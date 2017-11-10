Investors Can Take Some Solace From An Under-Reported Aspect Of The Applied Opto/Amazon Saga

Nevertheless, we argue that investors can take some comfort from the saga, even if something of a new worry emerged.

We haven't got most of the answers, and given client non-disclosure, we probably never will.

A couple of weeks ago, we asked some tough questions relating to Applied Opto's big drop in sales to Amazon, its biggest customer.

There were numerous issues and worries regarding Applied Optoelectronic's (AAOI) sudden fall from grace, and we investigated some of these in a previous article, juxtaposing the short and long arguments.

We tried to answer a series of questions in that previous article. Now that we have digested the Q3CC that was held on November 7, do we have clearer answers? Here are the main issues:

Others knew before management about Amazon

Amazon (AMZN) which was Applied Opto's main customer (50%+), suddenly bought a whole lot less. The company twice warned about this, first during the Q2CC on August 2 and another time on October 12.

But as we showed in our previously (above linked) article, shorts knew before August 2. What's more, they even knew before management pre-announced Q2 on July 13, when management upped Q2 guidance and did not mention any Amazon problem.

This is a bit of a problem for us because management is supposed to be in continuous conversation with Amazon, but others knew more about what was about to happen. Or management didn't tell, in which case their pre-announcing and upping Q2 earnings could become problematic.

If you thought management would answer this on the Q3CC then we have to disappoint you. They were never going to do that and they weren't asked either. And this will all fall under 'customer non-disclosure' anyway.

Amazon's technology shift

The reason for the sudden drop in demand from Amazon provided by management was a technology shift from 40G to 100G transceivers. That sounded plausible after the first warning on August 2, which is why we weren't worried back then.

It already sounded considerably less plausible on October 12, after the second warning which argued demand from Amazon would fall from 47% of revenue to just 10% of revenue.

On the Q3CC on November 7 management admitted:

Well, I think we saw an overall decline -- as we mentioned in our prepared remarks, we saw an overall decline in business from one customer. So that included both 40 gig and 100 gig.

Before you balk, that still doesn't exclude the technology shift explanation. Amazon could just simply take a pause whilst redesigning its connections or weighing its supplier options. The latter wouldn't be entirely comfortable needless to say.

It doesn't exclude the possibility that Amazon is sourcing more, perhaps much more elsewhere, for instance from Intel (INTC) or from Fabrinet (FN) and MACOM (MTSI). There isn't much evidence for that either by the way, at least not yet, or not that we know off.

Poor visibility

Another concern we had was with the poor visibility. The second warning came on October 12, when Q3 was already finished, and Amazon had bought just $8M or $9M of gear an enormous drop from the $55M in Q2.

Did they really notices this only after the quarter had already ended? It seems a little hard to imagine. Management blames this on their vendor arrangement they have with Amazon, the famed VOI or "vendor owned inventory management." This VOI isn't without advantages, here is management (our emphasis):

And our revenue visibility in the quarter was impacted by the vendor-owned inventory management model that we employ with this customer. As previously discussed, this VOI program allows the customer to pull inventory from a hub that AOI manages, and revenue is recorded at the time the inventory is pulled. This arrangement can make revenue prediction difficult, but it allows us to maximize sales by ensuring that AOI products are available for customers when needed. For example, AOI has, in the past, been able to meet unexpected demand surges because we had available inventory in the hub for our customer to purchase with little to no lead time.

So they receive orders, produce and place it in their warehouse. Only when Amazon pulls it out is it registered as a sale. Amazon didn't pull much stuff out, simple as that. Curious nobody looked in that hub a little earlier.

Margins and inventory

As a result of the Amazon demand crash, inventories increased $14.9M sequentially. This is much less than the Amazon demand crash itself (roughly $46M), which is actually comforting.

Since they knew of an Amazon demand decline of some sort, they reduced production to such an extent that the inventory build was modest, even if the demand collapse from Amazon turned out to be much bigger than anticipated.

Not only have inventories not exploded, they are also going to be "normalized" within the first half year of 2018. The company also doesn't have to mark down these inventories in order to shift them, here is management on the Q3CC again:

When we got order from the customer for VOI, that's hub order, then the price is set. So we are not -- when the customer will pull the inventory into revenue, the price will not change. Okay?

That is, it's product that is ordered by Amazon, at a fixed price, and they will take it, albeit at a considerably more leisurely pace than originally thought.

What's more, because of their flexible production model, gross margins are hardly affected. Here is management on that flexible production model:

we've made great strides in adding automation, reducing costs, enhancing our flexibility of our manufacturing processes and being able to really adapt our process. Now in previous quarters, we've mainly been talking about it in the context of -- as revenue grows and as we increase and improve our outlook, how fast we can adapt. But it also works the same way on the downside, too, that we have a very flexible and adaptable manufacturing infrastructure that allows us to adapt up or down

Gross margin was maintained at 44.4% in Q3:

The increase in our Q3 gross margin reflects a greater mix of 100G products and improvements in our manufacturing costs.

It is going to fall to 41%-43% in Q4 though.

Other datacenter customers

Well, since Amazon has fallen to 10% of revenue, they have two other big datacenter customers, supposedly Facebook (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT):

In the third quarter, we had 3 10% or greater customers in the datacenter business that contributed 37%, 24% and 10% of total revenue, respectively.

So the alarmist predictions one could read at the IndoResearch StockTwits line like Facebook would be the next shoe to drop, nothing is dropping, at least not yet. Here is management describing that situation:

for the 3 quarters in early -- leading up to this, in other words, Q1 through Q3 of 2017, our datacenter customers, besides what had been our largest customer, are up 180% year-over-year.

And there is more good news:

We secured 9 design wins in the quarter, including 3 100G products and we have approximately 40 100G and 200G qualification efforts underway with various customers, many of whom are outside of our core hyperscale customer base.

They are definitely broadening out their customer base, and also their product base. The picture some of the shorts tried to paint of Applied Opto as a one trick pony (40G to Amazon when everybody else had moved to 100G) was always that, nonsense not based on anything.

100G up or down?

Another bogey bear put out by the shorts was that Applied Opto wasn't able to compete in 100G, or the market would show accelerated price declines. Applied Opto was supposed to be a flash in the pan, a one product wonder.

What happened was that this was the quarter of the predicted cross-over, when 100G sales (56% of datacenter sales) exceeded 40G (41% of datacenter sales).

But the news isn't all good though. Demand for 100G itself was down sequentially as Matthew Leopold from Raymond James noted during the call. The problem is specific:

Revenue from 100G CWDM products increased by 21% compared to Q2, while 100G PSM products decreased sequentially.

This shift from PSM4 to CWDM4 we already noticed in Oclaro (OCLR). Nevertheless, 100G being down sequentially is somewhat disappointing, although not surprising. We've heard noises in this direction also from Lumentum (LITE) and Oclaro (OCLR).

Conclusion

We come away largely reassured even if we didn't get much, if any answers on when management knew about the drop off in Amazon, how they could have such poor visibility, how others seem to know before them, and what are the exact reasons for the Amazon drop and when we can expect them to be back fully as a customer.

As it happens, we don't have much more clarity on these issues. We do have more clarity on the issues we weren't all that worried about. We believed that Applied Opto was competing well in 100G and was gaining traction with other datacenter customers and beyond that customer space.

There is now a new worry, which is that the datacenter market is pausing, but this we already knew from the likes of Lumentum and Oclaro. We were even surprised that Applied Opto, as the company with the biggest exposure to this sector went up on this news when all other shares in the sector sold off pretty hard.

As we learned the hard way, one can be too early taking positions in this sector on an expected rebound in demand, that might take longer than what you hope or expect. With Finisar we were too early for the expected China recovery and VCSEL boom, for instance.

Why are we reassured, one might wonder after reading this far? Well, simply this. While its visibility has been unexplainably poor, the company has nevertheless reacted pretty well to a huge drop in demand from its largest customer.

Inventory is up but certainly not by the same magnitude, and production has been smoothed and redirected in order for margins to suffer really minimal damage.

When an organization can take such a hit and come out with only minor and passing injuries, we sit up and take notice. We believe management when they say that "made great strides in adding automation, reducing costs, enhancing our flexibility of our manufacturing processes and being able to really adapt our process." They've just demonstrated that.

While there are tough questions for management about visibility and time of reporting which remain largely unanswered, we feel this is an under-reported aspect of the saga, and something in which shareholders who stuck it out can take some comfort from.

