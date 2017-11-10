Strategy For RIV's Rights Offering (+Comparison With UTG)

Below a certain discount, you should not subscribe, and instead buy new shares on the open market (should you desire).

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE: RIV) has authorized and set the terms of an offering to the Fund’s shareholders of rights to purchase additional common shares of the Fund. The Fund is issuing transferable subscription rights (“Rights”) to its common shareholders of record as of October 12, 2017 (the “Record Date” and such shareholders, “Record Date Shareholders”) who will be allowed to subscribe for new common shares of the Fund (the “Primary Subscription”). Record Date Shareholders will receive one Right for each common share held on the Record Date. For every three Rights held, a holder of Rights may buy one new common share of the Fund. Record Date Shareholders who exercise their Rights will not be entitled to distributions payable during October 2017 on shares issued in connection with the Rights Offering. The Rights are expected to be listed and tradable on the NYSE under the ticker: RIV RT. Record Date Shareholders who fully exercise all Rights initially issued to them in the Primary Subscription will be entitled to buy those common shares that are not purchased by other Record Date Shareholders. In addition, the Fund, in its sole discretion, may elect to issue additional common shares in an amount of up to 25% of the common shares issued in the Primary Subscription. The subscription price per common share will be determined based upon a formula equal to 92.5% of the reported net asset value or 95% of the market price per common share, whichever is higher on the Expiration Date (as defined below). Market price per common share will be determined based on the average of the last reported sales price of a common share on the NYSE for the five trading days preceding the Expiration Date. The rights offering is subject to the effectiveness of the Fund’s Registration Statement currently on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and will be made only by means of a prospectus. The Fund anticipates that the offering will expire on or about November 9, 2017 (the “Expiration Date”), unless extended by the Board.

Two minor points I'll add from the prospectus. First, oversubscription privileges are only available to primary rightsholders - that is, investors who owned RIV before the record date and were assigned rights. Investors who buy the rights on the secondary market are not eligible to oversubscribe. Secondly, if you subscribe, once the subscription agent (Computershare) receives your payment (presumably, when your broker sends it), you cannot rescind the purchase.

The fund

The RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) describes itself as a "closed-end fund designed to opportunistically invest in closed-end funds [CEFs] and exchange-traded funds [ETFs]." RIV is managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, "an investment management firm... that specializes in opportunistic strategies in niche markets where the potential to exploit inefficiencies is greatest". So, it would seem to me that RiverNorth will adopt a similar strategy in RIV to what it does in its own managed portfolios.

RIV is a fairly new fund, having only been incepted in December of 2015. It joins Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF) as the other CEF-of-CEFs on the market. ETF/ETN-of-CEFs include the PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (PCEF), YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY), ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL), and Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS).

RIV also has a very shareholder-friendly condition whereby shareholders can vote in 5 years after inception (i.e. December 2020) whether to convert the CEF into an open-ended fund structure or not. As open-ended funds always trade at NAV, this essentially guarantees that the discount of RIV will move towards par as the end of 2020 approaches.

A detailed discussion of RIV is beyond the scope of this article, so I'll just refer you to Left Banker's pieces on RIV here (two of those articles were published over the last several weeks and describe RIV's upcoming offering).

A quick look at the total return performance shows that RIV has moved pretty much in line with the other fund-of-CEFs. A spike in the price of RIV at the end of June can be attributed to RIV's surprise announcement to boost its distribution by 50%, while the sharp drop in RIV over the last week was due to the fund trading ex-rights, which I will describe in further detail below.

RIV Total Return Price data by YCharts

As of 10/13, RIV trades with a yield of +12.58%, a discount of -2.74% and a 1-year z-score of -0.10%.

Dilutive or accretive?

(Note: beginners may want to skip right to the "Beginners summary" at the end of the article)

As explain in Primer: What Is A CEF Rights Offering? (+UTG Case Study), if the subscription price for the rights offering is below the NAV, it is dilutive. If the subscription price is above the NAV, it is accretive.

For RIV,

The subscription price per common share will be determined based upon a formula equal to 92.5% of the reported net asset value or 95% of the market price per common share, whichever is higher on the Expiration Date (as defined below). Market price per common share will be determined based on the average of the last reported sales price of a common share on the NYSE for the five trading days preceding the Expiration Date.

The bolded "higher" is extremely important in this statement. This effectively puts a minimum on the subscription price, and therefore a maximum on the amount that shareholders will be diluted. (In contrast, UTG's subscription had a "whichever is lower" clause which meant that there was no hard limit on the amount that shareholders would be diluted). Right off the bat, we can see that this is a much more shareholder-friendly rights offering than UTG's.

Looking at the quoted condition in more detail, two important breakpoints emerge. The first breakpoint is whether the subscription price will use 92.5% of NAV or 95% of market price (for simplicity, I'm going to pretend that the fund trades at the same market for the five days preceding expiry). This breakpoint turns out to be 97.4% of NAV (i.e., a -2.6% discount).

If the fund is trading below a -2.6% discount, the subscription price will be 92.5% of NAV.

If the fund is trading above a -2.6% discount, the subscription price will be 95% of market price.

The second breakpoint is whether the offering will be accretive or dilutive. This breakpoint is at 105.3% of NAV (i.e., a +5.3% premium).

If the fund is trading below a +5.3% premium, the offering will be dilutive.

If the fund is trading above a +5.3% premium, the offering will be accretive.

I've plotted the relationship between the market premium/discount at expiry (on the x-axis) and the subscription premium/discount (on the y-axis). The blue dots represent when the rights offering will be accretive, and the orange represents when it would be dilutive.

(Source: Stanford Chemist)

Note the "y=x" trendline in the chart above. If the points fall below the line, this means that the subscription premium/discount is below the expiry premium/discount, and it makes sense to subscribe with your rights. This is true if the fund is trading above a discount of -7.5%. However, if the discount of RIV is wider than -7.5% at expiry, the subscription price will be higher than the expiry price, and it would make no sense to subscribe for new shares at 92.5% of NAV when you can buy new shares more cheaply on the open market. I'll repeat it again: do not subscribe if the discount is wider than -7.5%!*

*Note: I'm not sure what would happen if you did subscribe at a discount wider than -7.5%. Would the broker, and RIV management still take your cash and give you new shares at the subscription price, even though you could have purchased the exact same shares more cheaply on the open market? That would seem to be wrong both from an ethical and fiduciary point of view. If anyone knows what would happen in this event, please let me know!

This does suggest that one should wait as late as possible before subscribing with your rights, so that you do not run into this problem. However, as discussed with UTG's recent offering, some brokers may require you to submit your notice (irrevocably) a few trading days before the actual expiry date. So my advice would be to double-check everything with your broker. Remember that the worst case scenario is to have the rights expire worthless; either subscribe or sell your rights before the expiration date.

To present the above data in another way, I've put it into a table format. To reduce the number of rows in the table, I'll restrict the market premium/discount values to -10% to 10% as this encompasses the majority of likely scenarios for RIV.

Market premium/discount Subscription premium/discount 10% 4.5% 9% 3.6% 8% 2.6% 7% 1.7% 6% - accretive above this 0.7% 5% - dilutive below this -0.3% 4% -1.2% 3% -2.2% 2% -3.1% 1% -4.1% 0% -5.0% -1% -6.0% -2% -6.9% -3% -7.5% -4% -7.5% -5% -7.5% -6% -7.5% -7% - subscribe above this -7.5% -8% - do not subscribe below this -7.5% -9% -7.5% -10% -7.5%

(Source: Stanford Chemist)

We can also rework the chart to show the NAV hit attributable to the rights offering dilution. The shape of the graph is exactly the same above, only the y-axis scale is different. We can see that the maximum NAV hit to RIV is -1.9%, no matter how wide the market discount of RIV is on expiration. Note that this graph assumes full subscription. If RIV is oversubscribed and management exercises the full 25% allotment, then the maximum NAV hit would increase to -2.2%. In contrast, if the rights offering is undersubscribed, then the NAV hit (or gain, if the offering is accretive) would be proportionately reduced.

(Source: Stanford Chemist)

What would the subscription pricing be if the expiry was today? With RIV trading at a -2.74% discount, 95% of the market price would give 92.4% NAV, which is just barely underneath the 92.5% threshold. The higher of the two values is 92.5% NAV, so the subscription price would take place at 92.5% of NAV, or at a -7.5% discount. If the offering were fully subscribed, the impact on NAV would be -1.9%.

UTG throwback

Let's compare this to Reaves Utility Income Fund's (UTG) rights offering, which was unfortunately dilutive to NAV no matter what the premium/discount of the fund was upon expiry.

(Source: Stanford Chemist)

Why would UTG structure the rights offering so that it is always dilutive no matter the expiry premium/discount value? The simple answer is that UTG management wanted to maximize the number of rights subscribed. Whereas as we showed above with RIV, it makes no financial sense to subscribe with your rights if the discount falls below a certain value.

With UTG, it always made sense to subscribe because you were always going to get a better price than the market price upon expiry. See how all of the points fall below the y=x trendline, indicating that the subscription premium/discount would always have been less than the expiry premium/discount. This meant that it would always have made sense to subscribe rather than to buy on the open market (assuming you wanted new shares).

(Source: Stanford Chemist)

Despite understanding this, I'm still not very happy with UTG's management's choice of subscription strategy. Given the current "thirst of yield" environment, I'm quite positive that UTG would have been able to significantly expand their asset size (though admittedly, maybe not to the full extent of oversubscription) even if they used a rights offering condition more akin to RIV's. UTG's rights offering could have been much less dilutive - if management wanted it to be.

UTG's subscription formula actually triggered a vicious cycle of sorts - the lower the premium/discount of the fund, the more dilutive the offering would be. Anticipating the NAV hit, investors may sell UTG off, further widening the discount, and the cycle continues. This is unlikely to happen with RIV because as we saw above, RIV's current discount of -2.74% already places it at the maximum NAV hit of -1.9%. Even if the discount of RIV were to widen further, the NAV hit would remain the same, hence no vicious cycle.

Pricing of RIV rights

Is the market valuing the rights appropriately? As we saw with UTG, the market undervalued UTG rights for a long time, with the rights trading as low as 10 cents when the intrinsic value was around 3-4 times higher.

Every 3 RIV rights allows you to subscribe for a 1 additional share of RIV at the subscription price. At a current NAV of $20.60 and market price of $20.04, the subscription would take place at 92.5% NAV, or $19.06. This is a $0.98 discount from the market price, so each right should be intrinsically worth 32.7 cents.

The latest quote for RIV rights is 30 cents. Therefore the market appears to be slightly undervaluing RIV rights. But as I explained in the primer, rights could trade below their intrinsic value, for example, if the demand for new shares are low, or if it is costly to short the common making arbitrage trades expensive.

But wait! We haven't considered the effect of dilution yet. Assuming full subscription, the NAV hit is -1.88%. This means that the dilution-adjusted NAV would be $20.21. Assuming that the premium/discount of the fund remains at -2.74% (a BIG "if"), the dilution-adjusted price would be $19.66. The subscription price would then only be a 60 cent discount to the adjusted market price, and therefore the value of each right should only be 20c.

(However, with UTG, the premium/discount of the fund did not remain constant when the new shares hit the market, it actually rose [i.e., the NAV was hit but the price was steady]. This suggests that the market had already priced in the effect of dilution - presumably, this was occurring from the moment that the offering was announced. As a consequence, the above "dilution-adjusted" rights pricing may not be accurate.)

In the graph below, I've plotted the intrinsic rights value, both nominal and dilution adjusted, for various premium/discount values of NAV assuming a NAV of $20.60 (the current NAV). One important feature stands out: below a certain discount value (-7.5% assuming no adjustment), the rights become worthless, because then it becomes cheaper to buy RIV shares on the open market than to subscribe for new shares.

(Source: Stanford Chemist)

The situation is again very different to that of UTG. It might be surprising to discover that UTG's rights were much more valuable than RIV's rights are - simply because UTG were offering the new shares at much more generous terms than RIV is (thus making UTG's offering much more dilutive). If UTG had been trading at a premium, the rights' intrinsic value would have skyrocketed.

(Source: Stanford Chemist)

Was the market drop an overreaction?

Here's where it gets interesting. When RIV went ex-rights on 10/11, the fund declined by about a dollar and 6 cents (falling from $21.11 to $20.05), reflecting the fact that the CEF automatically became less valuable as it traded without rights attached. As other fund-of-CEFs such as YYY and PCEF were basically flat for the day, we can assume that the -$1.06 (or -5.0%) decrease in the price of RIV is mostly due to the rights adjustment rather than any intrinsic changes in the underlying portfolio of the fund.

RIV Price data by YCharts

But if each rights is worth intrinsically about 33 cents (and with a last quote of 30 cents), then a drop of about $1 on ex-rights day appears to be an overreaction. In theory, the fund should only have dropped by 33 cents, or -1.6%, instead of -5.0%.

I hate to start with the premise that the market is "wrong", so if I've made a mistake in my calculations or logic, please do let me know! If this drop is indeed an overreaction, then RIV's premium/discount will have dropped by about 3% for no reason last week, suggesting that the fund is significantly more attractively priced now than before the ex-rights drop. This may indeed be what's happening as the discount is slowly creeping up, from -3.51% on the ex-rights day drop to -2.74% two days later.

Summary and strategy

RIV's rights offering is different from UTG's in many important ways. First, unlike UTG there is no "vicious cycle" with RIV (where a widening discount leads to more dilution, which leads to further widening). This makes RIV's offering automatically more shareholder-friendly than UTG's. The maximum NAV hit for RIV is -1.9%, or -2.2% if the fund is fully oversubscribed. If the premium/discount of RIV rises into premium territory towards expiration, the offering could even be accretive (unlike UTG, where it was guaranteed to be dilutive no matter the premium/discount value of the fund).

Secondly, unlike with UTG, the market appears to be valuing the rights correctly - so far. Actually, with UTG the rights price did open trading at close to the intrinsic value - but it inexplicably dropped to only a fraction of its intrinsic value in the subsequent weeks. We purchased rights at 20 cents for the Cambridge portfolio on the final day showing on the chart - but the rights actually rose to 30 cents or even higher on the following days, which could have enabled me to flip the rights for a quick 50% profit if I had wanted to. Those who purchased rights at 10 cents were looking at multi-bagger!

(Source: Interactive Brokers ticker chart)

Therefore, if you notice RIV rights drifting lower in the coming weeks before expiration (Nov. 9), it might be a nice short term trading strategy to buy the rights* and flip them when their price recovers for a quick profit. The risk is that if the rights price does not recover, then you will be forced to subscribe for new RIV shares and then sell these once they are assigned to you. A true arbitrage strategy would be to short RIV at the same time as buying the rights, but this would incur additional costs associated with short-selling.

Beginners summary

This section is for beginners who may just be interested to know what their choices are for this offering. I've made a flowchart to indicate what I think is the best plan for this. Note that this decision should be made as late as possible before expiry, and this may be broker-dependent - check with your broker when is the last day you can subscribe with your rights!

(Source: Stanford Chemist)

Any questions or comments? Feel free to leave in the comments section below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.