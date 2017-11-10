Dream Unlimited: Asset Manager Hidden Inside Real Estate Company - 46% Upside

Dream Unlimited (OTC:DRUNF) is primarily an asset manager of real estate assets based in Canada. The business is a very high quality one, where the company receives significant fees for managing the Dundee family of REITs on long-term contracts. This is an asset light business, and one that is very valuable. The company trades more volume in Canada under the symbol [TSX:DRM]. Given it also reports in Canadian dollars and does most of its business in Canada, all figures in this report are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

In the short term, the company's shares have been held down by its association with Dundee Corp. (OTCPK:DDEJF). Dream is a former spin-off from Dundee, and Dundee kept a stake in the spin, which it recently sold to cover its own liquidity needs. That overhang has also likely been holding the stock down, even though operational results have been strong.

Dundee Unlimited is diversified among a variety of real estate asset types. It owns units in three REITs and one trust, all of which it manages under management contracts.

Dream Global REIT (OTC:DUNDF) [TSX:DRG.UN] owns industrial and office real estate across Europe.

Dream Industrial REIT (OTC:DREUF) [TSX:DIR.UN] owns industrial real estate in Canada, and has recently started buying it in the USA as well.

Dream Office REIT (OTC:DRETF) [TSX:D.UN] owns office buildings across Canada.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (DDHRF) [TSX:DRA.UN] is an alternatives vehicle, which owns assets including power generation, real estate, and loans.

Dream Unlimited manages all of these entities in exchange for fees (except for Dream Office) and expense reimbursements, and owns a stake in all of them. It also owns a great deal of land in Western Canada. It develops that land into lots, which it sells, as well as builds houses, retail space, and multi-family space. They also own land in Toronto where condominiums are being built, as well as some miscellaneous assets (ski resort, small power assets, etc).

I am going to analyze and value Dream Unlimited piece by piece, because the different segments have completely different business drivers and appropriate valuation methods.

Recent History and Background

Dream Unlimited's CEO acquired control from Ned Goodman and associated entities. Ned Goodman is the founder of Dundee, from whom Dream Unlimited was spun out from. Reporting is getting simpler, as the CEO exchanged his interest in their operating subsidiary for Dream Unlimited shares. While this shouldn't have a material impact on the economics, it does simplify the story going forward, and makes the company easier to analyze and follow. The combination of spin-off dynamics and a simpler, easier to follow story should allow the company to attract more attention (and improve its multiple to NAV) as time goes on.

I think management has done a relatively good job on the capital allocation front. They issued shares at $15.70 in 2014, and have been buying them back lately. With the current share price of $7.62 being below book value, repurchases are extremely accretive here. Trust in management is important, because the CEO controls Dream Unlimited, with a 32% economic interest and 82% voting interest, activism isn't a possibility here. The increased voting interest comes from ownership of a Class B multiple voting shares. Regular shareholders would have tag along rights if control of the company was sold, which is a bit of an offset. I'm not a fan of multiple voting shares in general, but feel the current value outweighs the negative.

The significant sale of new shares in early 2014 probably contributed to the significant price decline that year. There were also some controversies in 2014 not of the company's making. Toronto hosted the 2015 Pan-Am games, and Dream Unlimited condominium joint venture was involved in building the athletes' village. The games were reported to be well over budget and behind schedule on certain aspects, including the fact that the athletes' village was never included in the budget for the games at all. There was some uncertainty at the time over whether the joint venture would get paid, which was a high profile negative for the company in Canada's financial capital, even though that segment is only one part of their business.

However, the biggest reason for the share price decline to current levels from the early 2014 peak is the commodity price rout. That hurt real estate markets in Western Canada, which reduced their revenue from selling lots by more than 50%, from $220 MM to $108 MM. At the beginning of 2014, the company was likely being valued based on income from steady lot sales. By the end of 2014 the market's opinion about the value of its land was shaken, as the real estate market had slowed. That pushed the company from overvalued to its current state, which is materially undervalued in my opinion.

Public Company Stakes

The easiest portion of Dream Unlimited to value is their stakes in their managed public entities. These public entities are mostly real estate, and aren't trading at demanding valuations. While I'm not a huge believer in the efficient market theory, in this case I think it makes sense to value their stakes in the public entities at the market price. Dream Unlimited could sell the stakes at close to market value, and any shareholder who felt Dream Unlimited was undervalued and the public entities overvalued could always hedge them out, although that would have negative carry because the other entities all pay distributions and Dream Unlimited doesn't.

Source: Most Recent quarterly financials

The table above shows the number of units they held in each of their entities as of their last quarterly results. They have been purchasing more units in Dream Office since then, but as I am separately valuing the cash they used for that purchase I won't include them here.

At the current price of $21.57 CAD, their Dream Office stake is worth $196.1 MM

At the current price of $11.18 CAD, their Dream Global stake would be worth $56.1 MM. However, I am going to deduct 3 years of distributions from the deferred units, as they don't receive distributions until conversion. The conversions vary, but 3 years in an approximate average. That reduces the value by $4.8 MM to a total of $51.3 MM

At the current price of $6.00 CAD, their Dream Hard Asset Alternatives stake is worth $46.0 MM.

This is a total of $293.4 MM in market value. The underlying companies are relatively stable, and hold significant real estate assets, and have their prices supported by the distributions they pay with the cash flow from those assets. They are diversified across asset classes and geographies.

Asset Management and Development Income

Dream Unlimited also manages real estate assets for others, in exchange for fees. This is a great business, because it is very scalable. The amount of effort and due diligence required to make a small real estate investment is very similar to that required for a large real estate investment. As their funds under management grow, this is a business that should demonstrate significant operating leverage.

There are two ways to earn fee income, and both ways have advantages and disadvantages. The first way is to be good at what you do, and use that skill (and attendant results) to attract new clients. This has the advantage of being highly scalable (if you make money, there isn't much of a limit on size) but has the disadvantage of being market dependent, and less certain as assets may not grow and can also leave. The other way to earn fee income is to have captive entities that pay you fees, and have them raise money. This has the advantage of being more stable, but has the risk of being perceived as exploitative if the money raised isn't at an accretive valuation for the captive entity. Dream does both, which I think is encouraging.

They manage their 4 public entities, all of which pay them fees, and they have used those entities to raise capital. They have however also returned capital to shareholders from those entities when it has made sense, including a $440 MM buyback at Dream Office REIT earlier this year. I believe that willingness to do what is right for public unitholders (even when it means giving up fee capital) has put them in good standing to raise new money, and they have been able to that even outside of their public entities.

As just one example, they have a joint venture with Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) to manage development on its surplus lands. Canadian Pacific contributed an estimated $1 billion of lands to the joint venture, and the Dream will earn asset management fees, as well as have the opportunity to earn equity interests in properties developed on the lands. This is a great opportunity, because developed properties in the heart of major Canadian cities have high valuation and generally stable incomes, so to convert development expertise into properties is a valuable thing to do. I will value Dream's stake in the joint venture at 10% of the initial land value, or $100 MM, which I believe is conservative. They also manage a small fund with a partner, but I don't think the value is material to the thesis so I'm not adding anything for it, but it does add some margin of safety. The non-public asset management is the hardest segment to value, because there is very little disclosure around the amount of capital managed and the terms it is managed on. These fees are very volatile, but I'm not valuing them at a very high multiple. Over the trailing twelve months, the fees were $20.9 MM. That is down from $38.4 MM in 2016, but up from only $4.7 MM in 2015. Of course, the CP deal only closed in 2015, so it likely was not contributing fees at its full rate then.

Dream Unlimited also earns fees from its publicly managed entities, and in fact that fee stream was $28.5 MM in the trailing twelve month period. They have been earning 80% margins on this income stream, suggesting segment earnings of $22.8 MM going forward. The Stern School of Business comparables pages suggest investment and asset management businesses trade at a 28X P/E. I think this business is a high quality asset management concern, but I'll use a 20X multiple for its income to be conservative. That suggests this income stream is worth $456 MM.

Dream Unlimited earns management fees from Dream Global, Industrial, and Hard Asset. It sold its right to earn management fees from Dream Office back to the REIT in exchange for 4.3% of its units, valued at approximately $130 MM at the time. Estimates were that the deal was done between 7-13 times the EBITDA from the management fee, which is less than I think it is probably worth. However, Dream Office was trading at a pretty material discount to its NAV at the time, and Dream Unlimited probably internally valued the units at more than their market price. Also, removing the fee stream makes the units more valuable (they appreciated by over 10% in the next two weeks), and makes it easier for Dream Unlimited to earn its incentive fee stream, which it kept. Selling the fee stream isn't the choice I would have made, but it did also convert a hidden asset to a hard asset on their balance sheet, which does help with surfacing value.

That value is included in the public assets above. Interestingly, Dream Unlimited still holds the right to collect incentive fees from increases in the NAV of Dream Office. That means there is potential upside to the income stream above.

Land Development Business

This is Dream Unlimited's biggest legacy business, which has acquired over 10,000 acres of land just outside of major Canadian cities over the past couple of decades. This business is both timely, as the cities in question have generally grown up to (and including) their land, and cyclical, in the sense that Western Canada's economy is highly dependent on commodity prices. Value creation from their land in Calgary and Edmonton (Alberta's major cities, very oil dependent) has probably been pushed out, while their land in Saskatchewan is more immediately promising, as the economy there is less oil and gas linked.



Source: Dream Unlimited Investor Presentation

Dream Unlimited's land holdings are generally extremely close to existing development, which has taken many years to occur in some cases. The image above is of their Coopertown property at the edge of Regina, the capital of Saskatchewan. The population of Regina is growing and the city approved the neighbourhood plan. This is just one example, but the company's land is well located in the path of growth across Western Canada.

Dream isn't a champion of disclosure regarding its land business, so valuing the land business will require some assumptions. I will assume the land will be developed in the same breakdown (single family, multi-family, retail) as Coopertown. They have estimated 500,000 square feet of commercial space for that development, which at a floor area ratio of 0.4 uses just under 30 acres of land, leaving 1020 acres for housing.

They don't disclose the breakdown on single family vs. multi-family lots, just that they expect approximately 10,000 units. However, I have previously written on Genesis Land Development, which is up just under 40% since my article in February. While that article is now exclusive for Seeking Alpha Pro and Microcap Review subscribers, Genesis has now appreciated close to my price target so I've closed it as a position. But their disclosure is much better, and they are putting 5.7 single family lots on every acre of land. That, combined with an estimate of 40 multi-family lots per acre and some algebra gives us a reasonable lot estimate. The math produces 5,119 single family lots and 4,880 multi-family lots. Given the lack of reasonable precision, I am going to assume that 3% of their acres are commercial, and they produce 5 single family lots and 5 multi-family lots per acre on a large scale.

That suggests their 10,000 acres will produce 300 commercial acres, 50,000 single family lots, and 50,000 multi-family lots. I am going to assume they sell 950 lots per year, which is their guidance for 2017. That is a materially lower pace than they could do if the economy turned around, and at that pace it will take 52 years to sell out, which I believe is a conservative assumption, because the resource sector is pretty likely to have another boom period in the next half century, in my opinion. I will assume the other land sells evenly over the same 52 year period, and use a 10% discount rate. Other assumptions include single family lots selling for $127k (their 2016 average), multi-family lots selling for $16,300 per unit entitlement (from Genesis Land sales), and commercial acres selling for $450,000 per acre, based on a mix of undeveloped and developed sales from 2016. I will use a 10% real rate of return for my discount rate, and use current dollars for all calculations. I will use 50% margins, which I think is conservative given that their reported margins on sales tend to be in the 40-50% range, and they already own all this land, so the cost of land (which is included in their reported margins) doesn't apply.

The model results in a $691 MM present value for their land base in Western Canada. I have attached the Excel file here, which is organized with the assumptions at the top so you can change the assumptions and see how that affects the present value.

As a check, the book value of their land inventory at the end of last year was $604 MM, so this isn't an especially aggressive model, especially considering much of the land was acquired many years ago. Changing the number of years it takes to sell through (and the company's estimate is 30-40) dramatically changes the NPV.

Dream Unlimited also runs a home building operation. However, it has produced less than $1 MM of net margins over the trailing twelve month period, although results have been better in the past. Because of the insignificant level of recent profits, I'm only going to assume this business covers its own G&A, and not add any value for it directly. It probably makes sense for them to keep it as it allows them to sell their lot inventory more quickly by converting it to homes.

Condominium Development in Ontario

Dream Unlimited is a developer of condominium properties in Toronto and Ottawa. This is likely the most controversial segment of their operations from a valuation point of view, because of the prevailing view that the Toronto housing market is in a bubble. I don't particularly disagree with this view, and the material increases in Toronto housing prices over the last few years have benefited the company, as it has been able to turn its Toronto assets into cash quickly and at good margins. Eventually the Toronto housing market will turn lower, so even though I have no idea when that will happen, I prefer to be cautious in valuing this segment. The table below shows Dream Unlimited's current assets in this segment, along with how much they have invested and what percentage of the resulting units are pre-sold.

Source: Most recent quarterly financials

As you can see from the table above, most of the carrying value (>50%) is in assets where Dream Unlimited has sold more than 90% of the released units. They have a couple of relatively big land parcels that may not get developed this cycle in Toronto, but I suspect the big Ottawa parcel will, because Ottawa (Canada's capital) is both more recession resistant than Toronto because of the government based economy, and much less expensive at present.

For reasons of conservatism, I'm going to assume they are only able to generate value equal to 80% of their current carrying value on these assets. I believe that conservatively accounts for the possibility that the real estate market in Toronto could correct, while giving them credit for the fact that buildings which are mostly pre-sold will probably mostly close, even in a downturn. That provides a value of $127.8 MM for the segment.

Arapahoe Ski Hill

One of Dream Unlimited's very first assets was the Arapahoe ski resort. The resort is more of a local's hill, with no lodging at the base. It is also one of the highest ski resorts in the country, and that, combined with its orientation gives it one of the longest seasons in the country - most often open from October to June. It is also one of the closest resorts to Denver, which provides it with another advantage - that of travel time. The combination of these factors seem to me to provide it with significantly less risk from climate change than many of the other ski resorts, for a few reasons. The first is that the higher elevation and longer season mean that even if the world were to get warmer (something I'm mentioning as a risk but would prefer not to argue about) it would have a shorter ski season, while other resorts might find their season eliminated. The second reason is their relatively lower overhead. Because they aren't supporting a huge infrastructure (6 chair lifts instead of dozens) and depend less on fly in traffic than the mega-resorts in the area, they are less susceptible to any climate-caused decline in the popularity of the sport.

Source: Dream Unlimited Investor Presentation

The resort operates on National Forest land, and they have been successful gaining approvals for expansions in the past. That goes as far back as right after they bought it 20+ years ago and added snowmaking, to more recently when they announced a terrain expansion by nearly 50%. That should continue to improve their ability to attract skiers and snowboarders, improving their earnings.

The mountain's earnings naturally vary with snowfall, but they have been increasing over time. Dream Unlimited has the resort on its balance sheet for $20 MM, and recently took out a mortgage against the property. While they didn't disclose the appraised value used by the lender, they did note that it was significantly in excess of the balance sheet value. They were able to get an $11 MM loan at 3.69% in 2016, and that interest rate for a ski hill suggests to me the LTV on the loan is very low. The company had net margin from the resort of $5.2 MM in 2016. Given the expansion, that is probably a sustainable go forward estimate. Their net margin figure includes deductions for both depreciation and selling, general, and administrative expenses, so it is comparable to earnings for a standalone ski resort company. Using the 48X earnings for the only major company in the industry, Vail Resorts (MTN), would produce a value of $249.6 MM, which I think is unreasonably high.

Their recreation segment (which also includes a small golf course in Canada), did $34.1 MM in revenue in 2016. Vail has an enterprise value to sales ratio of 5.14, which would produce a value for the segment of $175.3 MM. I'm going to take a 25% discount to that valuation, or $131.5 MM. That seems appropriate given that Vail has more resorts, which provide it diversification benefits (the weather varies geographically) as well as the ability to market its resorts as a package. Vail metrics were taken from Seeking Alpha's key data page.

Investment Properties

This segment is comprised of real estate assets Dream Unlimited holds for investment, and is completely separate from the properties held by the REITs. This segment is mostly made up of retail properties it has developed on its land holdings in Western Canada, as well as some retail on its Toronto lands, and a large piece of industrial land it bought from Canadian Pacific in Toronto. These assets generate ongoing income, and that income is increasing as more of the retail properties get through development and are leased. These retail properties are relatively high quality assets, mostly grocery anchored neighbourhood shopping strips in new communities. I suspect that Dream Unlimited might eventually spin their retail investment properties into a new REIT. I would imagine they will either spin it as a retail REIT or a triple net REIT, but either way I'm sure a management fee stream would be part of the deal. The book value of these properties is $267 MM, which I am inclined to use. They are marked to fair value using a 6%-6.25% capitalization rate, which is reasonable for retail projects in Canada, and Dream Unlimited's retail is new with long high quality leases, so I think that is a reasonable valuation.

If they ever spin off a new REIT that would be an excellent catalyst for Dream Unlimited, as they will be able to charge fees for doing the retail development work they are doing in their communities anyway.

Other Assets

Dream Unlimited has a variety of other assets, many of which I believe it holds for the purpose of eventually converting them into new asset management income streams. Including in these is a 20% stake in the Firelight Fund, a private entity that manages renewable power investments. Along with the 20% stake in the fund, Dream Unlimited holds a 50% stake in the fund's manager. The investment has a book value of $42.1 MM as of their most recent financials. Given they have earned over $5 MM in each of the past two years, that seems like an entirely reasonable valuation, and one I am inclined to accept, given the strong returns and potential for future asset management upside.

They also own 50% of a hotel in Toronto, which again is a potential REIT asset. The hotel has 58 rooms, which makes it worth $6 MM based on the metrics from Colliers most recent hotel investment report, or $3 MM for Dream Unlimited's share.

G&A and Debt

Any company with a significant base of assets will also have significant ongoing costs. Given that I haven't included the corporate level G&A in this sum of the parts analysis, it is important to deduct it separately. They have $18.2 MM in G&A over the trailing twelve months, and given that G&A is quite likely to continue a 20X multiple is appropriate, for a $364 MM deduction from fair value.

Dream Unlimited also has debt and preferred shares outstanding, which total to $533.5 MM net of cash. The company has a small series of preference shares outstanding, which are a relic of their spin off from Dundee. They currently trade well above their liquidation preference and are redeemable, so I imagine they will be called at some point soon.

Valuation

Dream Unlimited has a number of segments, which makes it complicated to value. However, the sum of the parts is materially in excess of the current share price of $7.62 CAD as you can see below.

Source: Author's Creation

There is 46% upside to my calculated value, and I attempted to be conservative throughout the analysis.

Catalysts

I think there is significant potential for additional upside, notably in the private asset management segment, which I found the hardest to value and was therefore very conservative. If further cash from the Canadian Pacific joint venture comes in, the market might be inclined to value that as an ongoing fee stream, capitalizing the income. That has the potential to provide a re-rating of the shares.

Another potential catalyst would be the launch of a new REIT (with associated fee stream). The market would likely be willing to pay up for a new Dream Retail REIT, due to the quality of the properties, and the potential for accretive drop downs to the new REIT from their land development business. That would provide them both capital gains on the sales of the investment properties and increased income from managing the new REIT. That would be a great way for the company to have its multiple re-rated to that of a growth company.

Other potential catalysts include economic improvement in Western Canada increasing lot sales. There are of course risks, including a potential for Canada's real estate market to decline, which would affect their condominium business the most. Also, management controls the business so there is always a possibility of them engaging in self dealing, although management owns a big enough economic stake here that I think the loss in stock value from that behaviour would probably outweigh the amount they could transfer to themselves.

Finally, I think the biggest potential catalyst here is a multiple re-rating. The company trades below its book value, which is comprised of hard assets. There is precedent for this business model being allocated significant value to an asset management fee stream in Canada, with Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) trading at 2X book. BAM is also a hard asset owner that has diversified into asset management, and is much bigger than DRM. However, I believe that if the market begins to compare the two, a material re-rating of DRM shares is possible.

Conclusion

Dream Unlimited is undervalued, and presents a compelling opportunity to invest in a capital light asset management business combined with undervalued hard assets. I believe the market is currently missing the value in the asset management income stream, and only ascribing value to the company's hard assets, which is a mistake, especially as the asset management business has significant growth potential as it works on the CP Rail assets and potentially launches new vehicles.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.