ROTY Edition 1 Volume 49: Updates From Quarterly Calls And Trades

Welcome to the 49th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Every time companies in your portfolio report quarterly results, it's vital to read through press releases, quarterly filings and conference call transcripts. I consider this to be minimal due diligence to keep up with what's going on in your stock holdings.

While reading, carefully note any material changes you see or anything that might strengthen or weaken your resolve for holding a particular stock.

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)- The company reported third quarter results. Cash and equivalents of $64.3 million compares favorably to cash burn of $8.3 million. Stay tuned to fourth quarter material events, which include ASH data from the TTI-621 phase 1a intratumoral dose escalation trial in solid tumors and additional data from the TTI-621 phase 1b intravenous study.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)- The company reported phase 1 clinical and translational data for IPI-549. While responses might be considered underwhelming by some (44% clinical benefit rate and 1 partial response), the big win here was that the drug candidate was well tolerated with the majority of side effects being grade 1 or 2 in nature. Wall Street was worried that the drug candidate would be plagued by the same safety concerns as prior candidates, but that wasn't the case.

The big test later on will be the drug candidate in combination with PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in a four part phase 1/1b study in patients with advanced solid tumors. Today's reaction in the markets might be subdued, but I believe 2018 could be a big year for the company with data from the combination dose-escalation portion of the study in the first half of 2018 with more mature data in the second half. Based on partial responses observed in a patient with mesothelioma and another with adrenocortical carcinoma, two additional cohorts in the combination expansion portion of the study are being added.

Management believes they have a cash runway into the first quarter of 2019, along with a possible $22 million milestone payment from Verastem.

Arqule (ARQL)- This ¨penny stock¨ continues to impress me and I outlined my thoughts after third quarter results were released. I encourage readers to check out the conference call transcript here- it's increasingly looking like derazantinib (ARQ 092) will be a successful rare disease treatment and the market is taking notice. Management provides context for just how beneficial the treatment could be for patients. Readers should also check out Dr. Biesecker's presentation at the PSF Conference here. I also note that management has guided for cash to last until 2019 after recent financings.

Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)- The company reported a third quarter cash position of $64.2 million, which doesn't include $20 million received from the October secondary offering. Net loss for the quarter was $12.3 million. Top-line data from the STRIVE study is expected in the first quarter, and the FDA provided feedback that a single phase 3 trial with a non-inferiority margin of 20% would be sufficient for a regulatory filing in the United States. The company is waiting to hear back from European regulators. Top-line results for a pivotal trial (n=150) would be expected in mid-2020 should the study get underway in mid-2018.

GlycoMimetics (GLYC)- On the third quarter conference call I want to highlight one small portion of what CEO Rachel King stated:

Given the potential to use GMI-1271 in multiple AML treatment settings, you should also note that we are actively exploring clinical studies that could be conducted in addition to the planned registration study in relapsed/refractory AML. I'm pleased to share with you that we've been approached by a number of experienced and world-renowned clinical consortia in the U.S. and Europe that are interested in sponsoring clinical trials of GMI-1271. This level of independent unsolicited inbound interest is important validation for the data we've generated to date. And also provides a significant potential market expansion opportunity for GlycoMimetics, allowing the company to more fully-explore potential uses of the drug that may otherwise be possible in this timeframe.

SVP of Clinical Development (and Chief Medical Officer) Helen Thackray also points out that it would make a lot of sense to combine the drug candidate with Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (JAZZ) Vyxeos in the future.

1. Adding to our position in Arqule- The ROTY model account will now own a 3/4 size position. See my recent update piece here- I continue to see the stock as undervalued on the sole basis of its rare disease asset while their BTK inhibitor provides us optionality and high potential upside.

2. Adding to our position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals- Based on promising safety data and swift progress in the clinic, we are taking advantage of today's weakness to add to this position. The ROTY model account will now hold a full position in the stock in order to be positioned for combination data updates throughout 2018.

3. Adding to our position in Trillium Therapeutics- We are taking advantage of recent weakness to buy more shares. The ROTY model account will now own a 3/4 position. See my update piece here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVEO, TCON, TRIL, GBT, INFI.

