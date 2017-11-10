ADP: Great Business, But Not The Best In Its Industry

The company remains an elite business, but this could be due to the underlying economics of its industry.

ADP (ADP) recently caught my attention after it bumped its dividend by more than 10%. The company also recently bumped its guidance, and now sees adjusted earnings per share growth in the 5% to 7% - up from the previous guidance of 2% to 4% growth. After analyzing Paychex (PAYX) and finding it to be a great business, I decided to see how ADP stacks up after its strong first quarter.

The business is above-average

One of the things that makes ADP great is its ability to consistently out-earn its cost of capital. This means that it's earning "economic" profits. To illustrate this concept, I created the below model (and all others in the article, unless otherwise noted) using data from the firm's 10-K.

I also decided to create a chart with more conservative equity costs, as well as their impact on the company's overall weighted average cost of capital.

ADP earns wide excess profits no matter how high the equity cost, which indicates a wide moat quantitatively. The company also maintains a relatively conservative balance sheet as well, sporting almost as many current assets as total liabilities.

Breaking down return on equity

Next, I'll take a look at ADP's return on equity by breaking it down into five analyzable pieces with the below DuPont.

The first thing that jumps out is the highly-magnified nature of the firm's ROE, with a very high leverage ratio of 9.56x assets-to-equity. While return on equity over 40% is very impressive, it's less than that of Paychex, a company that turned out ROE above 42% in its fiscal 2017. Paychex was also able to accomplish this with much less leverage, which came in at roughly 3.43x for its fiscal 2017. Despite ADP's high leverage, it also maintains a very healthy balance sheet, as indicated earlier.

One of the reasons Paychex is able to generate better quality ROE is because it maintains operating margins that are almost touching 40% - more than double that of ADP's. Paychex's asset turnover of 0.4751x is also 55% higher than ADP's, indicating better efficiency. Perhaps because of its smaller, more nimble size (and focus on smaller businesses, a lucrative niche), Paychex looks like the better company here - even though its ROE isn't much higher than ADP's ROE. This is because its ROE is of much higher quality in my opinion, due to higher margins and much better efficiency.

Still, ADP is no slouch, and remains a better-than-average business. It's raised its dividend for decades, and the last bump of over 10% (coupled with raised guidance) tells me that it won't be slowing down anytime soon. The underlying economics of the industry appear to be very attractive, and both Paychex and ADP will likely continue to benefit.

Analyzing earnings quality

ADP tends to turn out high quality earnings, where free cash flow covers its net income.

This is the same story for Paychex, another company that drowns itself in cash flow.

As a percentage of sales, free cash flow remains in the double digits for ADP as well.

Once again, ADP shines as an above-average operation, spitting out impressive free cash flow and turning roughly $0.13 to $0.15 of every $1 into free cash. This doesn't look as impressive when stacked against Paychex, however. The company consistently turned $0.25 to $0.31 of every $1 in free cash flow over the last five years, once again besting its larger peer ADP.

Despite its lesser history of increases, Paychex shares also yield over 3%, while ADP shares only yield a touch over 2%.

Valuations

ADP, like Paychex, trades at a lofty price tag on an earnings basis.

Its current multiple is much higher than the 13-year median multiple of roughly 18.51, and also above the 5-year average multiple of about 25. It's also a premium to the 28.68 times earnings multiple currently placed on PAYX shares.

While relative valuations look pricey, I think growth also needs to be factored in, especially after management increased its guidance for adjusted earnings growth in the 5% to 7% range.

Even factoring in higher growth, shares still appear to be fairly valued at best using a conservative 10% to 12% discount rate, and possibly overvalued if earnings growth comes in at the lower end of management's guidance.

Conclusion

I like ADP as a business, but I think it's priced for perfection. I'd personally pay more for PAYX shares as I think it's a better-run business, especially since they are trading at a discount to ADP and more in line with their growth expectations. ADP, like Paychex, also benefits from rising rates, and management is focusing on expanding margins going forward. Increasing rates could provide a tailwind of sorts for achieving this goal. As long as Paychex's operating margins are hovering around the 40% range, however, there's a pretty high bar set in the payment processing space, so ADP shouldn't be trading at a premium here, in my opinion.

