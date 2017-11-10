Boeing's Huge China Contract Extends Market Dominance

Despite the huge run up in the Boeing stock price, it still has room to go higher.

Boeing is also the prime contractor for the missile defense systems heading for Korea and Japan.

Boeing (BA) Market Dominance in Commercial Aircraft

In a recent news item on Seeking Alpha, sales and deliveries for the year of Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) versus Boeing were compared. After adjusting for cancellations, Airbus orders for the year through October 24th stood at 288 while Boeing orders were 538.

Boeing widened its lead in the fastest growing market on the planet (China) with its announcement today (November 9th) of 300 planes ordered by China.

Details on Boeing's deals in China seekingalpha.com Boeing (NYSE:BA) said it signed an agreement for 300 airplanes during a ceremony in Beijing valued at more than $37B at list prices. The deal was part of the U.S. trade mission to China, and was signed

Of course, some of those orders may have been included in a previous announcement of a similar number of orders in 2015 in conjunction with the visit to the U.S. by Chinese President, Xi Jinping. The product mix was significantly different and Boeing has delivered many planes to China since then but there may be some overlap as mentioned in this article.

Boeing signs deal to sell 300 planes worth $37 billion to China finance.yahoo.com BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said it signed an agreement on Thursday to sell 300 planes to China Aviation Supplies Holding Company worth $37 billion ...

The article is also informative about Boeing's improving relationship with China.

The Wall Street Journal reported that United Continental is considering replacing wide body planes with Boeing 767 passenger jets. Also, from another Seeking Alpha news item reporting on that WSJ article:

"Boeing stopped making the passenger version of the 767 three years ago but now is looking at ways to restart production of the plane to meet emerging demand from airlines seeking to replace aging jets in the next several years, according to the report."

This is not a done deal but could open up another new source of sales and revenue for Boeing not already included in future guidance and expectations.

Missile Defense Systems offer additional sales growth

In this Seeking Alpha news about Boeing, the President has asked Congress for emergency funding of $4 billion for missile defense systems for its allies against North Korea. Boeing is the primary contractor for those anti-ballistic missiles.

Maybe it is "only" $4 billion and all of it will not go to Boeing, but in our book every billion helps.

Analysts Loved Boeing's Q3 report

Also from Seeking Alpha news, analysts had good things to say about the future demand for Boeing aircraft.

"BA is in an "extended execution sweet spot," which could boost cash flow per share to $23 and higher by 2020 with beat-and-raise potential from 787 block extensions, says Cowen's Cai von Rumohr."

"Seaport Global's Josh Sullivan sees ample room for upside in FY 2017 and beyond with 737-MAX production ramping and the early stage of Boeing Global Services."

After the earnings report the stock fell 3%, probably because the positive results were already baked into the run up YTD (year to date) of 66%. But the slight drop in price is only a blip in the bigger picture.

Boeing is still in a strong upward trend and its fundamentals support the trend. The slide presentation by Boeing at the 2017 Bernstein's 33rd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference included the projected future addressable market for Boeing in the slide below:

That totals to $7.5 trillion over ten years, or an average of $750 billion per year. Of course, there is an upward demand slope so the early years will be smaller with more in the later years. In the trailing 12-month period Boeing revenues totaled $93 billion. So, there remains significant room for additional growth.

More to Come

Our Friedrich algorithm still likes BA stock and shows that is still has room to grow before becoming overbought. The Friedrich chart below shows that the current price (Wall Street Price), shown in white, is very close to our Buy Price (Oversold), shown in green. It is also illustrates how much the current price is below our estimated fair value (Main Street Price), shown in yellow, and how much further it has to rise before reaching our Overbought Price.

The Friedrich data file shown below illustrates the relative consistency in the ratios that count most to us: FROIC (Forward FCF, or free cash flow, return on invested capital), Friedrich Cash Machine (FCF generation as a percent of revenue). We focus on FCF because that is the true lifeblood of successful companies.

A "warning" was recently issued on BA by Friedrich but this was due to two consecutive, slightly negative results in revenue growth. We believe, as the market does, that this problem will be in the rear view mirror for BA soon due to the increase in orders. Warnings are merely a reason to look closer to determine whether or not there is trouble on the horizon. In this case the opposite is true so we will ignore the warning.

The Dividend Story

BA dividend growth has been nothing short of spectacular over the last five years. The dividend has grown annually for seven years. Prior to that the dividend was not a good reason to buy BA. Today, we think that story has changed.

That is why we recently included BA as one of the 13 original holdings in our just launched Friedrich Model Dividend Growth Portfolio. The portfolio balances the need for current and rising income with the potential market-beating capital appreciation. The average yield is 3% for the portfolio. The current yield for BA is 2.2%.

The real story behind the BA dividend is the growth rate and the future potential for additional growth. The payout ratio stands at just below 50%. The company has $10.8 billion in debt with cash of $10.3 billion (and rising).

This is a good start! The current dividend represented a 19.8% increase from the previous rate. The dividend has tripled over the past five years. This is a result of both rising cash flow and a decrease in shares outstanding, trends we believe will continue well into the future.

The company continues to generate enough cash flow to keep these trends going which should propel the stock (and dividend) higher.

Conclusion

Boeing is ranked as a Buy by Friedrich Global Research at this time. If the price of the stock were to drop below $259.50 we would increase our rating to a Strong Buy.

