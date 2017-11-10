The Wizard Turns 670

It was a miserable year, 1347. The plague hit Europe, and everyone was dying to get off the Continent. This, of course, is a literal translation. Many did just that.

Recently, I was visiting a small money manager. A young trader asked, "Can I help you find anything?" I replied, "How about my first 43 years on Wall Street?" The kid got out his phone, checked Google, and responded, "We trade that on the 46th floor, along with world peace and winning lottery tickets." Man, these Millennials are tough.

Every year, at this time, I give the Wizard some space to write. He has been getting ready for days. He has peered in his crystal ball, shuffled the Tarot cards, boiled some horrible ingredients in a large pot, and waved his wand around, while imploring the deities for guidance. I now present the Wizard, himself.

"I have been around for quite a while. I can set things in an historical context for you because I have seen far more than any of you have, as I got older, and maybe a little wiser, which is obviously rather a long process. The center point of the markets, both equities and debt, is what the central banks have done. They have performed a magic trick that I am not capable of matching and that I am not allowed to do, in any event. A violation of the Wizard's Code of Ethics 202 (b). They have outdone the Alchemists of old and created money, not from lead, but from nothing. Nothing at all. It is true that there are offsets to the monetary creation but then, they created those as well. You see, if the truth be known, they just don't want you to pay any attention to what they have done and so they point you in other directions. Look at earning and profits and P/E multiples and dot plots, of people that won't even be there in a few months, and it all makes some sort of sense, except that it doesn't. You have been misled.

The Financial Times says that there is currently $21.7 trillion in this pixie dust money and Mark says it will be $24 trillion by next September. This magical creation does not go into goods and services, by the way, so it causes no Inflation, much to the surprise, and possible chagrin, of the sorcerers at the world's central banks. No, the money goes into the markets and distorts them and lowers the borrowing costs of nations and corporations in the process. This money, by the way, is also a "free cash flow" which is not impinged by overhead or expenses or any cost of doing business. It is rather like an economy that is about $185 trillion in size that plowed its money into the markets. That is 973% bigger than the economy of the United States, it should be noted, which is why so much dislocation has been caused. When the German 10 year is at 0.39% and the U.S. 10 year is at 2.37%, a 607% differential, you know, for certain, that great magic has been utilized, in the performance of this trick. A sort of Wonderland has been created as we all got pushed down the rabbit hole, not in search of Alice, but in search of a globally controlled economy masterminded by a few men and women. Never, ever, has this sort of magic been practiced before during my long tenure on Earth. I am afraid, however, and sorry to report, that, having once been discovered, the continuation of the trick will be a long affair, likely past many of your lifetimes. They now claim they are putting their wands away. I caution you about believing them. The levitation will continue."

So, there you have it, as told by the aging, or ageless, Wizard, depending upon the day. In the meantime, you might wish to pay attention to dark arts currently being deployed in Congress. Here is what is likely to be included in the Senate Finance Committee's tax reform plan.

Lowers individual tax rates for low- and middle-income Americans by effectively expanding the zero tax bracket and maintaining a 10 percent bracket…and a 38.5 percent bracket for high-income earners.

Nearly doubles the standard deduction… The standard deduction will increase from $6,350 to $12,000 for individuals and from $12,700 to $24,000 for married couples. For single parents, the standard deduction will increase from $9,300 to $18,000.

Expands the child tax credit from $1,000 to $1,650.

Preserves the deduction for charitable contributions.

Protects the home mortgage interest deduction for existing mortgages.

Continues popular retirement savings programs such as 401(k)s and Individual Retirement Accounts

Repeals the alternative minimum tax.

Provides relief from the death tax by doubling the current exemption.

Permanently lowers the corporate tax rate to 20 percent (this reduction is reportedly phased-in).

A deduction for pass-through businesses of all sizes.

Enhanced Section 179 expensing to promote business investment and growth; and

Enhanced cash accounting, allowing more businesses to use the simple cash-basis accounting method.

Full and immediate expensing of new equipment.

Permanently modernizes our outdated international tax system by eliminating the antiquated "worldwide" system, in order to eliminate double taxation, enhance the competitiveness of American companies, and bring business and investment back to the United States.

Eliminates the "lock-out effect" by making it simpler and less onerous for American multinationals to bring foreign earnings back to America for investment and growth here at home.

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?