Disney: This Time You Can't Blame ESPN Alone

The revenue and earnings misses were the largest of the past 16 quarters at least, with softness across the board (ex-parks and resorts).

Disney (DIS) may be in a tougher spot than I previously imagined.

This Thursday evening, the beloved media conglomerate delivered another unimpressive quarter - to put it nicely. Interestingly, the culprit this time was not ESPN for a change. But instead of taking the glass half full view and celebrating decent results in cable network, at least compared to all other sub-segments aside from the always-resilient parks and resorts, it worries me to see consistent weakness across the company’s diversified business portfolio.

Let’s take a quick look at the P&L. Revenues of $12.78 billion lagged consensus expectations by an impressive $560 million, the widest miss of the past 16 quarters at least. At the same time, the YOY decline of nearly -3% came very close to breaking an undesirable record for the same period. Driving the weakness, I do not believe investors were quite expecting broadcasting and studio to perform as poorly as they did.

On the former, it is understandable that the attention-grabbing Presidential campaign of 2016 would have made this year’s ad revenues look a bit soft by comparison. But the -11% top line decline in this sub-segment was substantially worse than last quarter’s +4%, and steeper of a drop than I anticipated. More concerning, in my view, was that the underperformance came on the back of higher ad load, possibly pointing to ad saturation, that apparently did not come even close to offsetting a decline in average viewership.

On the latter, the performance of Star Wars and Finding Dory last year made for tough comps. And although this business can be volatile from quarter to quarter due to timing of title releases, the painful -21% YOY top line decline in Disney’s second smallest segment was very impactful, as it accounted for more than the total company’s $363 million drop in revenues. Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports



While operating expenses in general declined, they did not keep up with the pace of the revenue dip, as I imagine many fixed costs cannot be easily avoided in the face of decreased sales. Op margins were down -120 bps YOY, which I estimate drove six cents of EPS headwind. Helping Disney deliver $1.07/share in non-GAAP earnings that trailed expectations by eight cents (the worst performance of the past three and a half years at least) was a better effective tax rate of 30.2% and a lower share count, as repurchases continued to impact the float. Neither of these below-the-line tailwinds, however, should give the Street many reasons to celebrate, whether or not the stock kicks off the Friday trading session in the green.

See my simplified P&L below with a comparison to last year’s results and my estimate of the EPS impact.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

My thoughts on Disney stock

When I wrote about Disney in May, I supported the view that, despite being a well-managed company with a valuable brand, shares could be capped by the struggles of the media business, particularly on the cable side. Indeed, DIS has been down -6% since then. Today, I am adding to my list of concerns a studio segment that continues to spin and decreased viewership on the broadcasting end that seems to be outpacing increased ad impression and better pricing.

DIS PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Despite the stock having trended down for most of 2017, I don’t find a forward P/E of 16.0x particularly enticing, given the challenges that the company faces. Forward PEG of 2.3x, for example, is no better than the mid-2017 multiple, and certainly worse than last year’s 1.7x (see graph above).

Pre-market activity suggests DIS may trade up on Friday. But if it does, I would not bet much money on the uplift lasting very long.

