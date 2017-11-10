Resource Sector Digest: A Friendly Reminder For Mr. 'I Am Gold'

We are taking a self-critical CEO at his word in this week's

Resource Sector Digest.

(Vol. 113 - November 6, 2017)

Setting The Scene

IAMGOLD (IAG) was up 9% on Nov 8, following a solid Q3 report as we are putting the finishing touch on this article. And why shouldn't the market reward this mid tier? IAMGOLD produced 217,000 ounces of gold for all-in sustaining costs of $969/oz to generate $34M in free cash flow in the third quarter. The balance sheet remains strong, and the Saramacca project is providing some mojo for the company's organic development pipeline.

There is plenty to like about IAMGOLD at this point in time, and few bones to pick - which is high praise coming from this humble scribe who has been known to comment critically on the company in the past.

Which leads us to Mr Stephen Letwin, the CEO of the company, who gave a keynote lecture at the inaugural Northern Miner's Progressive Mine Forum on October 26. This man is a very eloquent speaker, and we recommend that readers take a moment and digest the transcript which will be worth every second of the time it takes.

In this presentation Mr Letwin provided a personal take on the demise of two large companies, Dome Petroleum and Enron, and explained how he almost fell into the same trap as these two with IAMGOLD. He recalled how up to 2011 production growth was the only metric that mattered in the gold mining industry, and how this approach came back to bite him and investors in the ensuing bear market. The talk is a rare example of a mining executive actually taking a self-critical angle:

"The stock price had fallen to US$1.50 and you had analysts and people who had purchased stock, I would go to the Denver gold show and people who had purchased Iamgold shares would walk by and look at the ground. Not me, the ground. They didn’t want to look at me."

However, it wouldn't be Mr Letwin if he wasn't able to find an optimistic conclusion to his speech.

"So we changed. The stock now is sitting at $7.50 Canadian. It’s up 600% since then. It’s up 60-70% this year."

and...

"How much do you think gold is up since 2002? Three hundred and sixty percent. Gold has moved on average 11% every year for 16 years."

And here is the pertinent chart to go with the last couple of text bites. Gold is up 300+% indeed in the selected time frame; and IAMGOLD is up... well, that depends on how you look at it. The market cap is up 800+%, but the share price has gained a comparatively paltry 94% -- and that's already after the mentioned 600% rally off the 2016 bottom.

Mr Letwin went on to emphasize cost, and told his audience how cost reduction has been instrumental for IAMGOLD to avoid total failure.

"Always look at innovative ways to change your cost structure. Always. Every day. Every morning when you get up, think about it."

The chart below illustrates the success of his morning routine, for the same time frame as the chart above. Compared to 2002 IAMGOLD's total cash costs are up 422% (using H1 numbers for the current year), and down from a peak of 476% in 2014. The bars in this chart show the year-on-year changes in total cash costs, with increases up to 30+% during the bull market; and a clear turn-around highlighted by a green arrow starting after 2011 and giving credence to Mr Letwin's cost cutting efforts.

However, it is at this point that we would like to throw some water on the excitement of IAMGOLD investors. The company is still a high-cost gold miner, and all these days of getting up early and thinking about cost reductions have merely reverted the company's cost structure to 2012 levels. The last data point in this chart relates to IAMGOLD's total cash cost year-to-date, and it seems that costs are already starting to creep up again after last year's 11.5% reduction.

And this is where we would like to issue our friendly reminder to Mr Letwin: keep an eye on those costs, and don't start getting up in the mornings without your stated mantra now that gold prices have stabilized after the bear market. There is still plenty of work to be done.



News Release of the Week

News release of the week goes to Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) for posting highly impressive Q3 results. The market knew how to interprete the numbers in comparison with other majors. Agnico Eagle is only a whisker away from surpassing Goldcorp (GG) in market capitalization and joining Barrick Gold (ABX) and Newmont Mining (NEM) on the gold miners big-three podium.

Drill Result Summary

Minaurum Gold (OTC:MMRGF) discovered 694g/t silver equivalent metal values in hole AL17-004 when testing the Promotorio vein at the Alamos project in Sonora, Mexico. The Caesar was suitably impressed.

(OTC:MMRGF) discovered 694g/t silver equivalent metal values in hole AL17-004 when testing the Promotorio vein at the Alamos project in Sonora, Mexico. The Caesar was suitably impressed. Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCPK:SGSVF) announced several thick high-grade gold intercepts from the LLama and Umwelt deposits at the Back River project in Nunavut.

(OTCPK:SGSVF) announced several thick high-grade gold intercepts from the LLama and Umwelt deposits at the Back River project in Nunavut. Denison Mines (DNN) reported the final 30 drill holes of this year's drill program at the Wheeler River uranium project in the Eastern Athabasca basin. Numerous high-grade hits expand several zones and we are already looking forward to seeing the updated resource estimate scheduled for release before the end of this year.

(DNN) reported the final 30 drill holes of this year's drill program at the Wheeler River uranium project in the Eastern Athabasca basin. Numerous high-grade hits expand several zones and we are already looking forward to seeing the updated resource estimate scheduled for release before the end of this year. Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF) released drill results from the Yaramoko mine in Burkina Faso. Discussion on the Itinerant Musings chat board started like this:

Camino Minerals (OTC:CAMZF) is drilling at Los Chapitos in Southern Peru and reported 1.14% copper over 70.3m as a best hit from five holes.

(OTC:CAMZF) is drilling at Los Chapitos in Southern Peru and reported 1.14% copper over 70.3m as a best hit from five holes. Wesdome Gold (OTCPK:WDOFF) has reported highly promising results from the Eagle River mine, expanding the recently recognized 300 Zone with some thick and high grade gold intercepts.

(OTCPK:WDOFF) has reported highly promising results from the Eagle River mine, expanding the recently recognized 300 Zone with some thick and high grade gold intercepts. Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) delivered again last week with the usual high grades from Windfall.

(OTCPK:OBNNF) delivered again last week with the usual high grades from Windfall. Not to be outdone, another reliable regular in this section Barkerville Gold Mines (OTCPK:BGMZF) followed suit with 35.2g/t over 4m and several similar hits from the Shaft and Valley zones at Cariboo in BC, Canada.

(OTCPK:BGMZF) followed suit with 35.2g/t over 4m and several similar hits from the Shaft and Valley zones at Cariboo in BC, Canada. Erdene Resource Development (OTCPK:ERDCF) reported 1.8g/t over 43m from Bayan Khundii in Mongolia, sparking a discussion on the Itinerant Musings chat board which started like this:

SolGold (OTC:SLGGF) reported an early stage discovery from its large land positions in Ecuador, adding weight to the portfolio outside its much-acclaimed Cascabel project. Guyana Gold (OTCPK:GUYFF) still holds a sizeable position in the company.

(OTC:SLGGF) reported an early stage discovery from its large land positions in Ecuador, adding weight to the portfolio outside its much-acclaimed Cascabel project. (OTCPK:GUYFF) still holds a sizeable position in the company. Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) has been drilling below the pit shell at its Eagle Gold project in the Yukon, finding 0.56g/t over 600+m. Surely, certain third parties must have noted the potential beyond the mine currently under development.

(OTCPK:VITFF) has been drilling below the pit shell at its Eagle Gold project in the Yukon, finding 0.56g/t over 600+m. Surely, certain third parties must have noted the potential beyond the mine currently under development. White Gold (OTC:GFRGF) is another Yukon explorer reporting drill results last week, namely from Golden Saddle on the ex-Kinross Gold (KGC) property it acquired earlier this year. 4.57g/t over 34m and other similar hits are well-worth keeping an eye on, as is nextdoor neighbor Comstock Metal's (OTCPK:CMMMF) QV project.

Wheelings and Dealings

Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) and Randgold (GOLD) are joining forces on two adjacent development projects in Cote d'Ivoire. The former will hold 30% and the latter will hold 70% of a newly established JV with an exploration budget of $3.8M until the end of 2018. In June 2015 we proposed a pair trade of the two partners, and here is how that has played out.

Garibaldi Resources (OTC:GGIFF) has closed a previously announced C$10M private placement with units selling like hot cakes at C$3.15. The share price is still hovering in the C$3.80 range making Garibaldi a C$360+M company. Remarkably, this meteoric valuation has been achieved without publishing a single drill result from its presumed Golden Triangle nickel discovery.

Millennial Lithium (OTCQB:MLNLF) has reported the settlement of a dispute paving the way to complete the previously announced consolidation of the Pastos Grandes Salar. Share price performance has been nothing short of breathtaking since our introduction to Itinerant Musings subscribers as one of two picks in the lithium space.

Other News

Lucara Diamond Corp (OTCPK:LUCRF) announced the results of a PEA studying underground mining at the Karowe diamond mine in Botswana. Here is the pertinent text bite that started the discussion of the study and Q3 results on the Itinerant Musings chat board.

Algold (OTC:ALGDF) released results of a metallurgical study reporting 99% recovery for ore samples from the Tijirit project in Mauritania.

Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF) has commenced processing of lithium sulfate into battery grade lithium hydroxide. A first shipment of this product is due to leave the company's plant before the end of the month, marking yet another milestone in this gritty development story.

Farewell for now, and see youse all next week for the next issue of this newsletter.

