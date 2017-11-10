MIC: Overlooked And Complicated? Yes, Already A 50-Bagger? Yes

Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) is an interesting income investment with similar tax advantages of MLPs without the K-1s. At its current price, MIC should provide new investors with more than adequate total investment returns anchored in a high cash distribution.

Let's get the most salacious aspect of the title out of the way first. In Dec. 2004, MIC came public at $27, and rose to $47 in June 2007. By Aug. 2008, MIC had retreated to $20, then to $15. The carnage continued in Feb. and March 2009 with shares trading at under $2.00. By Oct. 2009, prices had rebounded to over $10, and kept climbing. By the end of 2012, share prices had climbed to over $45. In 2014, shares traded at $70, and, except for a brief time in March 2016 and currently, share prices have traded between $70 and $85 ever since 2014. So, if an investor had bought between Dec. of 2008 and April of 2009, paying $1.49, $2.89 and $4.93, MIC would have been a 56-bagger, a 27-bagger, and a 16-bagger (at $85), respectively. That does not include the $22.50 per share in dividends paid since May 2011.

IMTT Terminal, Bayonne NJ

So who are these guys? Macquarie Infrastructure is an offshoot of a very successful business model in Australia. The Aussies have a mandatory retirement contribution program whereby employers contribute 12% of individual wages to a third-party account for retirement benefits, similar to our 401(K). This capital is usually managed at large investment banks, such as Macquarie Group (OTCPK:MQBKY). Macquarie Group offers multiple investment funds which own assets and hire the bank as operating managers, much like our MLP and General Partner structures. These Aussie funds own assets like airports, shipping terminals, and toll roads.

Generally, MIC and similar funds operate in the Transportation Infrastructure Industry of the Industrials Sector. This industry includes operators of airports and companies providing related services, owners and operators of toll roads, tunnels, railroad tracks, and marine ports owners and operators.

In 2004, Macquarie brought their investment structure to the US and launched Macquarie Infrastructure. The original portfolio of assets was a 50% ownership of bulk storage facilities usually located at shipping ports, general aviation services, airport off-site parking facilities, and two utilities - a Chicago-based central district heating and cooling firm (since sold) and Hawaii Gas, a local regulated gas utility. The company, however, did not escape the Great Recession unscathed. The slowdown in air travel at commercial airports negatively affected the demand for off-site parking. As leverage was a large portion of asset accumulation, this slowdown in revenue and profits forced this subsidiary into bankruptcy. The fear of this spreading to other subsidiaries caused widespread speculation, and was the catalyst for the extremely low share prices in late 2008 and early 2009. However, MIC is structured with each subsidiary carrying its own debt with no-recourse back to the parent. As of Dec 2016 year-end, of the $3.2 billion in outstanding debt, "only" $752 million is carried at the holding company level, continuing its no-recourse advantages to shareholders. The no-recourse debt attribute allowed MIC to essentially throw the parking-lot keys to debt holders and move on - which is what they did.

Currently, MIC owns 100% of its bulk tank storage business, the general aviation services business, Hawaii Gas, and solar- and wind-power generating facilities. The best description is found in the DRIP S-1 Prospectus:

Our Businesses: We own, operate and invest in a diversified group of infrastructure businesses that provide services to businesses and individuals primarily in the U.S. The businesses we own and operate include: International Matex Tank Terminals or IMTT: a bulk liquid terminals business that provides bulk liquid storage, handling and other services at ten marine terminals in the U.S. and two in Canada and is one of the larger participants in this industry in the U.S., based on storage capacity;

Atlantic Aviation: a network of aviation fixed-base operations ("FBOs") that provide fuel, terminal, aircraft hangaring, deicing services where appropriate, and other services primarily to owners and operators of general aviation aircraft at 69 airports in the U.S.;

Contracted Power and Energy segment, or CP&E: controlling interests in solar, wind and gas-fired power generation facilities in the U.S.; and

Hawaii Gas: a gas energy company processing and distributing gas and providing related services in Hawaii. Our businesses generally operate in sectors of infrastructure with barriers to entry, including high initial development and construction costs, long-term contracts or the requirement to obtain government approvals and a lack of immediate cost-effective alternatives to the services provided. Overall, they tend to generate sustainable, stable and growing cash flows over the long term. Our Manager: We are managed externally by Macquarie Infrastructure Management (USA) Inc., our Manager. Our Manager is a member of the Macquarie Group, a diversified international provider of financial, advisory and investment services. The Macquarie Group is headquartered in Sydney, Australia and is a global leader in management of infrastructure investment vehicles on behalf of third-party investors and advising on the acquisition, disposition and financing of infrastructure assets. We have entered into a management services agreement with our Manager. Our Manager is responsible for our day-to-day operations and oversees the management teams of our operating businesses. At the holding company level, we do not have any employees. We pay our Manager a monthly base management fee based primarily on our market capitalization. Our Manager can also earn a performance fee if the quarterly total return to shareholders (capital appreciation plus dividends) exceeds the quarterly total return of a U.S. utilities index. For our Manager to earn the performance fee, our quarterly total returns must be positive and in excess of any prior underperformance. If payable, the performance fee is equal to 20% of the difference between the benchmark return and the return for our shareholders. Our Manager may, in its sole discretion, choose to receive its base management and/or performance fees, if applicable, in cash or to reinvest such fees in additional shares.

Atlantic Aviation Flight Services

From 2016 10-K Annual Report description of their business plan.

Our businesses, in general, are defined by a combination of the following characteristics: • ownership of long-lived, high-value physical assets that are difficult to replicate or substitute around; • a platform for the deployment of growth capital; • broadly consistent demand for their services; • scalability, such that relatively small amounts of growth can generate disproportionate increases in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA); • the provision of basic, often essential services; • generally predictable maintenance capital expenditure requirements; and • generally favorable competitive positions, largely due to high barriers to entry, including: high initial development and construction costs; difficulty in obtaining suitable land on which to operate; long-term concessions, leases or customer contracts; and lack of immediate, cost-effective alternatives for the services provided.

Much like MLPs and REITs, MIC should be analyzed and valued based on its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization EBITDA. As the corporate goal is to buy assets with high depreciation rates and to distribute 75% to 85% of Free Cash Flow, EBITDA would be an appropriate evaluation tool.

According to their most recent investor presentation, IMTT (45%) and Atlantic Aviation (33%) comprise 78% of total EBITDA. Hawaii Gas and CP&E comprise 13% and 9%, respectively. IMTT and Atlantic will be the drivers of cash flow going forward.

IMTT operates on a take-or-pay contract basis (81% of subsidiary revenue), whereby its customers pay for storage services regardless if they use the services or not. Usually utilizing long-term contracts, 55% of storage revenues comes from refined petroleum products with the balance being chemicals and vegetable/animal oils. Management recently completed the acquisition of a privately-held peer, expanding its port locations and adding about 8% to its bulk storage capacity.

Atlantic Aviation operates fixed-based operation FBO locations, and are strategically located around economic and vacation centers across the country. In a highly fragmented industry, Atlantic's critical mass as one of the largest FBO operators allows it to continually expand its locations and its business through bolt-on acquisitions. It is expected the general aviation sector should continue to expand at a 1.0% to 1.5% annual rate, supporting continued stability in Atlantic's cash flow.

As a regulated utility, Hawaii Gas also offers stability in EBITDA, while Contracted Power utilizes 20-year Power Purchase Agreements as its main business model, also giving its EBITDA added stability.

A subscriber recently asked, how is it MIC can pay out more than its reported earnings and continue to operate? The answer is simple - the juncture of its business model and operating structure is geared towards high depreciation. Below is an interesting recap taken from the past few annual reports, outlining the high non-cash expenses of its depreciation and amortization lines of its annual reports:

2016: Depreciation and Amortization $291 million, or $3.59 per share

2015: Depreciation and Amortization $316 million, or $4.05 per share

2014: Depreciation and Amortization $141 million, or $2.24 per share

Of the $5.23 per share in dividends paid in 2016, 68% was supported by the cash flow represented in non-cash expenses such as depreciation and amortization. Below is a chart from Morningstar outlining annual depreciation and amortization going back to 2007.

Two other factors affecting the high distribution are the Net Operating Loss Carry Forward and its Management and Performance Fees. With the demise of the airport parking business in 2009 and the subsequent total write-off of the investment, MIC generated a large operating loss. As of the end of 2016, MIC has NOL carry forward of $398 million and anticipates not having to pay any federal income taxes until the second-half of 2029, at the earliest. The NOL increases cash flow available for distribution to shareholders.

MIC pays a Management Fee to manage the business of about $75 million a year. In addition, MIC pays a Performance Fee based on total quarterly shareholder returns (share gains + distributions) over and above the total returns of the MSCI Utility Index, with 20% of the quarterly outperformance due as Performance Fees. A good comparison could be MLP's IDRs, or incentive distribution rights, payable to General Partners. While Management and Performance Fees are deductible expenses from operating income, they are usually paid in stock, thereby transferring this expense into a non-cash category and boosting distributable cash flow. The Management Fee in 2017 amounted to about $1.00 a share in cash flow.

The Performance Fee is as controversial as it is potentially expensive. In a recent SA article, Thomas Lott explains the Performance Fee:

The performance fee is paid quarterly, with management taking 20% of the excess return of MIC stock over the MSCI Utilities Index. The bad news is, when MIC ripped from 2012 until mid-2015, management collected $526 million in performance fees in aggregate. ($67 million in 2012, $53 million in 2013, $122 million in 2014, and $284 million in 2015. None have been paid since.) The good news is, the fees are reset quarterly and have a high-water mark. Given the poor performance of the stock since June 2015, MIC will pay zero performance fees until the stock gets back to almost $100 per share (based on how the US Utilities Index has performed).

From Jan 2012 to mid-2015, managers collected $526 million which is enough to make most investors cringe and potentially new investors shy away. However, put in another light, MIC's market capitalization gained from $1.25 billion to $5.69 billion over the same time frame as share prices climbed from $27 to $73. I think that is a fair trade off, 12% of market capitalization gains (.526/4.45) in exchange for overall shareholder investor returns exceeding 170%.

Distributions have been treated very positively by the tax man. From MIC's 2014, 2015, and 2016 10-K:

Tax Treatment of 2016 Dividends: The Company has determined that 32.4% of the dividends paid in the year ended December 31, 2016 were characterized as a dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The remaining 67.6% of dividends paid were characterized as returns of capital, capital gain, or combination thereof depending on each stockholder's tax basis. Tax Treatment of 2015 and 2014 Dividends: The Company has determined that none of the dividends paid in 2015 and 2014 were characterized as a dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes. All dividends were characterized as returns of capital, capital gain, or combination thereof depending on each shareholder's tax basis.

Return of Capital reduces an investors cost basis and the incremental tax due on the lower cost basis are not due until the position is sold. If the shareholder has a "zero" cost basis, the income is reclassified as a capital gain. Either way, taxes are reduced and postponed for most investors.

Fidelity.com offers the following chart of dividend growth since 2014. Management set a goal of 10% distribution growth for 2017 (which has been met) and 2018. As shown, MIC has far outpaced dividend growth of the "market median".

As a company mainly valued on its cash flow, below is an interesting graph also offered on fidelity.com. Below is a 2 yr chart of cash flow return on invested capital. While the range between 5.0% and 100% seems light in comparison to other industrial firms, it is in line with those earned by stable utilities.

According to benzinga.com, there are 8 firms offering recommendations on MIC: 2 strong buys, 5 buys, and 1 hold, for an average recommendation of 1.9. However, upon further research, many are a year old or older. According to 4-trader.com, consensus estimates for various financials in 2017, 2018, and 2019 are as follows. Of interest is the continued rise in EBITDA and dividends, coupled with a declining debt levels. Overall leverage (debt/EBITDA) is expected to decline from 4.48 this year to 3.61 in 2019.

Using fastgraph.com information reset to operating cash flow rather than earnings per share produces the following valuation graph. The normalized 12-yr P/OCF ratio of 14.2 is about where the market currently values MIC at 12.6. Fastgraph also seems to imply a price of just under $100 a share would be reasonable based on cash flows in the $7.00 range.

Macquarie Infrastructure is a relatively complicated, mostly overlooked income investment with the potential for share prices to rebound to $90 a share over time and to continue its above-average tax-advantaged distribution growth. Future total returns are well cemented in its current 8.1% forward yield. In addition, it has many MLP-like attributes without the "hassle" of K-1s, and is worthy of your due diligence. The assets represented by MIC are not usually incorporated in investor's portfolios, offering industry diversification. MIC offers both a dividend reinvestment program and a direct stock purchase plan for investors seeking either or both.

Author's Note: In the early- to mid-2000s, I owned stock in Macquarie Group, the Aussie investment banking firm and managers of MIC, and it is how I first learned of the company. I initially started buying MIC in Aug 2008 at $15 and bought more in 2009 at prices of $2.89. $1.49, and $4.93, thinking the bankruptcy of the airport parking was way overdone, especially with the non-recourse nature of its debt. I slowly sold out of the position over the next few years, totally exiting the position in 2012 at $45. Some days, I wish my legs were a bit longer to kick myself in the arse for a) not buying more shares and b) for selling out as share prices continued to climb to another double and the distribution continued to grow. Image my yield on cost if I still owned these shares.

I have followed MIC ever since, and, based on its fundamentals, only recently became a Full Speed Ahead recommendation of our newsletter. I have recently reinstituted a position in MIC, confident in its ability to adequately reward my investment dollars, although the expectations are much muted from its history.

Author Note 2: Please review full disclosures on my profile page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MIC.

