Infinity Pharmaceuticals: When Safety Is A Win

Readers should pay attention to the safety and tolerability of IPI-549, not response rates in the monotherapy portion of the study.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) are currently in the red by 17% or so in the premarket session as I write this update piece. Readers might recall that my initial reason for being bullish on this story was the potential of selective PI3K-gamma inhibitor IPI-549 in combination with Opdivo. I remind readers that prior publications revealed IPI-549 could play a key role in overcoming resistance to checkpoint blockade via reprogramming macrophages to reduce new to crack suppressions and promoting an antitumor response.

The collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) was expanded in late September to include patients with triple negative breast cancer who had not been previously exposed to anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 therapy. The drug combination was already being explored in non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. It is management´s hope that patients whose tumors showed initial resistance or developed resistance to immune blockade therapy could benefit.

Prior clinical candidates of the PI3K delta/gamma inhibitor class showed promising efficacy across a variety of settings, but this was overshadowed by toxicity issues that led to a decimated stock and disappointed shareholders.

Today the company reported clinical and translational data for the monotherapy dose-escalation portion of the early stage study. IPI-549 once daily was well tolerated, with a 44% clinical benefit rate observed in 18 patients evaluable for activity. Early translational data from blood samples points to evidence of biological activity that could correlate with a clinical benefit. With only one partial response observed in a patient with advanced peritoneal mesothelioma, Wall Street´s reaction today reflects disappointment. As the maximum tolerated dose of IPI-549 was not reached 60 mg was chosen as the monotherapy dose going forward based on tolerability and sustained suppression of PI3-kinase gamma.

However, a big win for the company is that most adverse effects observed were Grade 1 or 2 in nature, and there were no treatment-related serious adverse events (or deaths). The drug is doing what it is supposed to (sustained inhibition of PI3K-gamma), but this time toxicity concerns don´t appear to be an issue. Initial translational data shows treatment resulted in immune stimulation and increased numbers of immune-stimulated monocytes, while further results will be presented in the medium term.

It was also announced that two more cohorts are being added to the combination expansion portion of the study (mesothelioma and adrenocortical carcinoma). This came based on partial responses observed in patients from these settings and could represent more expedient routes to market in these patients with unmet needs.

Figure 2: Partial response in 57 year old male patient with adrenocortical carcinoma with IPI-549 30mg QD and nivolumab combination (source: SITC presentation)

In the third quarter update management announced their expectations to finish the year with cash and equivalents of $40 to $50 million, with full year net loss of $40 to $50 million as well. Management has guided for an operational runway into the first quarter of 2019, although I believe that dilution could come much sooner. Keep in mind they also stand to receive a $22 million milestone payment from Verastem if duvelisib is approved.

As for future catalysts, I look forward to results from the combination dose-escalation and expansion portions of the trial in the first half of next year. In the latter half of the year more mature results could also drive upside. Management has stated that enrollment is doing very well and the combination expansion portion should be initiated prior to year-end.

Figure 3: Treatment with IPI-549 overcomes resistance to checkpoint inhibitors and additive survival benefit (source: corporate presentation)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals is a Buy

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence should purchase an initial pilot position. Then, I would suggest adopting a buy the dips strategy. The ROTY model account now owns a full position (final quarter stake cost average to be established at today´s closing price as per our transparency rules).

Risks include disappointing data in ongoing monotherapy and especially combination portions of the current study for IP-549, as well as setbacks in enrolling patients as well as other issues (i.e. safety concerns). Management has guided for cash to last into the first quarter of 2019, but I expect the risk of dilution is substantial in the near to medium term. It´s important to note that previous partnerships have not turned out well, although I am cautiously optimistic that Bristol-Myers decides to ink a deal on decent terms.

