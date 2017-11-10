Pengrowth Energy's (PGH) CEO Derek Evans on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pengrowth Energy Corporation (NYSE:PGH)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 10, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Derek Evans - President and CEO

Chris Webster - CFO

Steve De Maio - SVP of Thermal Operations

Randy Steele - SVP of Conventional Operations

Analysts

Shailender Randhawa - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Pengrowth Energy Corporation 2017 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I'd like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Derek Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead Mr. Evans.

Derek Evans

Thank you, Glenda, and good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and thank you for joining us on the call today. I’m Derek Evans, President and CEO of Pengrowth. With me on the call today are Chris Webster, our Chief Financial Officer; Steve De Maio, our Senior Vice President of Thermal Operations; and Randy Steele, our Senior Vice President of Conventional Operations.

Before we begin, I remind you that all figures presented are in Canadian dollars and that certain information presented here today may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions of the Company. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, which could cause actual performance and financial results in the future to vary materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements. For additional information on these risks, see Pengrowth's Annual Information Form under the headings Risk Factors and Forward-Looking Statements.

In 2017 we undertook a major initiative that impacted every aspect of our business and changed the foundation of this company going forward. Along the way, we’ve issued numerous news releases updating our progress and while I’m not going to rehash the details of those releases, I do want to spend some time on today’s call to highlight what we’ve accomplished over the past year, where we’re today and where we’re heading as we near the close of 2017.

We started 2017 with a debt laden balance sheet and a mixed asset portfolio consisting of our primary growth assets at Lindbergh and Groundbirch and mature low growth, high cost legacy assets. Through our targeted disposition process, we’ve sold the majority of the matured low growth, high cost legacy assets so as to be able to focus all the available future cash flow on our two 100% operated growth assets at Lindbergh Groundbirch.

In 2017, we’ve generated nearly $1 billion of sales, selling -- sales proceeds, selling 31,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day or approximately 61% of our original 2017 production guidance, while only reducing our reserve base by 29% on a proved plus probable basis. Not only have our disposition efforts generated significant proceeds, but they’ve also led to a business model through the sale of high cost assets and the reduction of liabilities associated with these high costs in the legacy assets.

In 2017, we’ve reduced our total well count by 81% dropping from 9,600 wells to approximately 1,800 wells. We’ve reduced our total facility count by 81% dropping from 763 to 148 facilities. We’ve reduced our operated pipeline kilometers by 84% from 7,000 to approximately 1,100 kilometers. And we are in the process of reducing our fulltime equivalent employees by 75% from the start of the year 560 to approximately 125.

These efforts have resulted in significant reductions to our long-term provisions and liabilities where our discounted asset retirement obligation has fallen from nearly 700 million at the start of the year to approximately 230 million today with nearly half of this provision already funded through our Sable Island Remediation Trust Fund.

In addition to significant reductions in asset retirement obligations, these changes have also had a significant positive impact reducing both our operating costs, general and administrative costs, and increasing corporate capital efficiencies by significantly reducing maintenance and enhancement capital requirements.

In 2017, we’ve reduced our debt by $1.3 billion through the application of nearly $1 billion of proceeds from our asset disposition program and $287 million of cash on hand. This has allowed us to materially reduce our debt by approximately 67%, saving us over $60 million in annual interest costs, having repaid all of the 2017 and 2018 term notes and leaving us with a far more manageable debt profile with our first maturity of CAD60 million due in October of 2019.

In addition, we were successful in amending the terms of our covenants with lenders under our syndicated bank facilities and with the holders of our senior unsecured notes. The amendments are expected to provide us with the financial flexibility and the runway to restructure our remaining term debt with covenant light debt and allow us to develop a financing strategy for the ongoing development of our Lindbergh and Groundbirch assets.

All of these efforts have left us in a much stronger place and resulted in a substantially different and better Pengrowth today than where we started the year at. What has emerged from our sale process is a company offering investors a much more concentrated asset base focused on thermal oil production and underpinned by natural gas development from one of the most prolific shale gas place in North America with expected combined production in December of approximately 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with over 80% of its production from Lindbergh and Groundbirch.

Underpinning the new Pengrowth will be a focused 100% operated portfolio consisting of two key long-term growth assets of Lindbergh and Groundbirch, with significant future development opportunities. These assets will form the foundation of Pengrowth's growth strategy over the next several years and are expected to position the company to deliver years of low declined production and cash flow growth.

We’ve a far cleaner balance sheet and post the closing of the Swan Hills transaction, a reduced debt profile of approximately $613 million consisting of $545 million of term notes and $68 million of drawings on our credit facilities. We’ve no near-term debt maturities until October of 2019, and have secured the necessary runway to complete the next piece of our strategy.

As we approach the close of 2017, Pengrowth is at an important and exciting junction in its long-term plan. Our efforts in 2017 have allowed us to reset our assets, people and our approach for success. Going forward, the foundation of our business will focus on efficiencies throughout our operations, our capital activities in 2017 and 2018 will grow our Lindbergh production to approximately 17,000 barrels per day and our Groundbirch production to approximately 4,200 boe equivalent per day.

Together, they will represent over 90% of the company's annualized production guidance of 22,500 to $24,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day and will be responsible for the double-digit organic growth from our December 2017 production base of 20,000 barrels oil equivalent per day.

Our cost structures are expected to be materially lower than 2017 with per unit operating expenses expected to range between $10 and $11 per barrel of oil equivalent. Our focus on efficiency and our concentrated asset portfolio are expected to generate significant savings in G&A, our general and administrative costs, where we’ve gone from an organization of nearly over 900 people in 2015 to a much smaller organization of approximately 125 people in 2018.

The remaining piece left in our transformation deals was our ability to formalize a comprehensive strategy for the development of Lindbergh Phase 2. For us to be successful, two key elements need to be formalized. First is our balance sheet and specifically the opportunity to use new sources of capital to replace our existing term debt with new less restrictive -- less covenant restrictive debt.

The second is the need to see sustained improvements in crude oil prices over the next couple of years, while the current spot pricing -- global crude oil prices has improved substantially. We are not seeing the same moves in the back end of the curve that will allow us the opportunity to lock in or hedge at higher prices. We would need to see this improvement in order for us to move forward with the sanctioning of Phase 2 of Lindbergh.

When sanctioned, production from Phase 2 could be on stream within 24 months and with the full development of Lindbergh our total thermal oil production could exceed 50,000 barrels per day supplemented by natural gas production potential at Groundbirch that could reach 60 million cubic feet per day, resulting in significant production growth and associated growth in cash flow for the company and our shareholders.

This concludes the formal part of the call. And we will now take questions from our analysts. We encourage all our shareholders with questions to follow-up with Investor Relations team, we'll be happy to address any of your questions. Glenda, please open the queue for questions from any of our analysts.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Shailender Randhawa from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Shailender Randhawa

Hi. Good morning, Derek. Two questions for me. One, if you could just give us your thoughts and thinking around financing strategy and options around Lindbergh. And then, secondly, at Groundbirch can you remind us what the pricing looks like for those assets and what would you need to spend in terms of facilities if you were to upsize the two -- the $60 million throughput?

Derek Evans

Shailender, thank you for those questions. I’m going to ask Chris to talk the financing and more specifically what we’re trying to do in high yield space?

Chris Webster

Good. Good morning, Shailender. The financing strategy is really two pieces. We have a runway that is well-defined where we’ve got covenant release from our existing banks and term note holders. We will be replacing the term note holders with a different source of debt. Typically, the backwards looking covenants that those private placement notes have don’t lend themselves well to a growth prospect like Lindbergh. So first step is replace it with covenant light. There is various sources of capital that we’re looking at now, that we have our debt deal in place. And then the second step will be once the pricing conditions are in places as Derek described, we will take a look at what new sources of capital are available to us for the growth prospect of Lindbergh. So it's not going to be all done in one step. There is a two step process.

Derek Evans

On your second question dealt with sort of the capital expenditures associated with our Groundbirch expansion, our Groundbirch wells are currently producing about 9 million cubic feet a day. We are in the process of drilling four additional wells. And I don’t know if you remember, but we’re currently tied into Station 2. We are installing a larger compression that will allow us to enter the NOVA or the TransCanada system and -- so the total capital cost to drill an incremental four wells and put into new sales pipeline and a upgrade to compression because that’s where TransCanada operates the higher discharge pressure and the existing system that we’re tied into is approximately $36 million. A big portion of that is going to be spend this year. About half of that will be spend in 2017 and the remainder will be spend in 2018. The result of all money will take production to approximately 30 million cubic feet a day. Just while we’re talking about gas, you will have seen that -- if you look at our -- the new Pengrowth portfolio we have exited pretty well all of our conventional gas and that has been by design. Groundbirch exists to supply gas into the NOVA system to be delivered to our thermal project. So we’re producing or we’re using at our thermal projects today about 24 million, 25 million cubic feet a day. So moving to 30 million cubic feet a day at Groundbirch makes sense in terms of securing our own supply.

Shailender Randhawa

Right. Right. Okay. So right now just in terms of pricing, its Station 2. But after you do some of this work, some of that will go into the NOVA system and then get AECO [ph] prices. Are you looking beyond AECO at all or are you comfortable like with those two pressure points?

Derek Evans

So the whole -- our whole natural gas focus is to stay -- or is only to generate our volumes that we need to fulfill our natural gas commitments inside of the province or -- and that’s really at Lindbergh. So we are …

Shailender Randhawa

Okay, got it.

Derek Evans

… yes, yes.

Shailender Randhawa

That makes -- thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our question-and-answer session. I’d like to turn the call back over to Mr. Derek Evans for closing remarks.

Derek Evans

Thank you very much, Glenda, and thank you ladies and gentlemen for joining us on the call. This ends our call. Please do not hesitate to follow-up with our Investor Relations team if there are any more questions. Thank you and have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the program and you may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.