptability of their chillers for indoor growing facilities and there favorability over competitors.

Indoor agriculture continues to be a rapidly emerging new opportunity for growth, particularly for the Tecochill line of natural gas powered chillers. To-date, Tecogen has inked eight transactions in the space, all but one of which is to buyers who intend to grow cannabis. Interest for our products from new growers entering the market is ongoing.

This high growing market is a key growth driver for Tecogen and they are investing in marketing and other resources to enhance their market penetration and offerings in this $5.6 billion market where billions of dollars are being saved by operating cost reductions by the use of Tecogen's type of products, boosting overall demand.

Overall Growth: I Remain Optimistic

As a combined result of the aforementioned highlights and thoughts, I remain very optimistic for the company's future with increasing sales of its core products including the newly acquired American DG Energy.

(Source: Company 10Q)

As products continue to draw new attention and customers it's apparent that the company's focus on renewed products is aiding overall growth, however unfavorable a comparison this quarter's cogeneration sales were to 2016. I remain optimistic with the company's good backlog of products alongside new orders coming in on a monthly basis pushing installation and servicing contract to a high growth rate.

Servicing contract have continued to rise in the quarter, even with a lower gross margin rate, to grow over 20% compared to the year prior as the company's high end and efficient services continue to enhance the company's market penetration even with declining YoY product sales, allowing for quarterly ups and downs to be absorbed without material damage to revenues or profitability.

Long Term Intact

With the company continuing to grow sales and focus on such efforts to drive profitability has me optimistic for the company's future. With a mix of product sales expected to continue, a focus on gross profit and net income will show the company's ability to remain profitable yet not allow a single quarter to effect their profits over growth prospects as the company has an immense market share growth and demand to tap into.

With a growing indoor growing market producing significant sales and partnerships with Tecogen which is expected to grow mid double digits into the year 2050 with population and farming growth, the company's long term demand prospects are not going anywhere. Key initiatives and margin improvements my management will be the prime focus going forward to prove implementation of their business model to capture the aforementioned growth.

As a continued valuation metric I believe the company is well undervalued compared to potential growth which I don't believe is correctly factored in to current share price and wait to see the company's future growth prospects as they focus on continuing driving sales and work to improve gross margins and remain profitable heading into the first expected profitable fiscal year in 2018.

(Author note: As a continuation of my previous article disclosures, I reiterate the facts presented to me by the SA Editorial Team of the stock promotion that occurred in 2015. I reiterate both the facts related to stock promotion being subject to increased volatility and potential losses following and my involvement with management. I did not, do not and will not work with or on behalf of Tecogen and was not, am not and will not take payments by anyone for the publication of this or any public research, besides SeekingAlpha.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGEN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.