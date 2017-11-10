Wheeler Real Estate Is Not Going To Zero

Any liquidity crisis will be met with the cessation of the common unit distribution followed by a preferred stock distribution deferral. Neither is likely.

The debt ratio is 62%. This is nowhere near the level needed to send the stock to zero.

Wheeler Real Estate (NASDAQ:WHLR) has been one of the more difficult companies to analyze and figure out a profitable investment strategy. This is a company that has achieved goal after goal in a very shareholder unfriendly way. That means that shareholders have had to endure two reverse splits. Then followed record low pricing as the market just panicked and ran the other way. The superficial analysis of the consequences of these actions was that the stock was going to zero. Clearly management had other plans.

Source: Wheeler Real Estate Third-Quarter 2017 Earnings Supplement

To the shock of Mr. Market and most analyses, Wheeler Real Estate earned the distribution at the FFO (Funds From Operation) level. The company almost doubled its FFO in one quarter! This management was never weak. This management is definitely goal oriented. The goals previously achieved were just not market friendly.

From here, management needs to build a solid track record. But clearly the groundwork is being laid:

"For the three months ended September 30, 2017, the Company executed 34 lease renewals totaling 205,099 square feet at a weighted-average increase of $0.50 per square foot, representing an increase of 5.78% over prior rates. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, the Company executed 90 lease renewals totaling 492,963 square feet at a weighted-average increase of $0.27 per square foot, representing an increase of 3.13% over prior rates. In December 2016, at the time of the Village of Martinsville acquisition, a decrease in rent was anticipated for the 23,523 square foot space occupied by Office Max. The renewal occurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2017 at a premium to the Company's underwritten rental rate at the time of acquisition. If adjusted to exclude the Office Max renewal the weighted-average increase on renewals for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 would total $0.36 per square foot, representing an increase of 4.15% over prior rates." - Source: Wheeler Real Estate Third-Quarter 2017 Earnings Release

An even bigger shock to the market was the increase in rental rates. But one of the announced strategies when the company went on the acquisition binge was the ability to increase rents. So it should be no surprise that management was able to increase rents.

Make no mistake, Wheeler does have far too much dependency on Bi-Lo. That dependency could provide some unpleasant surprises down the road. But right now, this management is doing exactly as it has done in the past. This management is setting goals and achieving them. This time around though the goals appear to be shareholder friendly. So maybe management is finally learning the proper way to run a public company.

Source: Wheeler Real Estate Earnings Supplement Third-Quarter 2017

The biggest source of panic and misinformation has to be the idea that the stock will go to zero. As shown above, the debt-to-gross asset value is well within conformance and actually quite low for a REIT. That debt ratio is nowhere near financial trouble.

Bears can argue that the company overpaid for its properties. But banks do not take loans without an appraisal. Usually banks choose the appraiser. Plus banks do not take loans that will not perform. So an "opinion" that the company overpaid for its properties flies in the face of company and bank documentation. Clearly, the banks have faith in this company. The best thing the company can do to combat the bear line of reasoning is to continue to show increased earnings. That supposed earnings progress was impossible.

That being said, anyone who purchases the common units does have a lot of leverage. As shown above and in the earnings supplements, there is an awful lot of preferred stock in the structure. Those preferred shares are currently a lot safer, and the bear attacks have beaten their prices down too. So investment in the preferred units may be a profitable proposal to some. But any liquidity crisis will be met with a common distribution reduction or elimination followed by the preferred stock distribution or elimination. Right now, neither appears very likely. That completely discredits the idea that the stock will go to zero.

But shareholders need to keep their eyes on Bi-Lo. For the time being, as Bi-Lo (and to some extent Winn Dixie) goes, so goes the company. Bi-Lo did close some stores. Management has so far been very successful replacing the tenant. As long as that continues, expect this speculative partnership to do well with occasional bumps. Plus Bi-Lo will decrease in importance as a tenant in the future.

But management is proving all the panic and cursory analysis to be completely unfounded. This management has been very difficult and extremely hard to analyze. That makes this management unpredictable to many and puts the stock in the dog house. But that is good news for speculators. As this management learns how to survive in the public realm, this partnership will slowly be properly revalued. The first goal has to be to keep the distribution covered with the proper cushion ratios. After that the debt structure needs to become more conventional. Management needs a little time. But a detailed review reveals this management has been setting and meeting goals for some time. Now those goals are shareholder friendly. These partnership units are probably an easy but very speculative double over the next five years.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WHLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy some preferred or more WHLR at any time.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.