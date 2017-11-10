Is Lululemon A Bargain At Its Current Price?

Lululemon (LULU) rallied 30% early in the summer but the rally has paused since then, with the stock trading in a markedly narrow range during the last four months. Nevertheless, as the stock tends to be markedly volatile, particularly after its earnings reports, investors should carefully determine whether the stock is a bargain at its current price or they should wait for a better entry point.

First of all, Lululemon has an enviable growth record. To be sure, it has grown its sales by 26% on average during the last 8 years while it has approximately quintupled its earnings per share (EPS) during that period. On the dark side, the company reported disappointing earnings in Q1, when it reported negative comparable sales for the first time since the Great Recession. However, the company has improved its performance since then. Moreover, its great consistency in revenue and EPS growth all these years confirms its great execution while the lack of fatigue in its growth indicates that there is ample room for future growth.

The potential for ample future growth is also evident in the vision of the management, which states that its goal is to grow the annual revenue from its current level of $2.4 B to $4.0 B by 2020. To this end, the management is trying to fire on all cylinders. For instance, in the last quarter, the company aggressively marketed its bra with its proprietary fabric, which greatly contributed to its earnings growth.

In addition, Lululemon has ample room for growth in international markets. More precisely, thanks to its new stores and its positive same-store sales, the company enjoyed 70% market growth in Asia in Q2 over last year, with sales in China more than quadrupling. Of course its size in Asia is still too small to meaningfully boost its overall results but the company is executing well and gaining popularity in a market that has tremendous growth potential. The retailer is also growing fast in Europe, where the management sees a growing number of wellness studios and increasing community engagement. If the company continues to expand cautiously in these markets, it will certainly benefit from their huge growth potential. Furthermore, the company aims to grow its sales in men's category to $1 B by 2020. Working in this direction, it already enjoys remarkable growth in the category. To be sure, its sales of men's pants and shorts increased 23% in Q2 over last year.

It is also remarkable that Lululemon has a net cash position of $447 M. This amount of cash has increased in the last few years and is now equal to 5% of its market cap. While this amount may not seem impressive, it is really worth noting, particularly given the record amount of aggregate debt that all the stocks are holding right now. In addition, it confirms the strong business model of Lululemon, which has achieved impressive growth without the use of any debt. Moreover, if the stock plunges due to an unforeseen headwind, the company will be able to perform aggressive share repurchases and thus drastically reduce its share count and support its stock price. Furthermore, the net cash position is a testament to the quality of the management. While most managements leverage the balance sheet to execute buybacks and improve short-term results, the management of Lululemon has not engaged in such an effort; instead it remains focused on its core business performance.

It is also worth noting that Glenn Murphy, who joined the board of directors this year, invested $5.55 M of his own money to purchase shares of the company. He purchased the shares just a few months after he joined the company so he obviously did his due diligence and determined that the stock had promising growth prospects. While insiders sell their shares for a great number of reasons, they usually buy only for one reason; they believe that the stock will offer great returns. Therefore, the vote of confidence of the co-chairman is a positive element.

On the other hand, the threat of Amazon (AMZN) should not be underestimated. The online giant has unique economies of scale and trove of consumer data, which it can utilize to its benefit in a unique way. While it has caused numerous retail stocks to plunge, it is not resting on its laurels; instead it is continuously trying to improve its efficiency. To this end, it is considering collecting orders from various geographic locations and coordinating the apparel assembly process on a large scale. In this way, it aims to further improve its efficiency and thus drive the prices of its clothes down to exert even greater pressure on its competitors. It is also notable that Bloomberg recently reported that Amazon planned to team with athletic apparel suppliers to create its own private-label line. Therefore, the threat of Amazon constitutes a great risk factor for the growth trajectory of Lululemon.

Investors should also note that Lululemon is trading at a remarkably rich valuation. More specifically, it is trading at a trailing P/E=29.8 and a forward P/E=25.6. Consequently, the market has already discounted the expected growth of the next few years into the stock price. Therefore, the stock has absolutely no margin for setbacks that may result from any unforeseen headwind. If the growth pace of the company slows, its stock will be brutally punished by the market.

This has already been witnessed in every sign of deceleration of the company. For instance, when it lowered its guidance in Q4, its stock plunged 25% on a single day even though the company grew its same-store sales far above the analysts' estimates (8% vs. expected 5.3%). All in all, investors should realize that Lululemon should continue to grow at its current pace for years to justify its rich valuation and any setback due to the heating competition will cause its stock to plunge.

To sum up, although Lululemon is moving in the right direction, the business landscape in the apparel sector has become so competitive and fast-changing that investors should pay great attention to the valuation of the stock. While the company is prudently managed, it has no control over the increasing strength of its competition. Therefore, as Lululemon is richly valued and any headwind is likely to cause its stock to dive, I advise investors to wait for a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.