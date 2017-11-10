Dynavax Triumphs With Heplisav-B: Now What?

The company hasstated that it intends to pursue commercialization on its own and that anypartnership would have to be very substantial to change that course.

Longtime investors in Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) could be forgiven for not wanting to think about the future. After years of false-starts and FDA rejections, the company was at last able to announce on November 9th that its innovative Hepatitis B vaccine, Heplisav-B, had received FDA approval. Those who have been along for the ride since before the last crash in 2016, and even those who have ridden the sometimes chaotic wave this year (I admit I was a latecomer, only getting onboard in January 2017), probably deserve a celebratory drink or three.

Clearly, not everyone held their nerve: Trading volume during the Thursday session reached 3.2 million (versus an average daily volume of 1.8 million) and the stock price fell nearly 4% from the previous day's close, at $20.05 a share. Holding through a binary event can be very taxing on an investor's nerves. Those who did have been rewarded: Shares climbed past $23 early in after-hours trading. It was a true triumph.

Yet, while investors bask in the well-earned euphoria of ultimate vindication, we must now look to the future. A press release (and subsequent conference call) gave the first substantive insights into what the next phase will look like for DVAX and its newly minted commercial vaccine. Let's take a look at what happened and where DVAX is headed as it transforms into a commercial enterprise.

Read the Label

While approval had seemed like a slam dunk, especially after a resounding endorsement from an FDA advisory committee in July, having faith in the FDA to do the right thing is a dangerous business. More than a few nasty surprises have been given out to seemingly excellent drugs, and some seriously dodgy products have been given the green-light on occasion.

Yet for all the nagging concerns about the FDA doing something stupid, the odds were very solidly stacked in Heplisav-B's favor. The real question was whether there might be an unduly restrictive label that could damage the vaccine's sales and limit its market.

Fortunately, the FDA again managed to deliver a smart decision. There was no black box designation, nor any serious restriction placed on Heplisav-B's market (besides being approved for the adult market only, which was always expected). In fact, the label will include immunogenicity data from each of the trials conducted by DVAX, and will feature unambiguous statements testifying to Heplisav-B's superior levels of protection versus the current market leader, GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Engerix-B.

The label includes a further unexpected boon: The FDA has approved inclusion of data concerning patients with diabetes, a particularly vulnerable sub-market for which Heplisav-B has proven particularly effective compared to Engerix-B.

Of course, the label will have to include the data stating the adverse effects, including the study data showing an imbalance in myocardial infarction, or MI. That is to be expected; after all, it was that imbalance which triggered the previous FDA rejection in November 2016. While the label has to include this information, it will also include the conclusion that the imbalance cannot be causally linked to Heplisav-B.

No Surprises in the Post-Marketing Study

As expected, DVAX will be conducting a post-marketing study. DVAX has spent the last few months in negotiations with the FDA about study design. Some were worried that a failure to come to terms on an appropriate design might delay - or even scupper - approval. Thankfully, an acceptable study was outlined, targeting two impacts: MI and immune-mediated diseases.

The MI study will feature 25,000 patients treated with Heplisav-B and 25,000 treated with Engerix-B. The immune-meditated disease study will enroll 5,000 patients treated with each vaccine. DVAX expects the final analysis to be completed in about two and a half years.

Cost was an issue that had some investors worried, but the company reiterated the projected cost that they had referenced on a previous conference call: $10 million all-in. That is a drop in the ocean, given DVAX's strong cash position and massive revenue potential.

The Leap from Research to Commercial

In karate terminology, a first-degree black belt is known as a shodan, which is Japanese for "first step". While in popular culture attaining a black belt is a sign of great skill, it is viewed in the karate world as just the first step in a long road of progression. All the multi-colored belts were just the building blocks necessary to take the first true step into understanding the discipline.

Drug approval might be thought of in the same terms. It is the culmination of a lengthy and expensive process, but it marks only the beginning. The real life of a drug begins when it reaches the market, when it actually starts being used (and starts producing revenues for the parent that invested so much to get it to that point).

DVAX now faces that brave new world with Heplisav-B. Fortunately, the company has already had a dry run for commercialization: Last November, DVAX had its sales team largely in place and manufacturing squared away only to get the bad news that the FDA wasn't going to give them the nod. So now that they finally and unequivocally have the go-ahead, DVAX is readier than most first-time commercial drug companies. It has its inside sales team ready and established dealings with its third-party field team. DVAX also stated that it has successfully revived all its key vendor relationships to ensure a clean commercial rollout in Q1 2018.

According to DVAX, it is prepared to cover 75% of the sales market at the time of launch, and will expand that reach over time. With 250,000 vials of Heplisav-B ready to be labeled and shipped, as well as the raw materials to quickly produce a further 750,000 vials, the company is well prepared to meet even better-than-expected demand.

Making Sales

Finally freed from the FDA's PDUFA Sword of Damocles, DVAX is now more open about its sales strategy. It intends to target the traditional market through institutional channels and to get accounts onboarded as quickly as it can. Describing the expected sales cadence as "step-wise", DVAX anticipates sales growth as various institutional and group purchasing accounts open up to new products. That means significant inflections in 2019 and 2020 as various contracts expire and new arrangements are made by these big purchasing groups.

The initial target will be the market as a whole, but DVAX will explore and seek to exploit its natural advantage in the diabetes population. Management have expressed the potential for targeting the vulnerable sub-market, with an intention of making a play for it toward the end of 2018.

For now, price will remain a mystery. DVAX has promised to share this information closer to the launch, but it still no doubt has some work to do internally on what the appropriate price should be to both capture market share, and claim some premium pricing.

Going it Alone

Way back in August, I wrote an article about DVAX's preparations to bring Heplisav-B to market without support from a licensing partner. I stated then, and in subsequent articles, that the prudent choice would be to take on a partner. DVAX seemed to agree; CEO Eddie Gray even stated during a conference call in October that DVAX would "remain open-minded" about the best way to commercialize the vaccine and admitted that a partner was likely the most favorable option.

However, that picture has now changed. Gray stated on the post-approval conference call that DVAX sees enormous value from commercializing Heplisav-B on its own and that it would take an extremely attractive offer to divert the company from that course.

Why the sudden change of tune?

One reason might be the desire to push up the bidding by potential dancing partners. But that does not seem terribly likely; in fact, Gray's tone seemed to imply a strong preference for going it alone. DVAX has not, however, closed the door to partnership. Now that the label has been unveiled, potential partners may start floating significant offers. No doubt there was little serious numbers talk before the approval and label reveal. We should expect trial balloons to be floated at DVAX by a number of companies over the next couple weeks.

The choice to commercialize Heplisav-B on its own is definitely riskier and more expensive than a partnership. It will require more investment in sales and will preclude the sort of tempting upfront cash payment that DVAX could expect from any serious partnership offer. It raises the specter of cash and dilution, which a partnership would totally dispel at this stage.

Spend Money to Make Money

On November 3rd, DVAX filed a supplement to the prospectus for the secondary offering it held in August 2017 after the successful AdCom vote and pushed-back PDUFA date. The terms of the supplement establish the right to "offer and sell shares of our common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $150 million from time to time through Cowen acting as our agent." The implied per-share price of the offering is $21.

Carrying through with that additional capital raise would undoubtedly dent the share price, as well as enrage shareholders who have held through the major catalysts. However, it seems unlikely that DVAX would actually do that. As I stated in a previous article, the amended prospectus looks more like a tool for fending off a hostile takeover than a serious proposal for raising capital. If indeed DVAX does not take on a licensing partner, there are a fair number of bigger pharmaceutical companies that might attempt such a takeover to gain control of Heplisav-B and DVAX's pipeline.

Now that Heplisav-B has been approved and is steaming toward commercialization, DVAX has access to a number of non-dilutive funding options. It could, for example, tap the debt market, as Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) did in September 2017, when it entered into a senior secured term loan of up to $300 million.

Investor's-Eye View

DVAX has the resources necessary to commercialize Heplisav-B on its own, but not by a comfortable margin. In its Q3 2017 earnings report released November 3rd, DVAX reported a net loss of $22.2 million, leaving cash and equivalents worth $191.7 million. Even with a substantial debt facility supplementing that cash pile, there is always the risk that initial sales efforts could get gummed up, slowing revenue growth and burning through reserves.

From an investor's perspective, a partnership would have been the more prudent option. It is the safer course and historically yields fewer nasty surprises than trusting in an untried salesforce. Yet, compared alongside a raft of other small biotechs that are engaged in independent commercialization, DVAX's internal and external preparations look better than the average. And there are unquestionably gains to be had from successfully commercializing without a partner. Heplisav-B has projected peak sales of $650 million. It is understandable that the company might not want to hand over a large chunk of those revenues to a partner.

However, the near-term benefits of a partnership are also substantial. DVAX should reasonably expect a licensing partner to offer $150 million upfront and a similar amount in milestone payments. Turning that down could prove troubling for the company and for investors.

The bottom-line, no matter which path DVAX ends up going down, is that the company is well positioned with a best-in-class vaccine. Additionally, as GSK's vaccine patent expiring in 2018, and Merck's (MRK) following suit in 2020, Heplisav-B will be both the best vaccine on the market, and the only one with exclusive marketing rights.

We should expect to see DVAX shares creep up to near $30 in the relative near-term. Looking toward the future, a smooth rollout (or run-up thereto) should see shares climb past $35 relatively comfortably.

Investors can still expect great things from DVAX. They've certainly waited long enough!

