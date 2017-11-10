Gold: Stay Strong

Gold has picked up the pace this week, up ~1% since Monday, after being little changed last week. Volumes traded are relatively strong. But the open interest has declined since the start of the week, suggesting that the upward pressure is the result of short-covering rather than fresh buying.

Friendlier macro forces for gold

The current bout of short-covering is probably due to a positive swing in macro forces. While the dollar remains little changed, pressured lower by falling U.S. bond yields, U.S. real rates have accelerated their declines in recent days.

This confirms my initial conjecture that the macro backdrop should become increasingly friendly toward gold and the rest of the precious metals complex in the remainder of the year. I expect these positive macro forces to remain present in the months ahead, which should prompt some speculators to rebuild long positioning in gold. Although ETF investors have remained on the sidelines this week -- my estimates show that ETF investors have reduced their long exposure by a small 2 tonnes since Monday -- I expect some inflows later this year.

Brighter sentiment in the physical market

In the physical market, gold physical demand appears to have picked up of late, especially in Asia. My discussions with some physical traders in the gold market give me the feeling that sentiment is getting brighter due to stronger demand. In India, rates are back into premiums, as demand is strengthening ahead of the wedding season. In China, premiums have also strengthened thanks to stronger safe haven demand on the back of ongoing geopolitical tensions. This could suggest that the current buying pressure in gold is not purely speculatively driven; rather, physical demand also pushes prices higher.

Review of WGC's gold demand trends for Q3 2017

This week, the World Gold Council released interesting statistics on gold demand for the previous quarter. Let's take a closer look.

The WGC estimates that gold demand over the corresponding period was at its lowest since Q3 2009. Surprisingly, gold prices were up 3.3% over the corresponding period. According to the WGC, gold demand totaled 915 tonnes in Q3 2017, down 86.1 tonnes or 9% year over year.

This was caused by a notable decline in investment demand (-93.3 tonnes or 28% year over year) due to slower ETF inflows. Although ETF demand was positive (+19.9 tonnes), it was much lower than that that in Q3 2016 (+144.3 tonnes). But bar and coin demand picked up 32.1 tonnes, or 17% year over year, thanks to the comeback of Chinese investors.

Jewelry demand was down 16.6 tonnes, or 3% year over year, in Q3 2017, which was largely driven by India (-37.8 tonnes or 25%) and slightly offset by China (+ 18.7 tonnes or 13%).

On the positive side, central bank demand lifted their gold reserves by 22.2 tonnes, or 25% year over year, in Q3 2017. This was essentially due to Russia, Turkey, and Kazakhstan, accounting for 90% of the total central bank buying.

How to play GLD

SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) has strengthened so far this week, confirming my conjecture that $120 would act as a support.

GLD has witnessed higher lows since October, which suggests that the consolidation phase that began in September is nearly complete. GLD is back above its 20-day moving average, which is indicative of a positive sentiment.

That said, further upside is needed to attract momentum-based buyers. Ideally, GLD should break above its recent high of $124 to make sure that the consolidation phase is complete. Also, the 20-day moving average should move back above its 50-day moving average to produce a bullish technical configuration.

For short-term-oriented traders, $120 is a key level to watch. A break below it would suggest that the consolidation is not totally complete and GLD could fall further toward $118. Although this is not my base case, this is a risk that traders should be aware of.

As far as I am concerned, as long as the downtrend line from the all-time high is not breached, I will leave my long GLD positioning unchanged. I recognize that GLD has proven disappointing of late, so it is important to remain open-minded. But for now, I am not worried about the recent weakness because it is not abnormal to see a retest of the downtrend line after a bullish breakout pattern.

As you can see in my trade summary table (at the end of the article), I built a long position in the French stock market early in May, ahead of the French elections, because I viewed the bullish breakout pattern as meaningful. This suggested to me that the market was changing its working hypothesis from bearish (deflation, weak economy, etc.) to bearish (reflation, stronger economy, etc.). While my long position was stress tested in June-July, I have been proven correct to keep this long position and set a stop-loss just below the downtrend line.

Bullish breakout in the French stock market (CAC 40):

Although my position was small, I think that the risk/reward ratio of this position was excellent.

Going back to GLD, I adopt the same attitude. I continue to play the bullish breakout, acknowledging that my long GLD position can be further stress tested as this is how the markets tend to operate. In this context, I am not worried because my position is clearly established, my stop-loss levels are well-defined, and I know how much I can lose in the worst-case scenario.

