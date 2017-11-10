Newell Brands: Time To Renew, Appeal Increases

There is a lot new about Newell Brands (NWL) since I last looked at the prospects for the company in this premium article from September. In that article, I concluded that the company was struggling to deliver on its earnings promise, and while a 7% earnings yield looked appealing, I was put off by high leverage ratios.

I concluded to start buying if shares hit the $40 level, looking to average down. Fortunately, shares never hit those levels before gapping down, following very soft results, which increased the focus on the leveraged state of the balance sheet, following the purchase of Jarden. While pro-forma earnings multiples stand at just 10 times, realistic earnings are quite a bit lower, as leverage remains very high. While Newell looks cheap, I do not have enough confidence to initiate a "full" position.

A Consumer Products Business

Newell is in essence a house full of a wide range of consumer products brands used by half a billion consumers on a daily basis. Annual sales of $15 billion are divided across categories such as live, learn, work, and play. Actual product categories include sports, food, baby, writing, outdoor, and safety, among others.

Newell is still in process of delivering on the promises of the purchase of Jarden which closed about one and a half year ago. Since that deal closed, shares have lost about a third of their value, having fallen from $45 to $30 while the market has seen a major move higher.

There is not much wrong about the business, Newell is posting sales of $15 billion and is very profitable. The problem is that of leverage as net debt of $10.6 billion translates into a roughly 4 times leverage multiple.

Rapid Slowdown, In Part By One-Offs

Third quarter results have been disastrous based on the headline results. Sales fell 7.0% to $3.7 billion, driven by divestitures as core sales growth came in at 0.4%. That marks quite a dramatic slowdown from the 2.5% core growth number posted in Q2. While hurricanes can explain this in part, it marks quite a big slowdown for such a diversified business in favourable economic conditions.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share, 8 cents more than the year before. Net earnings were up 10 cents to $0.48 per share. The good news is that the discrepancy between adjusted and reported earnings is narrowing slightly as the gap remains large. The company splits out eight line items which cause this discrepancy, including losses on divestitures, transaction costs, debt retirement costs, still ongoing integration costs, and amortisation charges. It is hard to make up which is the fair earnings rate, but it seems safe to assume true earnings power comes in anywhere between the GAAP and adjusted earnings metrics.

For the year, adjusted earnings are now seen at $2.80-2.85 per share based on sales of $14.7-14.8 billion. The company can use all of its earnings which it can get. Holding nearly $800 million in cash, net debt now stands at $10.7 billion as cash flow generation is poor. While the pro forma earnings multiple of 10 looks highly appealing, GAAP earnings are a different story at 16-17 times earnings. This is certainly the case, given the amount of debt.

The company guides for normalised operating margins of 15%. That works out to $2.2 billion based on projected full year revenues, or $2.8 billion in adjusted EBITDA after adding back depreciation and amortisation charges. This translates into a near 4 times leverage ratio, despite recent divestitures.

Perhaps even worse, Newell has authorised a billion dollar buyback program. While it might be well-timed, leverage is still relatively high. The good news is that the program has a three-year authorisation as Newell needs cash flows to reduce leverage. After all, it is paying out nearly $1 per share in dividends. While this looks low in relation to $2.80 per share in adjusted earnings, the payout ratio is quite a bit higher compared to GAAP earnings.

A Bit Of An Overreaction

Investors might have overreacted to the Q3 results in which core sales growth slowed down dramatically, yet remained positive. Disappointing is the 40 basis point deleveraging in adjusted margins to 15.0%, in part driven by a change in the business mix as well as higher resin costs, following outages in the Houston area in the aftermath of the hurricanes. "Comforting" in this light is to see a 100 basis point deterioration in gross margins, implying that S&GA has been trending lower, in part driven by realisation of costs synergies which in itself is comforting.

The rapid slowdown in comparable sales growth is worrying, as investors fear that Newell focuses on the wrong channels and that cheap (foreign) competition hurts its brands, even if it operates in niche segments and enjoys great brand popularity. On the other hand, the past quarter has been messy as well, given the hurricanes, a soft back-to-school season, issues with resin suppliers as well as the Toys R Us bankruptcy. Following the latest disappointment, the company is cutting the lower end of its guidance by 15 cents after it already cut the guidance following the hurricanes. That is worrying, but I wonder if the market has been overreacting.

Following this move, I have initiated a third of my targeted "full" position. Earnings yields look appealing, but deleveraging is needed, the gap between adjusted and reported earnings needs to close, and management has to deliver on its promises. Judging from the fact that I have only initiated a third of my position after shares are down half from their highs at $60, you can realize that I do not have full confidence on management delivering.

