Commerzbank Takeover Drums: A Bet That Makes Sense

A prudent banks investor may buy Commerzbank on the grounds a more or less imminent takeover. If it happens, he gets the bonus prize;otherwise he may enjoy the upside over the next three years.

In our article: “Interest rates raise in Europe would be a blessing and a catastrophe for banks” we said:

This modest reduction of the extensive European QE program could be the start of a monetary tightening trend in the eurozone.

A raise in interest rates would imply an asymmetric shock and have a very different impact in each country, ranging from positive (Germany, Netherlands) to devastating (Italy, Portugal, Finland).

In the article we concluded that the financial picture for Commerzbank (OTCPK: OTCPK:CRZBF) – amongst other European banks - would improve once its Net Interest Margin (NIM) absorbed the positive impact of rising interest rates, even in the problematic and hyper competitive German banking market.

This projected NIM spreads improvement, combined with cost cutting and slightly declining NPL expectations is being priced in the stock and is, in our view, a key component in the takeover rumours that have been in the market over the last few months.





Commerzbank expectations up driven by an improving Eurozone

Analyst consensus estimates for 2020 compared with those of 2017 imply a prudent but constant improvement in all lines of Commerzbank’s P&L over the next three years.

Top line, a 7% increase in total revenues is projected, driven by higher Net Interest Margin & trading income (+10.2%) and Commissions Income (+12.5%).

This increase in revenues, combined with an expected fall in provisions of 14.5% and significant cost containing should double net profits in 2020 compared with those to be posted at the end of 2017.

By segments, analyst consensus expects a major improvement in business banking: a 183% increase inoperating profits from Private and Small Business Banking and a more moderate but still very significant improvement in Corporate Lending (+39.8%).

Overall it is easy to see a general recovery of the Mittelstand following the re gearing of the German economy, against the uneven background of the Eurozone economic improvement.

Despite being a problematic area - Brexit, Catalonia crisis, demographic decay in Italy and Germany, intense internal devaluation competition - the Eurozone is growing at a good rate.

Annualized GDP growth for the area reached 2.4% in July 2017 while the inflation rate has significantly increased from negative readings in early 2016 to current levels of 1.5%. Given this optimistic panorama and despite Mario Draghi’s comments, the quantitative easing program could be scaled back mildly during 2018.

Even if this positive performance is deeply unequal, the German economy is posting a reasonably good performance with annualized GDP growth rate of 2.1% in June 2017.

Furthermore, the macro picture should improve even more in 2018, 2019 and 2020, with a direct positive impact on German corporates and SMEs and, as its natural consequence, on the P&L numbers of Commerzbank.

Stock price and opportunity

The stock price evolution of Commerzbank is interesting. From around September 2016 the lender’s stock price started a clear trend upside, building on the worldwide recovery of banks prices, but not only due to this: part of the increase has been due to the upbeat P&L expectations described above following the positive macro economic evolution of the German economy.

As a consequence, from a stock price of around €6 Commerzbank stock price appreciated to current levels of €11.78.

In terms of valuation, Commerzbank still has a big scope for improvement. Price Book value is 0.51, very low even for European standards. As a consequence, there is a major space for an increase in profits that may push up the stock price significantly and bring Price Book Value to more reasonable values of around 1 times.

This is the bet of a potential acquirer: buy at cheap prices what, from its own inertia, and helped by reasonable execution skills will be far more valuable in three years and take over one of the few big banking assets available for sale in Europe building the first truly Pan European banking platform.

In purely financial terms and with a market cap of only €14.7bn, despite its balance sheet size and importance as a corporate lender in Germany, Commerzbank is easy prey for bigger European lenders such as BNP Paribas – €81bn market cap –, Unicredit – €36bn market cap – or Santander - €90bn.

Commerzbank + BNP Paribas?

Several banks have been deemed as potential suitors for Commerzbank: BNP Paribas (OTCPK:OTCPK:BNPZY), Credit Agricole (OTCPK:OTCPK:CRARY) , Unicredit (OTCPK:OTCPK:UNCFY) and, ubiquitous in all potential acquisitions, Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN).

From a business strategy perspective, the organization of Commerzbank would fit well with any of these, but for political, organizational and economic reasons, BNP Paribas seems to be the bank better placed to take over the German lender. With the acquisition of Commerzbank BNP would consolidate a truly Pan European platform building “a leading bank in Europe with a global reach”.

First, the acquisition of Commerzbank would enhance the coverage of the French lender in the European Continent: in France itself with the parent company, in Italy with Banca Nationale del Laboro and in Germany with Commerzbank.

Second, BNP would consolidate its Corporate Lending franchise in Europe, the “One Bank for Corporates” with extensive operations in France and Germany.

Third, the French lender would experience a huge leap forward in terms of corporate lending implementation in Germany after the initial mixed success it experienced in one of the most competitive areas of the world in this segment.

Finally BNP Paribas would become the biggest and truly first Pan European bank, a solid foundation for its global expansion in the US - Bank West - and in Asia-Pacific – presence in 14 countries.

The Commerzbank organization would fit well with Unicredit and Santander as well, at least from a purely organizational and business strategy perspective: Unicredit would expand its platform in Central Europe after the acquisition of Bavarian HVG Group in 1998 and Austrian Creditanstalt in 2000; Santander would fulfil its dream of a third European anchor together with its Spanish parent and Santander UK.

Given the analysis above, what should a prudent banks investor do? We have said on several occasions that Commerzbank is not an optimal long stock to own: operating in a hyper competitive banking market, with limited long term potential for GDP growth due to the demographic crisis and formerly managed by senior staff not considered by many as best in the industry.

The situation has changed in the short term: 1) the German economy is gaining traction through the cycle and, from a 2.1% growth rate annualized at the end of the quarter, growth could significantly accelerate over the next three years 2) management has changed and seems capable of delivering on revenues, costs and profit targets and 3) consensus projections for 2020 make the current Commerzbank stock price look very cheap compared with expected upside in terms of profits for the next three years.

A prudent banks investor may buy Commerzbank stock on the grounds of a more or less imminent takeover. If it happens, he gets the bonus prize; otherwise he may enjoy the upside in terms of profits and stock price increases over the next three years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.