Macy's: Reports Of Its Death Are Greatly Exaggerated

By Parke Shall

It was just days ago that we wrote about what we were expecting from Macy's (M) earnings on Thursday and with its earnings we were treated to a fresh snapshot at the company's financials, as well as its guide for the rest of the upcoming year. After reviewing the results on Thursday, we are confident that reports of Macy's death have been greatly exaggerated and that the company should again soon be trading well over the $20 mark.

We wanted to take a quick moment and review the results as well as offer our updated outlook on why we remain long Macy's.

On Thursday morning, Macy's offered up what looked like a mixed bag of results. Revenue missed, but EPS and the company's guide for the fiscal year both were ahead of expectations. The company generated more operating income in the quarter than it did in the year prior, however same store sales comparable numbers were lower than expected. Here are a couple of key notes from the Macy's press release,

Macy's, Inc. today reported third quarter 2017 earnings per diluted share of 12 cents, or 23 cents per share excluding restructuring and other costs and non-cash retirement plan settlement charges. This compares with 5 cents per share in the third quarter of 2016, or 17 cents excluding non-cash retirement plan settlement charges.

The company also reaffirmed its sales and earnings guidance for full-year 2017.

Macy's, Inc.'s operating income for the third quarter of 2017 totaled $121 million, or 2.3 percent of sales, compared to $107 million, or 1.9 percent of sales, for the third quarter of 2016. Operating income for the third quarter of 2017 totaled $176 million, or 3.3 percent of sales, excluding restructuring and other costs of $33 million and non-cash retirement plan settlement charges of $22 million. Operating income for the third quarter of 2016 totaled $169 million, or 3.0 percent of sales, excluding non-cash retirement plan settlement charges of $62 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $389 million in the first three quarters of 2017, compared with $308 million in the first three quarters of 2016. Net cash used by investing activities in the first three quarters of 2017 was $346 million, compared with $491 million in the first three quarters of 2016. Operating cash inflows net of investing were $43 million in the first three quarters of 2017, compared with cash outflows of $183 million in the first three quarters of 2016.

In addition, commentary from new CEO Jeff Gennette seemed optimistic for the upcoming holiday season,

"We are excited about our plans for holiday, which is when Macy's truly shines as a gifting destination. The loyalty program, special in-store experiences and a strong mobile and online presence will help drive holiday sales. We are bringing our fashion authority to bear on holiday trends and have a strong product assortment. Our best customer will also find the convenience she expects and the holiday experiences she loves. Macy's remains intensely focused on executing all aspects of our North Star Strategy. We expect continued improvement in our trends in the fourth quarter, including a solid lift from loyalty and digital, and intend to head into 2018 with momentum," continued Gennette.

Prior to earnings, the market was pricing for a catastrophe, with Macy shares trading at under 7X earnings at recent and the stock plunging in the days prior to its earnings report, despite our firmly held belief that the company sits on hard assets in real estate that may exceed its enterprise value by themselves, leaving the company's free cash flow stream and dividend basically unvalued by the market.

One of the bright spots in Macy's report was that online sales continue to trend in the right direction. The company's press release stated, through CEO Gennette,

"We also saw continued double-digit growth in digital and are encouraged by the potential of Backstage in Macy's stores".

While strategic store closings are taking place and the retailer is undoubtedly losing some foot traffic to online retailers, it is nice to know that they are helping cauterize that wound by not only being strategic with their brick-and-mortar locations, but continuing to forge forward with their initiatives in online sales.

As evident from the trading on Thursday, market sentiment in Macy's has been far too negative for too long. As we have outlined in our series of articles about the retailer, we believe that the market has the company's valuation wrong by quite a bit. The market, in our opinion, has not given Macy's it's due credit for the amount of free cash that the company continues to generate.

M Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

This quarter, while revenue missed, the company was still able to generate significant cash from operations and will do so again through the holiday quarter. Through the year so far, the company has generated more than $380 million in cash from operations and it is heading into its most lucrative quarter with the holidays coming up.

(Source: Macy's IR, link above)

As we have continuously stated, the company's real estate in and of itself is likely worth equal or more than its current enterprise value of about $12 billion. Even given the fact that the company has a meaningful debt load, which is over $6 billion, its real estate plus its cash flow stream still gives the stock significant upside, in our opinion.

The market went into this report expecting full financial collapse, as we stated in our last article,

Macy's is a interesting scenario going into earnings. Sentiment is at an all-time low and this very well may be for good reason. However, if Macy's is able to produce a decent quarter that meets or beats Wall Street estimates and shows that the company continues to generate cash, the stock may catch a bid. If the company is able to deal off more of its real estate and give a bullish narrative or bullish outlook on the state of the union heading into the all-important holiday season for retail, the stock could have a fighting chance going into the end of this year. While we are certainly mindful of the fact that retail is in a precarious position, we still continue to believe that message is undervalued here due to the monetization value of its real estate portfolio.

The fact of the matter is that Macy's remains a cash generative company with a extremely firm foundation of real estate assets that give it a value that we believe continues to far exceed its current enterprise value. For our valuations scenarios on Macy's for the next couple of years, you can look at this deeper dive analysis we did several months ago. We will read through the conference call transcript next and look to update further on this article as more information becomes available. We remain long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.