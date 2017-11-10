Enterprise Products Partners: Keep The Faith

The management has an even better track record of deploying capital in the NGL space, which has made this MLP an industry titan.

The MLP believes that this way, it can create greater value for the unit-holders over the long-run, and I think investors should trust the management.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) will slow down the quarterly increases in distribution. The news may seem bad, particularly since this Houston, Texas-based MLP comes with an incredible track record of rewarding unit-holders by consistently growing distributions, but I believe the MLP will still generate strong returns for the unit-holders.

Enterprise Products Partners is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies whose assets include roughly 50,000 miles of natural gas and liquids pipelines, as well as storage facilities, processing plants, and deepwater docks that are used for exporting crude oil, NGL and refined products. The MLP’s asset base, however, is heavily tilted towards NGLs. Enterprise Products owns some of the largest NGL pipeline systems in the US, such as the 8,000-mile long Mid-America Pipeline System or the 1,900-mile-long South Texas NGL Pipeline System.

Enterprise Products has rewarded investors by growing distributions for 53 consecutive quarters. But the MLP has recently said that it will “moderate the quarterly increase” starting from the third quarter of this year for which it declared a cash distribution of $0.4225 per unit. That was up $0.0025 per unit from Q2-2017 and the company has said that it could continue going at this rate through 2018. This means that the company’s distribution growth, on a sequential basis, will drop to 0.6% from 1.2% or higher seen in recent quarters. Similarly, on a year-over-year basis, the distribution growth, which was 5% or higher in the previous quarter, could decline to 2.4%.

At the same time, Enterprise Products has said that those unit-holders who have been reinvesting the dividend by buying the MLP’s units will get a smaller discount. The MLP has said that it will reduce the DRIP discount to 2.5% from 5% following Q4-2017 distributions which will be paid in February.

Enterprise Products is slowing down unit-holder payouts, but that’s because the MLP wants to self-fund its capital expenditure. Most MLPs rely heavily on equity capital markets to fund their investment, but Enterprise Products wants to reduce its reliance on outside capital by self-funding its $2 billion to $3 billion per year of organic CapEx and the above-mentioned measures will help the company in achieving this objective. The company’s management believes that by slowing distribution growth, it can create greater value for unit-holders. And I believe investors should trust the management.

That’s because firstly, Enterprise Products has proven that it is a solid operator that can deliver strong financial and operational results, even in a tough business environment. This was evident from the latest quarterly results.

The MLP recently released its third-quarter results in which it posted 4.9% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $1.32 billion and 8.9% increase in distributable cash flows (DCF) to $1.06 billion. In the first nine months of this year, Enterprise Products Partners has reported 4.4% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $4.07 billion and 5.6% increase in DCF to $3.24 billion. The MLP also reported flat growth in quarterly gross operating margin from the four segments to $1.30 billion, though for the first nine months, the metric rose 7.3% from last year to $4.16 billion. Enterprise Products Partners also ended the third quarter with a healthy coverage ratio of 1.2x.

The growth in earnings and DCF was driven by an increase in volumes. I think the company’s operational performance in the third quarter was particularly impressive when it reported an across the board increase in volumes at liquids pipelines, natural gas pipelines, natural gas processing, marine terminal, and equity NGL production volumes, even though the hurricane Harvey disrupted its operations in Texas. The storm had a negative impact on the company’s core NGL Pipelines segment as well as the relatively smaller Crude Oil Pipelines and Petrochemical & Refined Products segments. Overall, the natural gas and liquids pipeline transportation volumes climbed 4.1% in the third quarter to 8.55 million boe per day while marine terminal volumes rose 1.6% to 1.27 million barrels per day. In the first nine months, the pipeline transportation volumes increased 2.8% from the same period last year to 8.54 million boe per day while marine terminal volumes climbed 4.3% to 1.38 million barrels per day.

Enterprise Products’ financial health also remains decent for an MLP that has no IDR. At the end of the third quarter, the MLP had $24.9 billion of principal debt outstanding. The company carried a leverage ratio (debt-to-adj. EBITDA) of 4.3x, after adjusting for the partial equity treatment of the hybrid debt securities.

Secondly, Enterprise Products has done an incredible job of building an enviable asset base that spreads across the entire NGL value chain starting from gas gathering assets to ethane export plant. The company has interest in almost 20,000 miles of NGL pipelines, 26 natural gas processing plants, 15 NGL fractionators, 178.3 million barrels of NGL storage and export facilities that can handle ethane, polymer-grade propylene, liquefied petroleum gas in addition to crude oil and refined products. No other MLP has a bigger portfolio of NGL-focused assets. Enterprise Products’ management has built this asset base from scratch through years of investment. This has given it a sustainable competitive advantage that will be difficult for any competitor to replicate.

Enterprise Products intends to continue expanding its NGL footprint. The company is working on roughly $9 billion of growth projects which will come online through 2019, and almost 77% of that capital will go towards NGL and petrochemical projects. Enterprise Products is developing two Orla Gas processing plants and the shin Oak NGL pipeline in the Permian Basin which will significantly expand the MLP’s NGL footprint in the Permian Basin. The Orla plants will start up next year while the NGL pipeline will come online in 2019. Two of the company’s biggest projects, the propane dehydrogenation (PDH) and isobutane dehydrogenation (iBDH) plants at Mont Belvieu, Texas, will take it further down the NGL value chain. Through these two projects, the company will consume low-cost NGL to produce high value 750,000 tons per year of polymer-grade propylene (PDH plant) and 425,000 tons per year of isobutylene (iBDH plant). The company will start the PDH plant later this month while iBDH plant will come online in early-2019. These projects will fuel earnings and DCF growth in the coming quarters and will further strengthen the MLP's dominating position in the NGL space.

Moving forward, Enterprise Products intends to self-fund nearly all of this expansion. That’s a positive development. This way, the MLP will avoid shareholder dilution and post strong levels of DCF per unit growth. That should have a positive impact on the MLP’s units. Enterprise Products could outperform its peers and generate solid returns for unit-holders, even as the distribution growth slows down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.