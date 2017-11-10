Stein Mart: A Dividend-Less Turnaround?

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) has struggled to keep up in a highly competitive environment owing to woes due to the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) which not only capture market share but enhance the buy-from-home mentality which pressured same-store sales for most retailers over the past several years.

In response to lower sales and the company's continued reevaluation of its use of cash for investments and shareholder return, SMRT suspended its dividend for the last two quarters and is likely to continue on this course until sales turn around or management feels the best use of cash is for shareholder value rather than investments or paying down its debt load.

A combination of the suspension of dividend and lower sales and profit projections has drawn aggressive downward pressure on share price, pushing down nearly 85% YTD, as investors flee specialty retail stocks alongside a runaway environment from value investors who took advantage of the ~15% yield up until the latest fiscal year.

I believe a look at SMRT's long-term plans to enhance in-store efficiency, boost its online presence and work on improving costs and margins will aid overall prospects for the company.

Expansion Effort: Driving Sales

Following the company's change in marketing strategy with a change in marketing agency (to BOHAN) and prioritizing advertising methods, sales have continued on their upward trajectory from years prior throughout a tough retail sales environment with most retailers seeing downward sales pressure.

As the company focuses on its major revenue drivers of Ladies and Boutique apparel and accessories, it's managed to draw in additional business with the segment outperforming the rest and driving sales higher as it introduces new brands throughout the year. A continued strength in Ladies' apparel demand and spending habits will help increase the company's market share with its continued push to keeping up with trends and effective marketing solutions with BOHAN.

In-Store

Stein Mart is working to revamp its in-store experience to boost customer traffic and increase purchasing opportunities with new designs, aiming to keep up with the latest and greatest. Alongside efficiently boosting store count in locations with high demand, determined by a real estate committee, the company is now focused on revamping internally and minimizing store count expansion for the foreseeable future to focus on its major growth avenue.

E-Commerce

Stein Mart realizes the future of e-commerce as an integral part of how it does business and sells merchandise. The company's Q2 FY17 e-commerce sales rose 41% to account for over 2.2% of all sales, and SMRT is moving to increase store traffic through improvements to its omni-channel capabilities and beginning a ship-from-store policy to aid overall margins and execution times, drawing shoppers to its online platform.

The company's emphasis on driving online sales will work well to counter and adapt to pressures from Amazon and others where online ordering and quick shipping became the standard which retail companies must adapt to. The company expects the percentage of online sales to continue and increase for the foreseeable future, helping boost sales and margins as it focuses on easing shipping efficiency and merchandise turnover time.

The Solution: Cost Reduction

As presented on October 26th, the company expanded its cost reduction plan in an effort to gain savings of around $10 million in 2018 by:

Reducing $22 million in capital expenditure.

Lowering its inventories by 15%.

Suspending its quarterly dividend, saving $14 million annually.

With comparable sales nearly flat for the quarter, per management's release, these cost reduction efforts should in turn boost overall income and aid the company's future. With a better use of cash through investments in both in-store and e-commerce, the company should be able to capture back some market share with the increase in store traffic, as present with management expectation based on current spending trends and what it sees online.

The company's further efforts to reduce overhead spending by eliminating 10% of its corporate headquarter jobs bode well for the future as high-wage administrators' duties are more efficiently executed by management and high compensation costs are lowered.

The company's focus on cost cutting will also aid debt reduction with a better use of the cash saved. The company currently has $170 million in long-term debt, crippling attempts to boost sales by capital spending with $3.9 million in interest payment due annually.

The Bottom Line: The Top Line

When looking at Stein Mart from a growth perspective, however ridiculous it may sound, it gets me focused on rising sales but shrinking profits and margins with higher expenses as a key catalyst for investors to take another look at a dividend-less story. The company's cash conservation to drive its efficiency will lead to higher same-store and online sales which management can subsequently use for margin expansion and profitability increase.

Management has the capabilities to launch a successful business as it's done over the past several years alongside a highly competitive environment. Its mindset seems to be working and driving up sales, however slightly, and getting the company back on the right path is an eventuality that is doable.

Expectations

As the company revamps offerings and store count performance with increases in online sales and effective marketing techniques, some improvement in both margins and same-store sales is expected as a general rebound in retail shopping and spending occurs. A look at the sales and income performance and expectation does show a wobbly start for the year. Net income is expected to continue to suffer as the company's expenses continue to trail higher; however, a look down the line has me optimistic of a looming turnaround.

Sales are expected to remain rather flat in 2017, heading off of a stable growth trend the last several years, expecting a decline of 1.6% for the year after a seasonally weaker first- and second-quarter performance alongside a stronger seasonal fourth quarter capturing higher expected holiday sales.

(Source: Pinxter Analytics/Bloomberg)

Net income is expected to remain under pressure with the company's investment in new store openings and boosting of its online offerings and same-store delivery options increasing overall expenses. EPS is expected to come in at a loss for 2017 at ($0.22) vs. a penny profit in 2016 as expenses weigh.

(Source: Pinxter Analytics/Bloomberg)

When it comes to the evaluation of EPS for the upcoming years, a clear trend of higher costs of revenue has hurt valuations in 2016 and expected to continue into 2017, growing at a more rapid pace than revenues themselves. As this trend dies down with the company's focus on margin improvement after significant expansion and investments subside, EPS should rebound and trail back to the $0.01-0.72 range it's been at since 2014.

Valuation and Conclusion

Currently, there is no shying away from the company's headwinds going into the next few quarters such as a continued challenging and highly competitive environment, higher expenses related to SMRT's investments in online merchandising and in-store remodeling and product revamping to align with the consumer spending habits.

However, looking into the future of the business shows a promising factor of increasing online sales amounting to a higher degree of overall revenue streams each quarter after a bumpy 2017. It is hard to say whether this lower revenue trend expected to hit in 2017 is something permanent or a temporary headwind as the company ceases to open new stores at the same rapid pace and closing stores that don't measure up to its income standards, but I believe the next few quarters will be a true testament to management's ability to drive sales in the long run.

As a broad conclusion, I see current woes factored in, yet most tailwinds and future growth failing to match investor enthusiasm. As a result, shares are priced in well under any value metric given for the company as its debt load and prospective EPS for the upcoming year dim enthusiasm.

With a current model hitting an EPS of $0.01 with an expected stagnant growth rate followed by a mid-single-digit one thereafter, I fairly value the company around $1.25 to $1.75 for the time being given there are plenty of woes to overcome in the near term. If the company can execute its plan, which I believe it is capable of, I believe the fair value for SMRT heading into 2019 will be between $3.00 and $5.00, depending on continued market share gains and growth rates and based on an EPS of roughly $0.20-0.25.

I believe the company has the right tools and management has the right experience to turn this ship around, yet it will be up to the next few quarterly reports to confirm the plan to reduce overall expenses and drive sales on its online platform and in-store with new features and efficiency. I will be closely watching the next quarterly results as they will be featuring the newly implemented advertising program with BOHAN, which launched in September and most of the in-store revamp programs launched in October.

Even with current woes and debt load, I don't believe the company is correctly valued and believe share price is due for significant upside based on the aforementioned factors. A $1.50 price target on average provides a potential for nearly 50% upside from the current price of just around $1.00.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMRT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.