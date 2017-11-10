2 High Quality U.K. Dividend Stocks For Your Portfolio.

In a market that is setting one record after another, some may wonder if there are any stocks offering a good dividend and capital appreciation. In this article, we take a look across the pond to the UK.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) recently reported strong earnings for the third quarter with income up 8% to GBP $6.5B YTD. They improved their statutory profit by 38% to GBP 4.5B thereby proving their business model is performing well.

Lloyds is the UK’s largest and top-ranked digital bank; they boast 13.2M online customers, 9M active on mobile. That is a big footprint giving the company an economic moat.

Lloyds' mortgage book is very safe and their portfolio of residential real estate is at an average LTV of 40%. Interested viewers can view facts from the earnings release here.

Are Brexit Fears real or justified?

Fear is a tricky word isn't it?

The great Brexit vote knocked the heck out of this stock in June of 2016 when it was trading in the $4s. In a matter of a few sessions, the stock dropped over 40% in a fear trade to a capitulation low of $2.47. Fast forward 17 months and Brexit uncertainty still exists, my question is why?

Here is 5-year chart to show future potential outcomes

I see a firm bottom at the green line around the $3.40 level. My next target price is the red line of resistance at the $4.45-$4.50 level.

Moody's upgrade

Moody's upgrades Lloyds Banking Group's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings to Aa3. Here is what Moody's had to say in their commentary that backs up my thesis.

The upgrade of the BCA to a3 reflects Lloyds' improved asset risk, stable capital levels and Moody's expectation that Lloyds' profitability will continue to increase as the bank benefits from lower legacy conduct charges and cost reductions, despite the agency's expectations of a more challenging macroeconomic environment ahead. Moody's believes that Lloyds has now booked the bulk of charges related to its mis-selling of Payment Protection Insurance (PPI), and expects that these costs will decline relative to previous years given current levels of provisions and the Financial Conduct Authority's imposition of an August 2019 deadline for customers to claim compensation. Lloyds has taken a cumulative GBP18 billion in PPI-related charges since 2011.

Lloyds is the UK's main bank, management just told everyone on the last call that they see no deterioration of debt in their portfolio. Everything is going along just fine, property values have increased and the UK consumer seems to be doing well.

The company's biggest issue is continuing misconduct charges that the government extended until 2019. The good news is they have GBP 19B to pay out claims. When they are done, what is left over will go back to company coffers.

In my opinion, Lloyds Banking Group should be trading in the mid $4 range now. I like it right here and believe that any pullback from this level is a fantastic opportunity to pick up a great company at a bargain. At this price, the stock yields nearly 4%; couple that with a potential stock buyback and continued earnings growth and you have a winner.

UK Pharma Pick

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) is a global healthcare company trading at a 7-year low today. The stock is currently yielding a 5.7% dividend as of this morning.

The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, V trading vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

The Company makes a range of prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The Pharmaceuticals business discovers, develops and commercializes medicines to treat a range of acute and chronic diseases. The Vaccines business provides vaccines for people of all ages from babies and adolescents to adults and older people. The Consumer Healthcare business develops and markets products in Wellness.

GlaxoSmithKline, which I will refer to as GSK, recently reported earnings that were in line with expectations only to see the stock sell off around 15% to fall from the low $40 range to a pre-market yearly low of $35.57.

Management posted new sales of $1.7B pounds, with many new products in the pipeline. Here is a clip from the call.

Buy Low Sell High: Why I Took A Position In GSK At 7-year Lows.

I am a chartist or at least I consider myself one with my own unique twist. I like to buy stocks in capitulation at multi-year lows. It can be a real challenge as stocks can stay oversold as well as overbought for long periods of time.

I bought GSK this morning before the open at $35.56.

Here are two charts to gain a little perspective.

First up is a Y.T.D. chart showing the dramatic drop following the last earnings report. I believe the selloff is overdone and GSK will likely rally nicely over the coming months. In my opinion, this is yet another final shakeout before the breakout that recently occurred in my other favorite oil stock BP (NYSE:BP), which recently rallied over 20% since September 1st.

Take a look at this 10-year monthly chart.

As you can see from the chart above, GSK has been in a downtrend since 2014 where the stock peaked at $64. Fast forward three and a half years and the stock is trading at a low not seen since 2010.

I drew a final level of support and possible downside capitulation target of $32. I do not believe the stock will trade there but will save some powder just in case of a nightmare scenario. That is one reason I believe it is a good idea to phase in your buys on a stock testing long-term lows.

I am perfectly comfortable with a 10% downside risk when I see upside back into the $40 range within the next six months.

Is The Dividend Safe?

Mr. Market is a little paranoid of a dividend cut, however, I don't think that is going to happen. CEO Emma Walmsley was pressed pretty hard on the call about the possibility of cutting the dividend. She did her best to assure that the dividend was safe for 2018; however, the market has decided to press to the downside in a classic shakeout witnessed since the call on October 25th..

It is always difficult to buy a stock that is beaten down and in capitulation mode; however, there is a great deal of money to be made buying high-quality dividend-paying stocks at the right time. I believe this is an opportunity for anyone with a 12-month time horizon to make a solid 20% to 35% gain on both companies.

Conclusion

In a high-flying market, it can be a challenge finding good quality stocks offering attractive entry points. Both Lloyds Banking Group and GlaxoSmithKline are quality companies paying a handsome dividend at 4% and 5.7% respectively.

At a 7-year low, GSK is a no-brainer in my opinion. I also love Lloyds right here at the $3.50 range. I believe investors will be well served taking a position in both stocks today.

As always, do your own research and always have an exit strategy in place before making any trade.