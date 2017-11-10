LendingClub: Some Perspective

Most of the impacts are short-term adjustments to the credit model or temporary market conditions.

LendingClub (LC) plunged 16% in the first day of trading following Q3 results after taking a hit leading into earnings. Despite record revenues, the market was highly displeased with projections even considering a highly attractive valuation.

The stock now amazingly trades towards the levels seen back in 2016 right after the CEO fraud issues that questioned the very future of LendingClub. Is now the ultimate time to buy the stock?

Investors need to take a high view of the company and not get so focused on guidance versus estimates. The company reported net revenues of $154 million in Q3 and guided towards Q4 revenues of over $160 million. The previous record was $151 million.

Source: LendingClub Q3'17 presentation

Sure, revenue estimates were a lot higher, but LendingClub only has an enterprise value now around $1 billion with roughly $800 million cash and loan investments on the balance sheet. Maybe investors don't actually dig into the details that the fintech implemented a new credit model at the end of September that impacted short-term results.

Ultimately, LendingClub gave numerous excuses for a revenue snag from the Q3 hurricanes to the Equifax (EFX) issue freezing certain consumer credit scores to the 5th-generation credit model. All of these issues are either minor hits to long-term growth or short-term impacts that will resolve themselves over time. In fact, the new credit model will eventually help the fintech target marketing to better borrower candidates rather than existing ones that turn problematic by either prepaying loans or defaulting on the loan.

Investors need to consider that LendingClub survived the near death experience of investor classes like banks exiting from the platform, yet finds itself at record revenues now. These adjustment to the online lending platform will take place from time to time, but growth in the online lending marketplace is all but certain when loan applications are up 58% over last year.

The company will hit road bumps when embarking on a new frontier like online lending. The key is to taking advantage of the dips when the market loses faith in the business model.

The below chart highlights how revenues are headed back up while the stock price is disconnected and trading at lows. Once updated, the revenue totals hit $547 million and around $578 million for the full year once incorporating the Q4 target.

LC data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that investors need to take a step back and see the big picture highlighted in my previous research. Most of the hiccups with Q4 guidance are related to short-term impacts that don't alter the long-term strategy. LendingClub is an exceptional bargain trading with an EV closing in on $1 billion while rapidly growing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.