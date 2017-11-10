Where Will Uber And Driverless Technology Take Us?

Today, we take a look at the potential impacts that Uber and driverless technology will have on the economy, certain sectors of the market and society as a whole.

Great investors not only see the primary impacts of major new developments and trends, but the secondary and tertiary ones as well.

Our wretched species is so made that those who walk on the well-trodden path always throw stones at those who are showing a new road.” - Voltaire

Today we are going to do something completely different. Instead of me riffing about some small biotech stock, we are going to have a group experiment to get maximum participation from the overall Seeking Alpha community. Hopefully, some possible actionable investment ideas about a game changing trend that will come to fruition over the coming decades will pop up during this group conversation.

The technological change will be driven by Uber (Private:UBER), Lyft (Private:LYFT) and driverless technology overall. This development is in the early innings but is almost for certain to be a long-term secular trend.

Great investors not only see the primary impacts of these sort of developments but the secondary and tertiary ones as well. From my own experience, I know this development is going to have multiple impacts across the economy and society itself. For example, I have not driven my car in almost a year now and am in the process of selling that vehicle. It just makes much more sense to pay Uber $6 each way when we go out to South Beach than to pay $25 to park or valet over in sobe. This will eliminate my monthly auto insurance payment and the $75 a month I pay for my parking space in my building. $200 a month in my pocket.

Now multiple that effect by the tens of millions over time. What are the impacts to the economy and society?

Obviously, this will have huge impacts to auto industry which has much discussed with Tesla Motors (TSLA) recently and briefly surpassing the market capitalization of much larger General Motors (GM). Who will be the auto parts concerns and technology vendors that transition and thrive or get bought out like Mobileye (MBLY)?

You are already seeing this technology start to show up in farm equipment makers like Deere (DE): new tractors rely on GPS to more effectively till fields, raising productivity on farms and lowering the need for manpower.

Driverless technology will eventually eliminate the need for truck drivers across the nation. How will that impact the profitability of big long haul trucking companies like YRC Worldwide (YRWC)? For generations the Teamsters have also been one of the biggest forces in the Democratic Party as well as a source of millions of decent paying blue collar jobs. Where will these individuals migrate to for new work opportunities? Will they become disaffected as job losses mount and vote for Donald Trump Jr. over Chelsea Clinton in 2036? Will we ever finally find the body of Jimmy Hoffa?

Obviously the need for truck stops will dwindle over time. How does that affect large truck stop operators like Pilot Flying J? Luckily the Haslams who run the biggest truck stop operator in the land also have a day job owning the Cleveland Browns - and are doing a bang up job so far.

Another job that will be virtually eliminated over time is valets. Will this make restaurant properties more valuable as they are able to reposition or sell off the land devoted to parking for their customers? Will this affect the value of names like DineEquity (DIN) that owns some 2,000 Applebees?

Driverless technology once fully implemented over the decades should result in better than a 90% drop in vehicular accidents. How will this impact the revenues and earnings of large auto insurers like GEICO? Will business for automobile accident plaintiff attorneys dry up? What about the local TV station who relies on the revenue of those types of ads that run constantly during their daytime programming schedules? What about the supply for organs since automobile accidents account for good portion of organ donations?

Mobility is one of the biggest challenges for the elderly. Will driverless technology allow these individuals to stay in their own homes longer? How does that impact the long term prospects for nursing and assisted living facilities and companies like Ensign Group (ENSG)? What about for golf cart manufacturers, given these vehicles proliferate in retirement communities, even if they are rarely used for golf?

Finally, think about the impacts to large residential condo construction. Right now there is a 83 story condo/hotel property going up right behind my building called the Panorama. The first 13 floors are dedicated to parking. A decade from now, how many floors will be devoted in new buildings like this to parking? 7? 5? 3? Given that a square foot of residential space is approximately five times more valuable than a square foot of parking, how will this impact the profitability of this type of building construction and who will benefit? How much of a positive impact will this be to huge apartment REITs like UDR Inc. (UDR)? In the years ahead will there be a big business converting the top floors of parking space in these structures to residential use?

Obviously, other easy impacts to foresee are to bus manufacturers and taxi medallion holders.

So that is my stream of consciousness thoughts on these developments. Now it is your turn to take a stab at this question. Please chime in on what impacts you believe driverless technology will have and how it will affect different aspects of business, the economy and society itself. Let's get the conversation started!

Progress is made by lazy men looking for easier ways to do things.” - Robert A. Heinlein

