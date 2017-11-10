A More Normal Growth Rate Could Challenge River City Bank's Shares

Sacramento-based River City Bank (OTCPK:RCBC) recently reported assets above $2 billion for the first time. The small financial competes in an area dominated by much larger companies like Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and Bank of America, but RCBC doesn’t appear to have any trouble growing. Since the end of 2014, assets have increased 57%, led by portfolio growth of 87.8%. While I’m cautious of all things that move at such a rapid pace, shareholders continue to be rewarded by the bank’s efforts, and impressively past year’s growth has been accomplished without having to add significantly to the workforce – which is an efficiency gain that could continue to bear fruit (RCBC's efficiency ratio is low at ~41%).

Heading into this article, I want to be upfront by saying that I have no intentions of adding the bank’s stock to my portfolio. While the market trades near all-time highs, I’ve been slowly trimming my holdings to free up cash. I’m not qualified to call a top or bottom, but I’m always looking to add to my potential buy list and this review was written with that in mind. Now that we’ve gotten the disclaimer out of the way, let’s jump into the financials and see what’s been fueling the bank’s growth, and try to assess how much farther that fuel could reasonably take investors interested in placing a bet on River City Bank.

Deposits and Marketshare

To attract deposits required for loan growth, River City has slowly been increasing the rate it pays on customer accounts. Unlike a lot of other companies that are only now seeing their cost of funds start to rebound from the bottom, River City’s cost of funds haven’t fallen a single time in the last 3-years. On the surface, this sounds bad, but the most recent FDIC Call report shows cost of funds at 0.5%, which is on par with most regional peers.

On composition, 58.6% of all assets are funded with savings accounts, 15% with more expensive other borrowings, and 10% with CD’s (75% of all CD's are in accounts greater than $250K).

Since 2009, the company has shed 5 branches and during the same time increased average deposits per branch from $50 million to just under $120 million. This metric is supported by 3 offices in Sacramento that together average $371 million in deposits, and it's fair to say that these branches have found an attractive market within the community. Rarely do I find a small bank in a large city reporting deposit share at a greater percent than the branches it operates, but in Sacramento, River City’s total deposits account for 4.6% while its three branches are only 2.5% of all offices.

Operating with a light footprint allows the bank to leverage human capital. At the end of the third quarter, assets per employee of $15.4 million is ~3X higher than peers. Going forward, and even today, this is a major competitive advantage. NIM is low at 2.81%, but RCBC more than makes up for this by paying just under 0.9% on average assets for employee expenses, offices, and equipment. Banks in the U.S. of similar size pay ~2%.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

River City’s loan composition has changed significantly due to a surge in lending for Nonowner Occupied Commercial Real Estate. Nonowner CRE at $961 million and 67.33% of all loans has doubled since the beginning of 2015. The bank doesn’t provide a lot of financial information on its website, which isn’t out of the ordinary, but in past reports management has done a decent job communicating CRE demand and expectations. In sum, most CRE lending has been driven by refinancing activities as businesses look to take advantage of lower rates. The average yield earned by River City on CRE loans is approximately 4%, which is significantly lower than most other companies that conservatively report yields between 4.5-4.9%. This makes sense because we can imaging that in a period of recovery the loan to values on refinanced assets is low and driving yields down, but this is still locking in a large amount of capacity that is unlikely to reset to a higher rate within the next 5-years. These aren’t mortgages so duration isn’t excessive, but with rates on deposits ticking higher NIM could continue to get squeezed and track below peers for an extended period of time.

Going forward, this means improving earnings depends on growing the loan portfolio and avoiding losses on loans. As to the former, management has consistently reported that they expect CRE demand to slow in the back half of 2017, and recent results fall in line with this – 1.4% growth QOQ is the lowest registered since the beginning of 2015 when CRE assets were half of where they are today.

Asset quality is high with nonperforming loans down to 0.06% of the portfolio, and coverage is above average with the allowance account at 2.17% of total loans. Provision charges have advanced along with the loan portfolio, but with 2% coverage now we could see it fall by a meaningful amount if loan growth does start to slow. Last year’s charge totaled $3.9 million, the YTD total is $2.7 million.

Value and Outlook

Mounting concerns over CRE lending brought me to River City, but I don’t get the feeling here that the bank is as risky as I originally thought it would be - the company appears to be willing to negotiate on rates but not on quality. However, loan growth has been key and it’s starting to slow, and future periods will be without several one-time benefits.

YTD earnings of $15.3 million, or $10.55 per share, are 49% higher than at the same time last year. But, this recent uptick is being magnified by one-time line items. In 2017 the bank has registered pre-tax gains of $3.4 million tied to the sale of owned real estate, which compares to a $464K pre-tax gain in 2016. In addition, the company reported a mark-to-market pre-tax gain of $649K on interest rate swaps in 2016. These swaps increase in value as rates rise, but note that this hedge increased income while 2016 securities values fell $707K net of taxes. Security valuation changes are reported on the balance sheet in accumulated other comprehensive income, not on the income statement.

Adjusting for nonrecurring items (assuming 35% tax rate) drops YTD earnings to ~$13 million, which is still an impressive gain over last year’s results. $13 million is an approximation, and might even be a little too conservative considering last quarter’s earnings of $4.6 million are on pace to earn $13.8 million annually, and they don’t appear to have any nonrecurring support. In addition, the bank recently converted its preferred shares to common, which added 183K shares to the amount outstanding, but also saves shareholders ~$578K after taxes each year.

Loan growth and margin improvement will be harder to realize in the near-term as rates rise and the CRE market cools, and both of these items threaten the company’s shares - that are up 34% in the past 52-weeks. With that said, RCBC doesn’t get a lot of attention and shares only trade for 13.67X last quarter’s (annualized) more normalized earnings. This is relatively cheap, but we can’t tell if the market is pricing in reported, or the bank’s lower adjusted earnings, or if the market has factored in where the bank fits in the spectrum of regulatory concerns. Supervisory guidelines for CRE to tangible risk based capital is 300%, while RCBC’s ratio has increased to ~540%.

Bottom Line

In addition to current shareholders, this is an interesting bank to follow for investors of other companies in the area (like myself). The biggest concern is that if CRE asset values start to fall, we could see RCBC’s shares dip along with them. Compared to peers the company has more reserves stocked away, but coverage may just reflect a higher ratio of CRE/TRBC. Shares are up but margins continue to slowly fall, and growing top line while increasing the portfolio at a slower pace is a major challenge.