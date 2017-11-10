Why Grabbing A Piece Of BP Now Is A Good Move

source: CNBC

After it recent earnings report BP (BP) unsurprisingly enjoyed a nice boost in share price, as the market acknowledged it has turned the corner. Somewhat surprising is it has fallen back to levels prior to its earnings report, which investors should consider a buying opportunity.

I see BP starting on a long-term run where it'll perform as a growth and revenue stock over the next few years.

The company guided for production to climb sequentially, as it started its natural gas production at the Khazzan field in Oman. That's the 6th of 7 projects the company has launched in 2017.

Costs associated with covering CapEx and its dividend has dropped to $49 per barrel, so if the price of Brent Crude remains close to $60, we're going to see free cash flow increase quickly. Even it pulls back to around $55, the company will grow free cash flow, albeit it at a more modest level.

BP chief financial officer Brian Gilvary, said this to the Financial Times:

“We are back to a new normality. We’ve come through the oil price correction and we’ve got things back into balance earlier than planned.”

Outlook for oil price and BP's management of it

Gilvary noted that he thinks oil will remain in the $50-60 per barrel range, and the company has made plans based upon that scenario. He added that the strategy of BP includes the flexibility of lowering its break-even point to about $45 per barrel if market conditions warrant it.

For 2018, BP assumes the price of oil to be approximately $50-$55 per barrel.

“We’re in a much stronger position now to manage wherever the price decides to go next because we’ve done the heavy lifting of getting the cash [break-even point] back down,” added Gilvary.

As for the price of oil, a lot hinges upon the pace of growth in demand versus the length of time the production cut deal remains in place, and how strongly the participants adhere to the terms.

It appears shale production has slowed down for a time; although I wouldn't count out it increasing over the next couple of years. Rig counts aren't important as they used to be because of the significant increase in productivity among shale producers, so it's not as accurate as a metric as it used to be in that regard. The number or rigs that are operational could be lower than in the past, while producing significantly more oil.

Another factor on the stockpile side is DUC wells in reality are their own storage facilities, and they can quickly be completed and brought into production. So inventory levels in the U.S. also have to be measured differently than before the shale revolution.

When adding the key factors together, I do think oil can hold in the range of $50 to $60 per barrel, but as I've mentioned a number of times, the exit strategy associated with the production cuts remains an unknown. How that will be implemented without it disrupting the supply and the price of oil remains a mystery.

All that I can see is demand rising to high enough levels where it will need the supply from these countries to meet it. If that doesn't happen, there is no way an exit won't put downward pressure on oil prices.

How I see it at this time is the most likely outcome will be demand will rise, but not enough to fully offset the amount of oil returned to the market. The result will be some downward pressure on oil, but probably not to levels so devastating it would crush the oil industry as it did in the recent past.



For that reason, I think BP is well positioned to at least break-even under a mildly stressed oil price.

If shale oil surprises once again to the upside, it would produce a difficult environment to generate a sustainable profit for BP.

For now, it should be able to build up its cash in order to protect its dividend from being cut under almost any scenario that emerges.

BP's actions show it sees ongoing support for oil

The market liked BP's decision to renew its share repurchase program, suggesting it is confident it can continue to improve its balance sheet while growing the company. Again, it also points to the company believing the price of oil has found sustainable support going forward.

Among management in the sector, I have more confidence in the long term outlook of BP for oil demand than most others. The reason I do is because it refused to be politically correct in the sense of repeating the narrative of how disruptive renewables will be to the oil market.

It's not that they don't seeing it growing and increasing share, only that the time frame many see it happening in they disagree with. BP sees demand growing through about 2040 before leveling off. Most other companies think it's going to be a lot sooner than that.

I believe BP is correct. One example is the demand for SUVs in China, which is expected to climb to 150 million vehicles by 2025. Most of those will be powered by gasoline.

Another factor not being considered by some in the market is the growth of petroleum-based products. This is being looked at as a long-term growth market by the industry. Cars, trucks and SUVs aren't the only things driving oil demand.

Performance against the market

Depending on the metric being used, BP has underperformed and outperformed the market. On the outperformance side, it has beating the industry's 5.7 percent growth, with BP up 10 percent, according to Zacks. Its dividend also beats Zacks Oil International Integrated industry, which was 4.1 percent, with BP paying out 5.7 percent as of this writing.

If you measure BP's performance against the FTSE 100 over the last 5 years, it's results havn't been as impressive. During the last 5 years the FTSE is up 28 percent, while BP is only up 17 percent during that same period.

One positive for investors located in the UK is the pound has dropped in value against the U.S. dollar, which means they experience an increase in profits when measured in that way.



During that time BP's dividend probably didn't offset the difference in growth rates, but now I see it being in a strong position to outperform the FTSE going forward, while at minimum keeping its dividend yield in place, and if the price of oil cooperates, increasing it consistently in the years ahead.

Conclusion

I think BP has now turned the corner, and if the price of oil remains above $50, it'll start to provide shareholders with growth and income.



If it can reach its goal of increasing its output to 800,000 BOE a day by 2020, it's going to give the stock a strong boost; that will probably find support, especially if BP continues to lower its cost structure.

I don't think it has it cutting break even as a drop back position, but rather is something it'll continue to work to improve upon until it reaches $45 per barrel. Under that scenario, BP would be positioned nicely for long-term growth.

Add to this the waning costs associated with the Deepwater Horizon spill, and the outlook for BP is the best it's been for a long time.



The price of oil is outside the hands of BP's management, but if it continues to find support, the company will grow free cash flow. The only question left is at what pace that will happen.

That means we should expect an increase in its dividend over time while easily funding its debt load, while at the same time expanding projects that offer the company long term growth.

It's expected 2018 P/E of 18 is a little hefty, but I still think when considering the overall health and outlook of the company, it's well worth it. This is a good time to take a position in BP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.