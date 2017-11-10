A Myriad Of Growth?

The Salt Lake City firm has a market capitalization of just over $2bn, and trades at the relatively high EPS (ttm) of 48.

By Oisin Breen

Investing in the biotech sector is a notoriously tricky proposition. What makes it risky is the fact that failure to get a drug through trials can literally cost a company its future. What makes it appealing is that when there's a hit, the potential returns are superb. In this article, we'll take a look at Myriad Genetics (MYGN), whose share price has been falling since October but might now be rallying, in order to present it as an interesting long proposition. Given the company's solid earnings report on Nov. 7, this rally now has the potential to take hold. Furthermore, with the biotechnology market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% until 2025 to a value of some $727.1bn, and such growth expected to be driven in part by genetic diagnostics, Myriad's broadly strong performance over the past year could stand it in good stead as a longer-term growth stock.

Starting to Recover: Myriad Genetics' Share Price - One Year

Source: Bloomberg

MYGN: A Brief Background

Myriad Genetics is a Salt Lake City-based molecular diagnostic company that essentially develops proprietary analytical technologies in order to search for the genetic causes for diseases on a molecular level. In layman's terms, they try to find the lowest point at which diseases could be said to originate. This information can then be used to aid prevention and diagnosis and supports tailored treatments. Myriad's focus is on hereditary testing for breast and ovarian cancer through the BRCA gene that it discovered, and the company holds upwards of an 80% market share for such tests. Myriad's cancer tests are also clinically validated and known to be highly detailed.

Myriad is, of course, not limited in its product offering to cancer products alone, although along with tests for the BRCA gene, the firm also offers diagnostic tools for lung cancer, hereditary cancers, and prostate cancer. In addition to this, the firm offers genetic testing to facilitate the correct choice of medication with far less trial and error through its GeneSight program, as well as analysis for melanoma and rheumatism. Myriad is also trialing products that address other genetic needs, inclusive of an analytical process to target specific cancers and research tools for bipolar disorder and endometriosis. Having spent $341m over the past five years on such research, such a strong product offering suggests a well-run R&D department, as do the 380 patients the firm holds and several positive reports surrounding the company's products of late -- for instance, with regard to EndoPredict and GeneSight.

Sharon Begley of STAT highlights one of Myriad's successes:

The Financials

The Salt Lake City firm has a market capitalization of just over $2bn, trades at the relatively high EPS (ttm) of 48, which suggests investors more than anticipate the stocks' continued growth. Myriad has also posted excellent share price growth of 78.93% over the past year, and is currently valued at $30.07. That's still somewhat off even October highs, which suggests that there is plenty of scope for a nearer-term recovery.

In the firm's most recent earnings report, when compared to the same quarter 12 months ago, revenues came in at $190.2m. That's up around 7% on forecasts, whilst EPS figures of $0.26 came in $0.05 ahead (+20%). Revenues surged in several of the company's departments, with its GeneSight program increasing its revenues by a stunning 300%.

It is not only revenues that paint a rosy picture of the firm's recent performance. Gross margins have increased -- again, in comparison to the previous year's quarter -- by 7%, and adjusted operating income by 14%. In comparison with last year, EPS is also up by 13%. These figures are excellent.

Most important, however, is President and CEO Mark C. Capone's assertion that this last quarter represents the start of the reimbursement tipping point for a number of Myriad's products, including the aforementioned GeneSight. Put simply, expenses are stable, and revenues are climbing, and the company's share price seems to be recovering from a dip.

Overall, there's a lot to like about Myriad in terms of its financials. The company suffered a huge drop in terms of its share price in 2016 after sales were slipping for its flagship cancer treatments. But with new products starting to bring in revenue, doubts about the company's longer-term sustainability may well be beginning to be assuaged. Sales are growing year over year, up 7.56%, cash flows of $1.46 ensure stability, debts of only 12.74% in relation to equity are more than manageable, and the firm's three-year profit margin of 10.18% is strong.

The key doubt is that earnings have been falling. But the return on newer products -- including GeneSight, which was acquired in last year's Assurex deal -- looks as if it might really become firmly revenue positive and help to support Myriad's next phrase of growth.

Myriad's 2016 Highs Yet to Be Returned to Share Price - Five Years

Source: Bloomberg

The Case for a Buy

In Myriad Genetics what you have is a company with an almost 30-year track record in a sector that often follows boom and bust cycles, and in a sector where longevity means something. Recent financial data would seem to support the suggestion that Myriad is set to continue to climb back out of the doldrums it began to enter as profits from its BRCA breakthrough began to dry up, and competition increased following their loss some years ago of the patent on the BRCA gene itself.

Additionally, with revenues back on an upward trend, and earnings likely to follow, there is plenty of scope for growth left before the company even reaches 2016 highs. In fact, in what remains a bull market, with Myriad shares still down over 30% on those 2016 highs, the Salt Lake City firm's stock may well be worth adding to your portfolio as a smaller-scale bet on growth.

Disclaimer: CFDs, spread-betting and FX can result in losses exceeding your initial deposit. They are not suitable for everyone, so please ensure you understand the risks. Seek independent financial advice if necessary. Nothing in this article should be considered a personal recommendation. It does not account for your personal circumstances or appetite for risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.