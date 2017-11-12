52 Straight Distribution Hikes, An 8% Yield, Big IDR Deal Will Aid Future Growth For LP

Looking for shareholder-friendly companies with high yields? Holly Energy Partners (HEP) might fit the bill - it's amassed a huge 52 consecutive quarter record of raising distributions.

The company also just closed a deal in late October, which swaps out the GP's incentive distribution rights and interests for common units. Holly Frontier Corp. (HFC), which owns the GP rights, also agreed to waive $2.5M in distributions over the first 12 quarters, in order to support the distribution coverage.

Deal Terms:

"Holly Energy and HEP Logistics Holdings, L.P. ("HEP GP"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of HollyFrontier and the general partner of HEP, have entered into a definitive agreement to eliminate the incentive distribution rights held by HEP GP and convert HEP GP's 2% general partner interest in Holly Energy into a non-economic interest in exchange for the issuance by Holly Energy of 37,250,000 of its common units to HEP GP, representing total equity value of $1.25 billion based on Holly Energy's previous closing day price of $33.56. In addition, HollyFrontier has agreed to waive $2.5 million of limited partner cash distributions for each of 12 consecutive quarters beginning with the first quarter the units issued as consideration are eligible to receive distributions. Upon closing of the transaction, HollyFrontier will hold approximately 59.6 million Holly Energy common units, representing approximately 59% of the outstanding common units, with a market value of $2.0 billion based on Holly Energy's previous closing day price." (Source: HEP site)

HEP and HFC share the same management. CEO Damiris commented on the IDR deal on the Q3 '17 earnings release:

"We are pleased to announce this important transaction for both Holly Energy and HollyFrontier. Eliminating the general partner's IDRs and the economic GP interest will strongly enhance Holly Energy's ability to pursue growth opportunities and manage its business over the long-term by decreasing its cost of capital, and providing increased transparency on the value of HollyFrontier's ownership in Holly Energy."

Upon closing, HFC will own approximately 59% of the outstanding HEP units with the market value of approximately $2 billion.

In Q2 '17, HEP paid the GP a total of $18.69M in IDR and GP interest distributions, and paid out a total of $59.37M in distributions, at a level of $.6325/common unit:

In Q3 '17, the IDR and GP interest payment disappeared, and the total payout was $63.012M, at a rate of $.645/common unit:

(Source: HEP Q3 '17 10-Q)

Here's a rough sketch of how the IDR swap played out in Q3. We compared Q2 and Q3 total common and GP distributions vs. the GP payouts in Q2 to see the approximate impact of the IDR deal. It appears that the GP may have received $2.8M more in Q3 than in Q2:

Going deeper into this, part of the overall $3.88M increase in total distributions paid out in Q2 and Q3 '17 also was the $.0125/unit increase in the distribution/unit from $.6325 in Q2 to $.6425 in Q3. Based upon a weighted average of 64.32M units, the $.0125 hike/unit increased the total payout by ~$804K in Q3 '17.

On the Q3 earnings call, the CEO elaborated further on the deal's near-term effect on distribution coverage:

"In general, our intent is to grow the distribution - to pay distributions with the coverage ratio greater than 1. Obviously, this quarter had a one-off. We also - and to be fair, the IDR Simplification was going to be somewhat dilutive from a coverage perspective in the first year here. So, we’ve got that to chew through. But in long run, we would expect to continue to grow the distribution with coverage ratio of greater than 1." "Coverage was (also) adversely affected by a onetime $2.9 million negative adjustment related to over-billing on a crude gathering contract with HollyFrontier. Without this adjustment, coverage would have been 0.99 times."

Over the past four quarters, HEP has averaged ~ $59M in DCF/quarter, with good growth year-over-year. However, with an ongoing total distribution of ~$63M, it'll have to pump that figure up by ~ 7% to get to 1x coverage.

Distributions

Like many of the LPs we've covered, HEP pays in a Feb.-May-Aug.-Nov. cycle. Unit holders receive a K-1 at tax time. You can track HEP's current price and yield in our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables (in the Basic Materials section).

Note: Investing in LPs and MLPs may present tax complications when done in an IRA. Additionally, since LPs usually make tax-deferred distributions, you'd reap more tax benefits by holding them in a non-IRA account. Please consult your accountant about this issue.

Options

We've added this February trade to our Cash Secured Puts Table, where you can see more details on this and over 25 other trades. HEP's out-of-the-money $30.00 put strike had a bid of $.85 at press time, which would give you a breakeven of $29.15, ~$1.00 below HEP's 52-week low of $30.10.

HEP's call options aren't that attractive currently, but you can see over 25 other income-producing trades daily in our Covered Calls Table.

Earnings

HEP turned in a strong Q3 earnings report - revenues grew 19%, EPU rose 100%, EBITDA was up 16%, and DCF jumped 20% year over year.

Valuations

We've updated this midstream valuations table with HEP's Q3 earnings in order to compare it to other midstream firms we've covered in our articles, including MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP), PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX), Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP), Delek Logistics Partners (DKL), Arc Logistics Partners (NYSE:ARCX), Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP), and Plains All American Pipeline (PAA).

HEP has lower than average distribution coverage (at 1.01x), and a comparatively lower but still attractive yield of 7.84%. It's also getting premium valuations for price/DCF, price/book, and price/sales, most likely due to its long record of distribution increases.

Analysts' Estimates and Targets

It's a mixed bag for estimate revisions - HEP has received two earnings estimate upgrades for 2018 in the past week, but has also gotten two downgrades. Estimate dollar figures have inched up over the past week for 2017 full year and Q4 2017.

Performance

Although HEP has outperformed the benchmark Alerian ETF (AMLP) year to date and over the past year, it has lagged the general market.

Financials

The comparative decline over the past year in HEP's financial numbers isn't totally alarming, but it certainly doesn't help the buy thesis. Management needs to reverse this trend, if possible.

HEP has the second-highest debt/equity in this group, and its net debt/EBITDA is slightly above the group average. Its ROE and operating margin are still much higher than average, even if they have declined a bit over the past year.

Debt

"HEP has a $1.4 billion senior secured revolving credit facility (the 'Credit Agreement') expiring in July 2022. The Credit Agreement is available to fund capital expenditures, investments, acquisitions, distribution payments and working capital and for general partnership purposes. The Credit Agreement is also available to fund letters of credit up to a $50 million sub-limit, and it contains an accordion feature giving us the ability to increase the size of the facility by up to $300 million with additional lender commitments." (Source: HEP Q3 '17 10-Q) "As of September 30th, HEP had approximately $1.2 billion of total debt outstanding. In July, HEP’s credit agreement was amended, increasing the size of the facility from $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion, and extending the maturity to July of 2022. In September, we also completed a tack-on offering of $100 million to our 6% senior notes due in 2024. Our increased liquidity position will help fund the SLC and Frontier pipeline acquisitions." (Source: Q3 earnings call)

HEP was in compliance with its debt covenants as of September 30, 2017.

(Source: HEP Q3 '17 10-Q)

Risks

Dilution: As the CEO pointed out, the IDR deal will be dilutive to the distribution coverage for the next year. We'll probably see coverage at sub-1X ratios for the next few quarters, particularly if it keeps raising the payouts.

Debt: HEP's debt/equity load has risen from 2.82 to 3.36, and its net debt/EBITDA leverage has risen slightly, from 4.03 to 4.17, over the past year. As you'll see in the Financials section, it now has the second-highest debt/equity ratio in the peer group which we follow, and continues to be a bit above average in its net debt/EBITDA ratio.

Counterparty Risk-Deferred Revenues: In the third quarter of 2017, HEP recognized roughly $750,000 of deferred revenue from prior shortfalls billed to shippers. And as of 9/30/17, HEP carried a total of $14.8 million of deferred revenue on its balance sheet (way up from $8M in Q2 '17), and in the fourth quarter of 2017, it "anticipates recognizing approximately $4.8 million of deferred revenue." (Q3 earnings call)

As long as it can keep getting paid these amounts, and not have to write it off, it's actually adding to its cash flow. That $4.8M would certainly help the coverage ratio in Q4.

Positive Factors

1. Location - As we've pointed out in previous articles, HEP has a strong presence in the very active Permian Basin, which is one of the lowest-cost producing areas, where the breakeven is estimated to be somewhere around $32/barrel.

2. Growth Projects: Back in August, management announced it had entered into agreements to acquire the remaining 50% interest in the Frontier Aspen Pipeline, and the remaining 75% interest in the Salt Lake City Pipeline from affiliates of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., for an aggregate purchase price of $250 million in cash (HEP currently owns 50% of Frontier and 25% of SLC).

The acquired interest in both pipelines is expected to generate approximately $23 million in annual forecasted EBITDA, which would represent ~7 to 8% contribution to HEP's current $297 trailing EBITDA.

(Source: HEP site)

Summary

We rate HEP a hold, but we may sneak in the back door via selling out-of-the-money puts way below HEP's current price for a much lower breakeven, as listed in the Options section of this article.

This company has a good history of growth (17% CAGR for EBITDA and 16% CAGR for DCF since its 2004 IPO), and effective management, but it'll struggle with distribution coverage over the next few quarters, and it remains to be seen if the market will punish it for it or not.

