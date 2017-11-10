The Pros And Cons To Investing In The North West Company

Performed very well during the 2007-2009 recession & continues to diversify their sectors of operation.

Since 2011, company has grown their dividend payments (distributed quarterly) by 25% and has the highest yield in comparison to other Canadian competitors in the retail/grocery sector.

Introduction

With the demand for prime business space in urban areas, people often overlook the potential that small urban and rural communities can provide. In Northern Canada and Alaska, it seems that a list of towns/cities that would fall into the category of small urban and rural areas (population of 0-10000) is endless. The North West Company (OTC:NWTUF) is a company that operates mainly in this "small" category, and it has paid off with a history of growth and strong annual earnings. This article will discuss several aspects of The North West Company, and why their small market-oriented business model can still result in large returns for the company in the future and as a result, lead to returns and growth for long-term investors.

Business Overview

The North West Company is a Canadian-owned company which is based out of Winnipeg, Manitoba and operates in various sectors of business. These sectors include grocery and retail (their largest and most dependent sector), airline charters and financial services. Despite being a Canadian owned company, The North West Company has holdings in the United States (primarily Alaska) and in other small, island countries that surround North and South America. Examples of these countries would include Guam, Cayman Islands, Barbados, and recent expansions into the British Virgin Islands. Some of their main retail brands are Giant Tiger (which they do not own, however they operate 32 franchises across Canada), Cost-U-less and Northern/North Mart Quick stops which are grocery/convenience stores/gas stations. A large percentage of their business lies in discount and wholesale retail stores and grocery stores, where interestingly enough, most of these retail locations are in isolated communities in Northern Canada or are located in larger rural areas/small urban areas. Demographically speaking, many of the communities that NWC operates in do not have substantial discretionary income, nor do they have access to competitive, low-cost options. This makes their retail locations very attractive and competitive in the locations that they reside, which is important when understanding how they operate and thrive against competitors. The following photo depicts how large their operations reach:



Some important pieces of data to consider when deciding or not you will invest in The North West Company:

1. The company pays quarterly dividends. Recent payment (Paid on October 16, 2017) was $0.32 per share. These dividend payments have grown by 25% since 2011.



2. NWC's dividend yield is just over 4%, a higher yield than other Canadian retail/grocery giants.

3. NWC has a significantly high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83:1, which was higher in comparison to one year ago, which was 0.7:1. This was due to their acquisition of two companies: 'Roadtown Wholesale Trading Ltd' which operates in the British Virgin Islands and 'North Star Air Ltd.', which is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Ontario and operates charter and cargo flights throughout Northern Canadian communities/cities.

4. Sales & Gross profit were higher in the first three & six months of operation in 2017 than they were in 2016.

5. Diluted Earnings per share were lower in the second period for 2017 ($0.63) than they were in 2016 ($0.70).

Growth Opportunities

Growth opportunities are very important for any investor looking for results and growth of their stocks in the long term. One benefit to investing in NWC is their potential for growth in the future. NWC has plans to aggressively grow in the Caribbean and in their smaller markets such as the British Virgin Islands. Their acquisition of Roadtown Wholesale Trading Ltd indicates they now have their 'foot in the door' inside the country and have the ability to identify possible future locations.

North West Company is also launching new Giant Tiger stores (they manage these, not own), which will allow for some additional minor increases in revenue. As already stated before, the company also acquired North Star Air Ltd., which provides chartered flights and delivery of cargo, showing their desire to continue to acquire new growth opportunities of various sectors in the future.

Financially speaking, the company also posted a higher adjusted earnings in the second quarter of 2017 than in 2016. It is key to note that their net earnings for the first six months are lower this year than last year, however, much of the reason for this was due to increased amortization costs. The company also spent over 6 million in acquisitions. Overall, when looking at adjusted net earnings while adding back in acquisition costs and share-based compensation pay, this company actually earned over 5.7 million more than the first six months of 2016.



The North West Company has done well so far in 2017, and I expect them to continue such in the near future. The diversity of their sectors is also quite attractive, as they have the ability to grow in various sectors, increasing their ability to acquire different companies and find new ways to grow and compete in these sectors. Due to NWC's trend to continuously acquire, I expect great performances in their future earnings reports.

NWC earnings' have grown on average from 2011-2016 since dipping after 2010. With their new acquisitions, this trend should only continue as they expand and continue to increase their profits and sales.

Comparison Among Competitors

Due to the fact that most of NWC's sales come from the retail & grocery sector, companies with these similar operations will be used for comparisons. The chart below compares several Canadian retail/grocery competitors.



From the information above, NWC's Price-to-earnings ratio is roughly average, while their price to book average is quite high against competitors. However, their dividend yield is significantly higher than the others, indicating that they give a larger portion of their earnings back to shareholders.

NWC also can be viewed as more diverse than other Canadian retail competitors. They may not have the number of stores that some of these do, however, NWC has a larger global reach and can grow in sectors that the competitors cannot.

Recession Performance + S&P 500 Comparison

The North West Company performed during the 2007-2009 recession as follows:

• 2006 Diluted Earnings Per Share - $1.12

• 2007 Diluted Earnings Per Share - $1.31

• 2008 Diluted Earnings Per Share - $1.56

• 2009 Diluted Earnings Per Share - $1.69

• 2010 Diluted Earnings Per Share - $1.44

From these earnings, it is clear that NWC is not recession receptive and produced respectable EPS growth from 2006 to 2009. Their slight drop-off in 2010 is nothing significant, where the company still produced solid earnings that were higher than 2006. For any investor is who looks for companies that will stay strong during any future recession, NWC seems very promising.

The North West Company also stacks up against the S&P 500 as follows:

• S&P 500 Price-to-book Ratio: 3.29 - NWC P/B - 4.23 (overvalued by 29%)

• S&P 500 Price-to earnings Ratio: 25.76 - NWC P/E - 21.19 (undervalued by 18%)

When looking at the comparison, North West Company is overvalued when considering price-to-book ratio. This could possibly be explained as investors hope that these recent acquisitions and growth opportunities will pay off in the long run. This should be something that investors consider as risks for the stock's future value as it could decline to reflect ratios closer to the S&P 500 or other competitors in the retail/grocery sector.

NWC also has a slightly undervalued PE ratio, which could continue as long as the company continues to grow their EPS.

Final Thoughts

I often create a pros and cons list to identify risks associated with investing in a company. My summary of these pros and cons would be as follows:

Pros:

• Growth opportunities in the Caribbean and other international markets are substantial. There is growth opportunities within Canada & Alaska, as Giant Tiger continues to open new locations (which they manage).

• Company continues to aggressively acquire companies in various sectors.

• NWC is a Multi-diversified corporation which operates in various sectors, allowing them to grow in various sectors.

• High dividend yield in comparison to other competitors, which has grown 25% since 2011.

• NWC is not very recession-receptive. This indicates that if a recession was to happen in the future, they would not struggle to produce earnings like other sectors/companies.

• NWC's current liquidity is over 2.0, meaning that if they ever ran into financial turbulence, they can pay all current liabilities and still have current assets left over.

Cons:

• Highly leveraged business due to recent acquisitions.

• High price to book ratio, could lead to stock declining in value.

After discussing these points, The North West Company appears to be a fair (however, not one I would jump out of my seat and scream "BUY!") investment if one is looking for a long-term investment that will stay steady during any recession and still provide a fair dividend.

